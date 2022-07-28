More cases of monkeypox reported in Marion County

www.wishtv.com
WISH-TV
Indiana Task Force 1 supporting flood response efforts in southeastern Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Members of Indiana Task Force 1 continued their work Monday in response to catastrophic flooding in southeastern Kentucky. Fifty-nine members of Task Force 1, including three canine handlers, have been deployed to Kentucky since Thursday. They are responsible for water duties throughout the response. “The team...
WISH-TV
IMPD to host free youth summit Aug. 20
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a free youth summit later this month in an effort to build strong relationships with the city’s young people. IMPD Chief Taylor and members of the department will meet with local teenagers on Aug. 20 during “Engaged 2022”...
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8 Blog: More than 5,000 people without power across Indy metro
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 5,000 people in the Indianapolis metro area are without power after Monday morning’s storms. At 1:30 p.m., just under 4,000 AES Indiana customers are without power. Check the AES Indiana outages map to find out when power in your area will be restored.
WISH-TV
Feds: Felon from Indianapolis faces 4¾ years in prison on weapons conviction
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man who shows up in online court records for Marion County since 2010 has been sentenced to 4¾ years in prison on a weapons conviction, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release issued Monday. Deeon Flowers, 29, pleaded guilty in...
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating Friday shooting as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fatal Friday morning shooting near a gas station on Indy’s west side is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., police were called to a Marathon gas station near the intersection of 38th Street and...
WISH-TV
Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at a back-to-school event in Marion County
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 20th Annual Back to School Family Day kicked off with students lined up to receive free school supplies at the Marion County Public Health Department. The event, hosted by Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation, was in-person after the Covid-19 pandemic forced...
WISH-TV
Charges filed against man accused of murdering Elwood police officer
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Formal charges were filed Monday against a man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during a traffic stop. Carl Boards II, 42, of Anderson, has been charged for murder, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. Prosecutors are also seeking habitual offender and felony firearm enhancements. Investigators say Boards shot Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, during a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Shahnavaz died after being flown via medical helicopter to Indianapolis. Investigators say Shahnavaz never pulled his gun from its holster.
WISH-TV
1 person dead after police shooting in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police have shot and killed a man Sunday morning in Greenfield, according to Indiana State Police. ISP confirmed an adult man is dead after a shooting involving police officers, and that no officers were injured. The man killed has been identified as Darrin Baker, a...
WISH-TV
Carmel police search for group who defaced park property
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are searching for a group of people who they believe vandalized a park with spray paint. Officers say a group of people were seen on surveillance cameras at Carey Grove Park at the same time several park structures were defaced with spray paint.
WISH-TV
3 arrested in Delaware County fatal shooting
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Anderson residents have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Randall Coomer, according the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Coomer died after a shooting happened on July 15 around 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles east of the town of Daleville.
WISH-TV
Community reacts to officer’s murder
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Community members have been placing flowers at a memorial for 24-year-old Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was fatally shot in the line of duty early Sunday morning. Residents and law enforcement officers are sad and angry over his murder. Mayor Todd Jones of Elwood...
WISH-TV
July 2022 finishes drier than normal with above-average temperatures
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a very dry start to July and, even with more rain on the back half of the month, the month finished drier than usual. In total, Indianapolis picked up 3.10 inches of rain over the entire month of July, which is 1.32 inches below normal. The wettest day of the month happened July 27 when we picked up 0.91 of an inch of rain.
WISH-TV
How to talk to kids when going through a divorce
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Close to 50% of all marriages in the United States will end in divorce. No matter the circumstances, the process is challenging for many couples from start to finish. The situation gets even more difficult if kids are involved. Vannesa Enos, a licensed mental health counselor...
WISH-TV
4 shot overnight after fight in Broad Ripple
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four people were shot after a fight early Sunday morning, according to the Indiana Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1 a.m. at Broad Ripple and Guilford Avenues is were the shooting happened, police say. According to IMPD, officers believe the four people shot are adults. It...
WISH-TV
Jiffy Lube gives platform to aspiring artists in Indiana
The mural project, which started in 2016 as a way to cover up graffiti art at one Indiana store location, has turned into an award-winning initiative giving local artists a platform to showcase their work. This collaboration is one way Jiffy Lube of Indiana and the Arts Council of Indianapolis...
WISH-TV
ISP: Elwood police officer shot and killed; person in custody after multi-county chase
ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An Elwood police officer died Sunday morning after being shot during a traffic stop. A police chase followed, ending with a suspect being arrested on Interstate 69 in Fishers, according to the Indiana State Police. According to Indiana State Police, just after 2 a.m., 24-year-old...
WISH-TV
IPS welcomes students back to the classroom
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Public Schools students started school on Monday. To help kick off the 2022-2023 school year, IPS superintendent Aleesia Johnson visited elementary and high schools on the southside of the city and Downtown Indianapolis. The district has been preparing for the student’s return from hosting back-to-school...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man arrested for 2021 fatal shooting of woman
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man on Friday for a homicide that happened in December. He’s been identified as Torrion Williams, 27. IMPD received a call about a person shot at the Epic Ultra Lounge on the 8200 block of Center Road on...
WISH-TV
Business Equity for Indy launches a Workforce Pilot program to help companies drive equity
Stacia Murphy, Director of Equity, Outreach & Strategic Partnerships at Indy Chamber, told us more about Business Equity for Indy’s new resources in today’s “This Week in Business” segment. The Business Equity for Indy Learning and Talent task force recently released tools for employers in the Indiana region to drive equity outcomes. One of the tools is a Workforce Pilot, which is an intensive, two-year cohort designed to assist companies with adopting evidence-based strategies alongside industry experts that will reduce disparities, drive equity, and support companies’ talent strategies.
WISH-TV
‘A sweet soul’: Fishers remembers Elwood officer killed during traffic stop
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz had strong ties in the city of Fishers. Now, his death has left a big hole in the hearts of the community. He was a graduate of Fishers High School. Shahnavaz was also a former member of the percussion group at the high school. Friends say he made an impact on the community.
