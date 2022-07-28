ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Scary sight as Halloween stores already pop up around Utah

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
Even though echoes from the last Pioneer Day fireworks are barely in the graveyard, some places in Utah are already trying to scare up the Halloween spirit.

With summer temperatures still in the scorching triple-digits, a chilling sight has seen Halloween stores already starting to pop up like headstones in a cemetery.

Despite the holiday still 95 days away, signs at "Spirit Halloween" locations in the Salt Lake City area are currently displayed, with a flurry of activity being seen inside the stores as racks and racks of frightful costumes wait to be purchased and worn.

The "Spirit Halloween" location at the River Pointe Plaza in West Jordan appears frighteningly ready for business, even with Halloween over a quarter of the year on the horizon.

It's not known when the stores will officially open. An email sent to the company's corporate offices asking about opening dates was met with dead silence.

As eerie as it may seem to start planning for Halloween while the calendar still reads July, it's worth remembering that Christmas is only 150 days away.

Ho! Ho! Ho!

FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

