Seven Must-See Matches During WWE SummerSlam 2022 Weekend

Tonight was the first SmackDown of WWE's post-Vince McMahon era, and many fans were hoping to see at least a few changes now that Triple H is head of creative. They got their wish, and while the changes were small, fans were still ecstatic to see them. Two of the most well-received changes were from commentator Michael Cole, as during the broadcast fans noticed he used two terms that were on Vince McMahon's banned words list for quite some time. Granted, there are quite a few terms on that banned list, but two of them are referring to the WWE Universe as wrestling fans, while the other is using the word wrestling at all. During tonight's SmackDown Cole used both, and fans loved the small but meaningful change. You can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO