'This isn't political talk': Expert weighs in on 'blackout challenge' killing children

Oklahoma will stop granting licenses to grow, sell marijuana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma will stop giving out new licenses to grow, sell, or process marijuana at the end of August. The moratorium was supposed to start Monday, but the application deadline was extended at the last minute. The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority admitted it made a mistake...
Saint Francis named best hospital in Oklahoma by US News & World Report
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa was named No. 1 in Oklahoma in the 2022-23 Best Hospital Rankings by U.S. News & World Report. This year is the sixth year Saint Francis Hospital has been recognized by the report. In addition to the Best Hospital ranking,...
Hofmeister urges Oklahoma college students to apply as middle school math tutors
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister issued a call to action today for Oklahoma college students to join the state's Math Tutoring Corps. The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is recruiting tutors from around the state to help provide online tutoring for up...
Kansas abortion vote could limit access for Oklahomans
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma’s abortion ban has sent many women seeking the procedure to Kansas. But if the “Value Them Both” amendment passes on Tuesday, Oklahomans will lose their closest access to the procedure. The Kansas Supreme Court decided in 2019 the state constitution protects...
Oklahoma named fifth in nation for good highway bridge conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has risen in national rankings for good highway bridge conditions. Last years reconstruction projects and repairs have helped move the state up to number five in the nation for the first time. Oklahoma has moved ahead of Texas to claim the number five spot...
Dog stolen by serial snatcher near Houston found in Texas panhandle 5 years later
BORGER, Texas (KVII) — A dog that was stolen by a suspected serial snatcher nearly five years ago near Houston was found Monday in the Texas panhandle. Sheba, a 2-year-old German Shepard, was reported missing in January 2018 by the Malmstrom family in Baytown. She was one of five...
OMMA issues update over error on moratorium start date
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) issued an update on the moratorium state date for new grower, processor and dispensary licenses. OMMA previously announced the start date for the moratorium would begin Aug. 1, but have since updated that statement. OMMA announced the error of...
State Board accepts Hofmeister's call for Epic school's probation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The State Board of Education voted to change Epic Charter School's accreditation status to "Accredited with Probation," Thursday. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister says the change should have happened long ago. “Epic defrauded the state of millions of taxpayer dollars that were meant...
USPS expands next-day delivery options
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Starting Aug. 1, the U.S. Postal Service is launching USPS Connect at select post offices throughout Oklahoma. The program offers several solutions to help businesses meet growing consumer demand for affordable and fast deliveries and returns. “USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they...
