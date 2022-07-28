Dermatologist talks skin cancer causes and prevention

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Intense summer sun is having an impact on the skin health of Arkansans.

It’s important to make sure a blemish on your skin isn’t more serious. Skin cancer can look unassuming at first, such as a different skin texture or even a pimple.

Dr. Courtney Book, a board certified dermatologist, at Premier Dermatology said to do a monthly skin check.

She recommends paying extra attention to what she calls ‘the ugly duckling’. For example, if you have a lot of moles, but one looks irregular, a different color or a different shape than the others it would be worth getting checked out.

“There’s more skin cancer in the U.S. than all other types of cancer combined. So this is a very prevalent problem. Thankfully, we have good and effective treatments for it, but the key is detection,” said Dr. Book.

She said most skin cancer starts with a bad sunburn when we’re young.

So the most important thing to remember is use sunscreen and more than we might think. In fact, dermatologists said we should use a golf ball size amount for our entire body.

