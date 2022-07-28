www.newsdakota.com
Author Alex Newman Webinar Aug. 8 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) International award-winning journalist, educator, author, and consultant Alex Newman will hold a webinar on Monday, August 8th at the Pizza Corner in Valley City at 7pm. All are welcome to attend the webinar in person. Newman will be addressing the Globalist “Great Reset” The End of...
VCSU to Induct Five Individuals, One Team to Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame
VALLEY CITY, ND (VCSU) – Valley City State University will induct five individuals and one team into the Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The Class of 2022 includes Molly (Anderson) Welstad ’03, Loni (Hall) Thilmony ’07, Josh Kasowski ’05, Matt Johnson ’01, Karalea (Morris) Hoyano ’07 and the 2006 softball team.
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A few days ago Sue and I took an evening drive north of town enjoying the farm country. Accepting that the crops are later than normal, they make a pretty scene. However, a farmer told me they are ready for a shot of rain soon to keep crops on the right track. There is beauty out there.
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
Eagles Fall Just Short of West Fargo in AA Championship Game
WEST FARGO, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Cinderella run for the Post 14 Eagles came to a close on Saturday afternoon in the AA Legion State Championship game at Young Field as the Patriots defeated Jamestown, 2-1. West Fargo put up a run in the first inning off an RBI single by Matt Heupel and used that opening run and the arm of Nolan Dodds to keep Jamestown at bay through the first six innings. The Patriots went ahead 2-0 in the fourth and held the Eagles to just two hits through six.
Borup, MN Man Seriously Injured In Rollover Near Arthur
ARTHUR, N.D. (CCSO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Ave SE in rural Arthur. A 19-year-old male from Borup, Minnesota, lost control of his vehicle, rolling it through the ditch and into a field. The vehicle caught fire after the crash and is a total loss. The male was transported by Hunter Ambulance to Sanford Health, after suffering non-life threatening injuries because of the crash.
