Seven Must-See Matches During WWE SummerSlam 2022 Weekend

WWE SummerSlam: Bobby Lashley Defeats Theory to Retain US Title
Bobby Lashley is still your WWE United States Champion. The All-Mighty defeated Theory at WWE SummerSlam to retain his title, tapping Mr. Money in the Bank out with the Hurt Lock. Theory got the advantage early by striking Lashley with his Money in the Bank briefcase, but Lashley would regain control shortly after. The two went back and forth in what would be the shortest match of the night this far.
Watch Brock Lesnar Pick Up Roman Reigns and the Ring with a Tractor at WWE SummerSlam
During tonight's main event Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing match between challenger Brock Lesnar and champion Roman Reigns, Lesnar brought out all the stops. The Beast Incarnate entered Nissan Stadium on a tractor, which he drove up the ramp and parked at ringside. Late into the match, Lesnar would bring Reigns to the tractor's shovel, dump him in it, raise the shovel to the ring ropes, and drop Reigns into the ring.
WWE SummerSlam: Riddle and Seth Rollins Brawl in a Surprise Segment
Despite being sidelined with a storyline injury, Riddle still appeared on WWE SummerSlam to call out Seth Rollins. The King of Bros hit the ring to demand that Rollins come out and face him, which Rollins responded to by rushing the squared circle and brawling with his rival. Security would attempt to separate the two, but not before Rollins landed a stomp to Riddle's injured neck. Rollins would slowly retreat as Riddle tended to his neck, shouting that Riddle should have never called him out in the first place.
Ric Flair Wins His Last Match Alongside Andrade El Idolo
Ric Flair was victorious in his retirement match at the Ric Flair's Last Match event on Sunday inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium, defeating both Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal alongside Andrade El Idolo. Late in the match, Lethal wound up getting whacked with a guitar by Jarrett when El Idolo made a timely save. Conrad Thompson then threw Andrade a pair of brass knuckles and slid them onto Flair's hand. He popped Jarrett square in the face, then applied the Figure Four Leglock. Referee Dave Miller then ran down and counted the pinfall, awarding "The Nature Boy" his final victory inside the squared circle.
WWE SummerSlam: Bianca Belair Defeats Becky Lynch Again to Retain the Raw Women's Championship
Bianca Belair finally completed her road to redemption at SummerSlam on Saturday night, once again successfully defeating Becky Lynch to retain the Raw Women's Championship. Lynch infamously beat Belair in 26 seconds at last year's SummerSlam and it took until WrestleManai 38 for Belair to finally pick up a clean win over "Big Time Becks." She talked about her goal during a media scrum on Friday.
WWE SummerSlam: Fans Distracted By Fan Dressed as The Joker
WWE tried to bring a surprise twist to the Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin match on Saturday night during SummerSlam, only for fans to get distracted by someone in the front jow dressed as The Joker. Before Corbin could make it to the ring, a male choir suddenly appeared chanting "Bum Ass Corbin" before signing the melody to McAfee's new entrance music. But every time the camera had Corbin looking at the choir, the Joker fan kept stealing the spotlight. Check out some of the reactions below.
Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar to Retain WWE Undisputed Title in Spectacular SummerSlam Main Event
The main event of WWE SummerSlam was for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship between The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and The Beast Brock Lesnar, which would be the supposed final match between the two after their long feud. Reigns had his epic entrance, but Lesnar was not to be denied, bringing a tractor to the ring. The match would proceed to have so many astounding spots, including Lesnar using a Tractor at least 6 different ways and moving the entire ring at one point. Then Lesnar stopped a cash-in from Theory and Reigns and The Usos then had to actually bury Lesnar with everything but the kitchen sink, and that would be how they finally beat him, allowing Reigns to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.
Ric Flair's Last Match: Matt Cardona Gets a Diamond Cutter After Ruining the Impact World Championship Match
Josh Alexander and Jacob Fatu's Impact World Championship match at Sunday's Ric Flair's Last Match event was thrown out after Matt Cardona, Brian Myers and Mark Sterling hit the ring and attacked both men. Cardona then undid his brace and attempted to smack Fatu across the face, only for the MLW star to start cleaning house. Alexander then spiked Sterling on his head with a C4 and turned his attention to Cardona.
Becky Lynch Confirms Shoulder Injury on WWE Raw, Gets Attacked By Bayley's Faction
Becky Lynch opened this week's Monday Night Raw with a promo, confirming that she had suffered a separated shoulder against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam this past Saturday. She proceeded to cut a promo about how she finally remembered who she truly was, "The Man," then asked Belair to join her in the ring. The two shook hands and embraced as the crowd in Houston cheered. Lynch said, "Hold it down, B, I'll see you soon," and departed from the ring.
Ciampa on His Future Now That Triple H Is Running WWE Creative, The NXT Call-Up Process
Paul "Triple H" Levesque officially stepped into his new role as WWE's Head of Creative on July 25. The announcement sent shockwaves throughout the pro wrestling industry as it meant for the first time in roughly 40 years WWE would be booked by someone other than Vince McMahon. This led to immediate fan speculation (and so many memes) about who would benefit from this new creative direction, with many of the stars Levesque helped build during his time running the NXT brand getting mentioned. One of the names that popped up the most was a former NXT Champion in (Tommaso) Ciampa.
WWE Fans React to Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch's SummerSlam Ring Gear
The Raw Women's Title bout between champion Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch kicked off WWE SummerSlam, and fans immediately took an interest in the superstars' ring gear. Lynch, who regularly rocks red, donned a fiery assemble of crimson and gold, while Belair had her trademark EST emblemed over some tasseled cobalt chaps. The color combination had fans feeling festive, as many drew comparisons to Heat Miser and Snow Miser from The Year Without a Santa Claus. Belair would go on to defeat Lynch to retain her championship, and the two showed signs of respect after the bell.
Becky Lynch Suffers Shoulder Injury During WWE SummerSlam 2022
Becky Lynch was on the losing end of another Raw Women's Championship match with Bianca Belair at SummerSlam this past Saturday. And while "The Man" seemed to redeem herself after the fact by turning face and siding with Belair once Bayley and her new faction arrived, it looks like she didn't leave the match unscathed. Photos of Lynch nursing an apparent shoulder injury started making the rounds on social media, which was followed by confirmation from Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp that she suffered a separated shoulder.
Logan Paul Defeats The Miz in Thrilling Match at WWE SummerSlam
After the craziness in the aftermath of Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair, it was time for The Miz vs Logan Paul at WWE SummerSlam, and while Paul had shining moments, Miz was in control early on. Paul would stay in it though, despite the numbers game with Maryse and Ciampa at ringside, but AJ Styles would later even the odds a bit. While facing several obstacles, Paul would continue to hit big moves, even sending Miz through the announcer's table, and despite some last-minute interference, Paul was able to pin The Miz and get the win at SummerSlam.
WWE Fans Love to Hear Michael Cole Using Vince McMahon's Banned Words on SmackDown
Tonight was the first SmackDown of WWE's post-Vince McMahon era, and many fans were hoping to see at least a few changes now that Triple H is head of creative. They got their wish, and while the changes were small, fans were still ecstatic to see them. Two of the most well-received changes were from commentator Michael Cole, as during the broadcast fans noticed he used two terms that were on Vince McMahon's banned words list for quite some time. Granted, there are quite a few terms on that banned list, but two of them are referring to the WWE Universe as wrestling fans, while the other is using the word wrestling at all. During tonight's SmackDown Cole used both, and fans loved the small but meaningful change. You can check out some of the reactions flying in starting on the next slide.
Johnny Gargano Discusses the "Pros, Cons, and Khans" of AEW and WWE
Johnny Gargano remains one of professional wrestling's hottest free agents. In anticipation of his first child, Gargano departed WWE following the expiration of his contract this past December. While the adolescent addition to the Gargano family was born earlier this year, Gargano has yet to make his way back to a squared circle. Fans have clamored for Johnny Wrestling to make a surprise appearance on All Elite Wrestling programming, return to NXT to settle an unfinished score with Grayson Waller, and even make an official main roster debut under the new Triple H regime.
Ric Flair Health Update Following His Last Match
Ric Flair was a beaten, bloody, trembling mess at the end of his finale match on Sunday night at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. And while he openly admitted in a post-match promo that he couldn't remember most of the match that had just taken place, he was still able to walk up the ramp and leave under his own power. A few updates on Flair's status following the match have since emerged, starting with a tweet from ESPN's Marc Raimondi.
Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Io Shirai Make Shocking WWE Returns at SummerSlam
WWE SummerSlam is finally here, and there's been a lot of discussion around the event and if WWE would deliver a surprise or two by SummerSlam's conclusion. One of the most talked about potential surprises for the show was the return of Bayley, who has been teasing a return to the ring over the past few months. SummerSlam seemed like a perfect place to make that happen, and thankfully fans got their wish, as after Bianca Belair was able to defeat Becky Lynch Bayley's music hit and she made her return, confronting Belair. Then things got even better when Dakota Kai was introduced alongside her, and then Io Shirai was introduced, revealing that not only is Kai back with WWE, but Shirai isn't going anywhere.
WWE: New Reports Indicate Fans Should Be Hyped for Tonight's WWE Raw (Update)
There's a lot of buzz surrounding this week's Monday Night Raw, taking place tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. Given that last week's Raw was mostly written by Vince McMahon prior to his retirement announcement, this episode can truly be considered the first to be booked under the Paul Levesque regime. Some of Levesque's flourishes as a booker popped up during Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view, including the surprise returns of Bayley, Io Sky and Dakota Kai as a new heel faction poised to target Bianca Belair's Raw Women's Championship.
WWE: The Latest Info on Bayley's New Faction Heading Into WWE Raw
Bayley made her long-awaited return from injury at SummerSlam this past weekend and confronted Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair alongside Dakota Kai and Io Shirai, now going by Io Sky. Details about "The Role Model's" new group have since made their way online, including how Kai wound up back in the company despite being released earlier this year, Shirai's name change and the potential name for the group.
Edge Returns at WWE SummerSlam to Get Revenge on The Judgement Day
Edge officially returned to WWE TV at SummerSlam on Saturday night, executing his revenge on the faction he initially created. The WWE Hall of Famer first started forming the faction at WrestleMania 38 following his heel turn leading up to his match with AJ Styles. But when Finn Balor was added to the group following WrestleMania Backlash, he, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley all decided to boot Edge from the group with a vicious beatdown.
