Sand Creek, MI

Countdown to Construction: Sand Creek Hwy. Bridge Project to Start Next Week

By WLEN News Staff
 4 days ago
Today Marks Beginning of Sand Creek Highway Bridge Project

Sand Creek, MI – The day has finally come… for the Sand Creek Highway bridge project to begin. The Michigan Department of Transportation, as part of a bridge-bundling program, will replace the superstructure, and patch the substructure. The project is scheduled to take about 90 days to complete.
SAND CREEK, MI
I-94 Lane Closures Scheduled This Week

(August 1, 2022 5:23 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have the following lane closures in place this week as part of the I-94 project in Jackson:. Westbound I-94 will have one lane closed from the southbound US-127 ramp to the Elm Road off ramp for paving. Eastbound...
AAA: Lenawee County Average Gas Price is $4.22, Equal to National Avg.

Adrian, MI – Michigan’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline was a penny higher than the national average of $4.22 per gallon, as of Sunday night. According to AAA, Lenawee County had a price of $4.22…identical to Monroe County. Of the surrounding counties, only Hillsdale had cheaper gas, on average.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise

ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
ADRIAN, MI
What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference

Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
ADRIAN, MI
House fire in east Toledo Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
TOLEDO, OH
Former North Towne Square Mall site officially sold to developer

TOLEDO, Ohio — The redevelopment of the former North Towne Square Mall property took another step forward Friday. The city of Toledo announced the property has officially been sold to Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, a move that was first announced last October. NorthPoint plans to invest $85 million to create the city's next industrial park.
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level

Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
MICHIGAN STATE

