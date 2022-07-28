Countdown to Construction: Sand Creek Hwy. Bridge Project to Start Next Week

www.wlen.com
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Don’t Miss Devils Lake Festival of the Arts in Beautiful Manitou BeachTracy StengelManitou Beach-devils Lake, MI
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
Investigators Need Your Help to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Today Marks Beginning of Sand Creek Highway Bridge Project
Sand Creek, MI – The day has finally come… for the Sand Creek Highway bridge project to begin. The Michigan Department of Transportation, as part of a bridge-bundling program, will replace the superstructure, and patch the substructure. The project is scheduled to take about 90 days to complete.
I-94 Lane Closures Scheduled This Week
(August 1, 2022 5:23 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have the following lane closures in place this week as part of the I-94 project in Jackson:. Westbound I-94 will have one lane closed from the southbound US-127 ramp to the Elm Road off ramp for paving. Eastbound...
3 Michigan communities to receive preservation grants to protect historical assets
Three cities are splitting a $170,000 grant in order to preserve and protect historic assets. The State Historic Preservation Office is awarding Ann Arbor, Northville and Niles. According to a press release, the Old Fourth Ward Historic District in Ann Arbor will receive $45,000 of the $170,000 after qualifying for...
AAA: Lenawee County Average Gas Price is $4.22, Equal to National Avg.
Adrian, MI – Michigan’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline was a penny higher than the national average of $4.22 per gallon, as of Sunday night. According to AAA, Lenawee County had a price of $4.22…identical to Monroe County. Of the surrounding counties, only Hillsdale had cheaper gas, on average.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise
ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
Three Recent Grads of MSP Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School Assigned to Local Posts
Lansing, MI – Three recent graduates of the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School will be working at the nearby Jackson and Monroe Posts. A total of 13 new officers will begin work this week following the graduation of the 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School this weekend at the Lansing Center in our State’s capitol.
Adrian Declares Local State of Emergency in Response to Riverview Terrace Situation
Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian declared a local State of Emergency in response to the Riverview Terrace situation. A news release from the City of Adrian on Thursday said that Mayor Angie Heath, in accordance with section 10 of act 390, P.A. 1976 as amended, declared that a “state of emergency” exists.
What we Learned from Riverview Terrace Apartments Friday Press Conference
Adrian, MI – It looks like it will be several months before residents of Riverview Terrace could move back into their building, after being forced to evacuate over structural concerns on Monday. A press conference was held Friday morning in nearby Comstock Park to discuss what has happened, what officials know now, and what they are going to be working on.
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
Former North Towne Square Mall site officially sold to developer
TOLEDO, Ohio — The redevelopment of the former North Towne Square Mall property took another step forward Friday. The city of Toledo announced the property has officially been sold to Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, a move that was first announced last October. NorthPoint plans to invest $85 million to create the city's next industrial park.
Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening 7-29-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 7-29-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News. Jackson Barber Co. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 7-29-22. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV News.
DNR: Girl, 11, dies after struck by boat in southern MI lake
An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday.
Eclipse predictions: No cell service, schools closed, roads clogged
The director of the Wood County Emergency Agency is making predictions about a day that is two years away. On April 8, 2024, schools will be closed, there will be no cell phone service — and the afternoon will be totally dark for 90 seconds around 3 p.m. Wood...
Multiple departments respond to fire in Riverview
The Nicolet Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview, according to a Facebook post.
Whitmer announces second round of ARPA funds for Michigan communities, Branch County to get $8.4 million
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that more than 1,650 communities in Michigan will receive more than $321 million as part of the second batch of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) payments. The U.S. Department of Treasury is responsible for directly distributing $1.8 billion to 49...
11-year-old dies in Hillsdale County after being struck by a boat
A 11-year-old girl died in Hillsdale County Wednesday after being struck by a boat on Lake Michindoh.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
11-year-old girl dies after falling off inflatable tube, getting struck by boat on Michigan lake
HILLSDALE, Mich. – An 11-year-old girl died this week after she fell off of an inflatable tube into a Michigan lake and was struck by a boat driven by a lifeguard who didn’t realize she had fallen into the water, officials said. The incident happened around 3 p.m....
12 Counties in Michigan at High COVID-19 Community Level
Just when you think it's safe to go back into work, restaurants, special events, sporting events, and even family gatherings, it's time to mask up due to COVID-19. It's like for a brief while, we all forgot about the COVID-19 virus. It's still out there and the numbers in Michigan are rising again.
