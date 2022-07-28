Barnes County North Dollars For Scholars Taking Applications

www.newsdakota.com
Author Alex Newman Webinar Aug. 8 In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) International award-winning journalist, educator, author, and consultant Alex Newman will hold a webinar on Monday, August 8th at the Pizza Corner in Valley City at 7pm. All are welcome to attend the webinar in person. Newman will be addressing the Globalist “Great Reset” The End of...
Runnin O’ The Green Donates to Elks Camp Grassick
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Runnin O’ The Green Founder Larry “Knobby” Knoblich attended the 2022-23 North Dakota State Elks Convention to donate funds from the annual run. Runnin O’ The Green has been held for more than 40 years, raising money for Elks Camp Grassick and...
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A few days ago Sue and I took an evening drive north of town enjoying the farm country. Accepting that the crops are later than normal, they make a pretty scene. However, a farmer told me they are ready for a shot of rain soon to keep crops on the right track. There is beauty out there.
Montpelier Woman Rings JRMC Cancer Center Bell
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – One Montpelier, N.D., woman has baking to do. Marie Olson, 80, hurried home after ringing the bell at Jamestown Regional Medical Center. After 12 treatments, she graduated from the JRMC Cancer Center on July 14, 2022. Her granddaughter, Bailey Olson, got married the next day and Marie, who used to bake professionally, created the top of the cake.
JRMC Welcomes New Physician Dr. Chuck Allen
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (JRMC) – Jamestown Regional Medical Center is pleased to welcome Dr. Chuck Allen to its team of Emergency Department physicians. Dr. Allen has advanced emergency medicine training and valuable experience at trauma centers across the country. In addition, Dr. Allen also serves as the National Medical Advisor for the National Ski Patrol, which offers emergency care and safety services to local ski/snowboard areas and bike parks.
Jamestown City Council Discusses City Park Bridges
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The current condition of some park bridges in Jamestown were discussed by the Jamestown City Council Monday night. Mayor Dwaine Heinrich says some concerns have been raised concerning bridges over the James River. Heinrich says the Jamestown Parks & Recreation is a separate entity from...
Jason Anthony Osborn Found Unharmed In Fargo
KATHRYN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Oakes Police Department thanked to public in their efforts to help locate 48-year-old Jason Anthony Osborn. Multiple law enforcement agencies attempted to locate him in Oakes and surrounding agencies according to the police department. The Oakes Police Department thanked the public for their help...
Fallen Trooper Remembered; New Headstone Placed
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The North Dakota Troopers Association (NDTA) dedicated a new headstone to fallen officer Beryl McLane Monday, Aug. 1. Trooper McLane is the only North Dakota Highway Patrol Trooper to be killed in the line of duty. He was killed in a car crash near LaMoure on Friday, July 30, 1954 when his patrol car was struck head-on by a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road traveling at a high rate of speed.
Dorothy “Jean” Reiten
Dorothy “Jean” Reiten, 84, passed away at Edgewood Vista in Jamestown, ND on July 29, 2022. Visitation will be at the Lerud Mathias Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 5 from 5:00 until. 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be at First Lutheran Church, Litchville, ND on Saturday...
VCSU to Induct Five Individuals, One Team to Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame
VALLEY CITY, ND (VCSU) – Valley City State University will induct five individuals and one team into the Vikings Athletic Hall of Fame this year. The Class of 2022 includes Molly (Anderson) Welstad ’03, Loni (Hall) Thilmony ’07, Josh Kasowski ’05, Matt Johnson ’01, Karalea (Morris) Hoyano ’07 and the 2006 softball team.
VCSU Football Picked #2 in NSAA Preseason Coaches’ Poll
VALLEY CITY (VCSU) – Valley City State University has been picked 2nd in the NSAA Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll released Monday by the conference office. The Vikings received 28 poll points and 1 first-place vote as they were picked to finish behind defending conference champion Dickinson State. Valley...
Borup, MN Man Seriously Injured In Rollover Near Arthur
ARTHUR, N.D. (CCSO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Ave SE in rural Arthur. A 19-year-old male from Borup, Minnesota, lost control of his vehicle, rolling it through the ditch and into a field. The vehicle caught fire after the crash and is a total loss. The male was transported by Hunter Ambulance to Sanford Health, after suffering non-life threatening injuries because of the crash.
Eagles Fall Just Short of West Fargo in AA Championship Game
WEST FARGO, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Cinderella run for the Post 14 Eagles came to a close on Saturday afternoon in the AA Legion State Championship game at Young Field as the Patriots defeated Jamestown, 2-1. West Fargo put up a run in the first inning off an RBI single by Matt Heupel and used that opening run and the arm of Nolan Dodds to keep Jamestown at bay through the first six innings. The Patriots went ahead 2-0 in the fourth and held the Eagles to just two hits through six.
