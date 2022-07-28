How Russia spread a secret web of agents across Ukraine

www.foxnews.com
Vladimir Putin targets US in new Russian navy doctrine, warns of using hypersonic weapons
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new naval doctrine that targets the U.S. as Russia's top global adversary. Putin signed the 55-page during an appearance in St. Petersburg to mark Russia's Navy Day. The Russian leader delivered a speech announcing Russia's plans to become a great maritime power, saying resisting the U.S. is a top goal.
State Department offers $10M reward for information on how Russian internet trolls interfere in US elections
The State Department under the Biden administration announced a $10 million reward for information on foreign interference in U.S. elections, specifically activity by a Russian troll factory. In a statement released on Thursday, the U.S. Department of State renewed calls for information on the St. Petersburg-based Internet Research Agency LLC...
Russia Is Building ‘Ghost Bridges’ With Radar Reflectors In Ukraine
PHOTO © 2022 PLANET LABS INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. REPRINTED BY PERMISSION.After two strategic bridges in occupied Kherson were crated by Ukraine, Russia deployed radar reflectors as crude and puzzling countermeasure.
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
China expert reveals why Chinese threats to shoot down Pelosi's plane 'may not be bluster'
Author and China expert Gordon Chang explained why Chinese threats to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane on her potential Taiwan trip "may not be bluster" Friday on "The Ingraham Angle." JASON CHAFFETZ: You know an awful lot about what's going on here. What's your response to this blustering...
Katie Pavlich: Remember when Trump was called xenophobic for sending the National Guard to the border?
Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich said Democratic mayors only care about the border crisis when it is affecting them personally Friday on "The Five." KATIE PAVLICH: It is interesting that the mayor of the nation’s capital is not welcoming these people with open arms, given the narrative of the left that everybody who crosses the border illegally should be welcome to stay in whatever community that they choose. It is not true to say that Republican governors are sending these people all over the country. The federal government for a year and a half has been sending and flying illegal immigrants by the thousands to cities across the country in the dead of night because they know they are doing something wrong.
Trump: Brittney Griner prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' doesn't 'seem like a very good trade'
Former President Donald Trump suggested that the proposed prisoner swap between Russia and the United States that would return jailed WNBA star Brittney Griner in exchange for a Russian arms dealer "doesn’t seem like a very good trade." "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs,...
Dan Bongino: Biden is an accomplice to the drug murder of thousands of Americans
Fox News host Dan Bongino called out President Biden for the nation's fentanyl epidemic and crisis at the southern border Saturday on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino." DAN BONGINO: Listen, I had a bad week, and I've had it with the Biden administration. I'm done. My goose is cooked here. Joe Biden is a disgrace to humankind. He is — he's completely turned his back on the disastrous crisis on our southern border. And because of that, he is a direct accomplice to the mass murder of thousands of American citizens. Listen, I use my words carefully and very deliberately, and I mean every single word of that. Before you say, "Hey, slow down," let's take a look at the definition of the word accomplice.
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
Kirby snaps at reporter over Pelosi trip 'drama' ahead of potential Taiwan stop: 'You're manufacturing it'
White House official John Kirby had a testy exchange with a reporter about the "drama" that has erupted ever since it was signaled that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would be visiting Taiwan during her trip to Asia. There has been a war of words between the U.S. and China as...
Iran declares it can use nuclear missiles to turn 'New York into hellish ruins'
The Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Saturday said that it can develop a nuclear weapon within a rapid-fire amount of time and obliterate New York with ballistic missiles. The London-based Iran International news organization reported that the Bisimchi Media (Radioman Media) Telegram Channel aired a short video...
US takes out al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri in 'successful' Afghanistan counterterrorism operation
President Biden announced Monday that the U.S. government killed the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman Al Zawahiri in a "successful" counterterrorism operation in Afghanistan that removes the terrorist from the battlefield "once and for all," and degrades the terror network's ability to operate. The United States government, on July 30...
How Ayman Zawahiri's path went from Cairo clinic to top of Al Qaeda
At Al Qaeda, Ayman Zawahiri brought tactics and organizational skills needed to forge militants into a network of cells in countries around the world.
US can't provide any 'incentives' for China to invade Taiwan, Gen. Keane warns
Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane warned on "America's Newsroom" Monday that the U.S. cannot project any weakness amid China's threats to invade Taiwan as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi embarks on her Asia tour. GEN. JACK KEANE: What's lost in this is Russia. Russia committed itself to a...
Chinese military posts video boasting military might ahead of Pelosi trip to Taiwan
The Chinese military posted a propaganda video of its troops launching missiles, grabbing weapons, and taking off in fighter jets ahead of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. "If Pelosi insists on visiting Taiwan, China will take resolute and strong measures to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Chinese...
Democrat lawmaker reacts to Nancy Pelosi's expected trip to Taiwan: 'US needs to stand with Taiwan'
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said the United States needs to stand with Taiwan in light of increased aggression by China’s President Xi Jinping, and added that whether Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi should visit is a decision "she has to make." "I think we need to stand with...
Biden admin, citing Trump-era order, takes action against companies supporting Iranian petrochemical firm,
The State and Treasury Departments announced Monday that they are taking actions against companies they say have helped an Iranian petrochemical firm sell their products, providing significant revenue to Tehran. A statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the State Department was designating Pioneer Ship management PTE LTD...
Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri killed in drone strike: 9/11 families react
9/11 groups and families are cheering the death of al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri in Afghanistan over the weekend but say more is needed to be done to hold the plotters accountable. A senior administration official confirmed Zawahri’s death to Fox News, saying the U.S. conducted a counterterrorism operation...
Pelosi's Taiwan plans: Kirby pressed on claims White House is trying to 'placate' China
NSC's John Kirby was pressed on claims he and other White House officials are trying to "placate" China rather than responding pointedly to threats toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential visit to the republic Beijing claims a breakaway-province. In response to his press back-and-forth moments before air, Fox's Martha MacCallum...
Iranian activist says man with loaded AK-47 arrested near Brooklyn home was sent by Iran to 'get rid' of her
Iranian journalist and outspoken women's rights activist Masih Alinejad told Fox News on Monday that she believes the man arrested near her Brooklyn home with a loaded AK-47-style rifle home was sent by the Islamic Republic of Iran to "get rid" of her. Police found a loaded AK-47, 66 rounds...
