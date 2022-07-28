More cases of monkeypox reported in Marion County

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Formal charges were filed Monday against a man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during a traffic stop. Carl Boards II, 42, of Anderson, has been charged for murder, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Prosecutors are also seeking habitual offender and felony firearm enhancements. Investigators say Boards shot Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, during a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Shahnavaz died after being flown via medical helicopter to Indianapolis. Investigators say Shahnavaz never pulled his gun from its holster.

