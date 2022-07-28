Adrian Declares Local State of Emergency in Response to Riverview Terrace Situation

www.wlen.com
wlen.com
Today Marks Beginning of Sand Creek Highway Bridge Project
Sand Creek, MI – The day has finally come… for the Sand Creek Highway bridge project to begin. The Michigan Department of Transportation, as part of a bridge-bundling program, will replace the superstructure, and patch the substructure. The project is scheduled to take about 90 days to complete.
State of emergency announced over Michigan city’s unsafe senior living high rise
ADRIAN, MI - Lenawee County announced a state of emergency over the Adrian senior living high rise that engineers deemed was unsafe earlier this week. All residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment complex were evacuated late Monday after engineers deemed the high rise “unsafe” due to multiple instances of the walls being separated from the floor, city officials said.
wlen.com
Three Recent Grads of MSP Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School Assigned to Local Posts
Lansing, MI – Three recent graduates of the Michigan State Police Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School will be working at the nearby Jackson and Monroe Posts. A total of 13 new officers will begin work this week following the graduation of the 25th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School this weekend at the Lansing Center in our State’s capitol.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
thevillagereporter.com
WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS: Financial Update From Red Tree Investments
INVESTMENTS … Red Tree Investments co-founder Ryan Nelson, met with Williams County Commissioners, along with County Treasurer Kellie Gray to discuss investment advances made in the past three months. (PHOTO BY REBECCA MILLER, STAFF) Monday, July 25, 2022 began f... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID...
House fire in east Toledo Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue confirmed they responded to calls around 4 a.m. Sunday to a house fire in the 500-block of Plymouth Street near Greenwood Avenue in east Toledo. Most of the damage caused by the fire was in the back of the home, although the...
wlen.com
AAA: Lenawee County Average Gas Price is $4.22, Equal to National Avg.
Adrian, MI – Michigan’s average price for regular unleaded gasoline was a penny higher than the national average of $4.22 per gallon, as of Sunday night. According to AAA, Lenawee County had a price of $4.22…identical to Monroe County. Of the surrounding counties, only Hillsdale had cheaper gas, on average.
Residents of unsafe Michigan senior living high rise to receive emergency services
ADRIAN, MI - The displacement of dozens of senior residents from a Michigan high rise has led to the creation of an emergency assistance fund, according to a release. The Lenawee Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations on behalf of the city of Adrian to assist residents evacuated from Riverview Terrace on Monday, July 25, according to a city release.
jtv.tv
City of Jackson Weekly Construction Update 7-31-22
(July 31, 2022 1:21 PM) The City of Jackson Engineering Department has released the weekly construction project update for the week ending July 30. Over the past week, the electricians completed the work of installing foundations and electrical conduits for the new traffic signals at the intersection of West and Franklin. Next week, the electricians will move to the intersection of West and Morrell to do this same work at that location.
wincountry.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
One firefighter injured in suspicious central Toledo fire
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue were called to the scene of a fire shortly after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The fire broke out in a vacant home in central Toledo on the 1700 block of Macomber at Isherwood. Officials say the fire was visible on the side and rear of the house. The fire is considered suspicious and an investigator was called out to the scene.
hollandsfj.us
Springfield Township trustees initiate nuisance action against hotel
Dilapidated conditions at a hotel, along with failure to comply with the zoning resolution, led the Springfield Township trustees to take action. At the July 18 meeting, Administrator Mike Hampton presented photographs of the Quality Inn, 1401 East Mall Drive, which according to the Lucas County auditor’s office is owned by Shivneri LLC.
11 Michigan beaches closed, under contamination advisories
As another summer weekend arrives, there are currently 11 Michigan beaches that are either closed or under contamination advisories for unsafe water quality. Before you head out to enjoy a beach day, check to see if your destination is on the current list of closed or under-advisory beaches, so you can make alternate plans if necessary. These closures and advisories are frequently updated.
13abc.com
4-H member dies of suicide, animals sold to raise money for scholarship
LENAWEE COUNTY, Michigan (WTVG) - The Lenawee County fair ended Saturday night, but a moment from one of the auctions there this week is garnering attention on social media. Isiah Stephens, a 4-H member of the Quaker Willing Workers club, was suppose to show and sell his dairy calf and steer at the fair, but died by suicide earlier this month. His family and the community came together to start a scholarship in his name, bringing awareness to mental health ... all by using the money from the auction.
Police share safety tips for upcoming Jackson County Fair
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Being mindful of the high summer heat and potentially stormy weather are some of the most important things attendees can do to stay safe at the upcoming Jackson County fair, police said. The 2022 fair event will take place between Sunday, Aug. 7 and Saturday,...
Millions of dollars in rental assistance drying up — and could bring evictions in Michigan
Nateeta Morris was unemployed most of last year, and although she worked some odd jobs, she fell behind on her rent payments. Morris lost her mother, sister and close friends to COVID-19. She worked as a home health aide and saw patients "come in by the ambulance and leave by the funeral home." That time in her life caused her to slip into depression, she said, and she ultimately made the decision to leave work.
jtv.tv
I-94 Lane Closures Scheduled This Week
(August 1, 2022 5:23 PM) The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have the following lane closures in place this week as part of the I-94 project in Jackson:. Westbound I-94 will have one lane closed from the southbound US-127 ramp to the Elm Road off ramp for paving. Eastbound...
sent-trib.com
Millbury man sentenced to community control after victim disappears
A Millbury man was placed on community control after the woman he assaulted was unable to be contacted for the trial. Dylan Schuett, 27, was transported from the jail July 25 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. He pleaded guilty to a charge of domestic...
Multiple departments respond to fire in Riverview
The Nicolet Fire District responded to a structure fire Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview, according to a Facebook post.
wtvbam.com
Whitmer announces second round of ARPA funds for Michigan communities, Branch County to get $8.4 million
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Wednesday that more than 1,650 communities in Michigan will receive more than $321 million as part of the second batch of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) payments. The U.S. Department of Treasury is responsible for directly distributing $1.8 billion to 49...
