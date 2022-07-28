WEST FARGO, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Cinderella run for the Post 14 Eagles came to a close on Saturday afternoon in the AA Legion State Championship game at Young Field as the Patriots defeated Jamestown, 2-1. West Fargo put up a run in the first inning off an RBI single by Matt Heupel and used that opening run and the arm of Nolan Dodds to keep Jamestown at bay through the first six innings. The Patriots went ahead 2-0 in the fourth and held the Eagles to just two hits through six.

