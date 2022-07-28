ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Dermatologist talks skin cancer causes and prevention

By Kayla Davis
By Kayla Davis
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pHJHc_0gwIF98S00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Intense summer sun is having an impact on the skin health of Arkansans.

It’s important to make sure a blemish on your skin isn’t more serious. Skin cancer can look unassuming at first, such as a different skin texture or even a pimple.

Dr. Courtney Book, a board certified dermatologist, at Premier Dermatology said to do a monthly skin check.

She recommends paying extra attention to what she calls ‘the ugly duckling’. For example, if you have a lot of moles, but one looks irregular, a different color or a different shape than the others it would be worth getting checked out.

“There’s more skin cancer in the U.S. than all other types of cancer combined. So this is a very prevalent problem. Thankfully, we have good and effective treatments for it, but the key is detection,” said Dr. Book.

Dermatologist recommends regular use of sunscreen

She said most skin cancer starts with a bad sunburn when we’re young.

So the most important thing to remember is use sunscreen and more than we might think. In fact, dermatologists said we should use a golf ball size amount for our entire body.

