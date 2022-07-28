ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashwaubenon, WI

Contractor fraud case under investigation in Ashwaubenon

By Alice Reid
 4 days ago
A contractor fraud case is under investigation in Ashwaubenon. Authorities are releasing information on the case in the event that there might be other victims scammed by the suspect.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety said Tony Ronald Cline was arrested earlier this month after he took money for contracting work he never did. Ashwaubenon police said Cline took out a Green Bay Press-Gazette ad for handyman services under the name "A-Z Handyman Services."

Police said an elderly Ashwaubenon couple hired Cline for bathroom remodel work. Police said $2,200 was given to Cline up front and Cline disappeared without completing any work.

Ashwaubenon Public Safety said Cline has a criminal history in five states with the same fraudulent scheme. Authorities said he has a pattern of committing these frauds as he travels from state to state.

After his arrest in Brown County, court records show Cline posted the cash bond. Authorities say he's now living in a motel in Marinette, Wisconsin. Cline faces a theft charge in Brown County.

