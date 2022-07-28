ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Replay: Black Tennessee Voices, Tennessean host state Senate District 19 candidate forum | Hill

By LeBron Hill, Nashville Tennessean
Early voting in Nashville is ongoing for the Aug. 4 primary election, so it's time for everyone to get out and let their voices be heard. If you haven't made a decision on who to vote for in your local elections, please take advantage of the election news across the USA TODAY Network Tennessee.

On Thursday night, The Tennessean and Black Tennessee Voices hosted a primary election candidate forum for the state Senate race in District 19, which includes North Nashville, Bordeaux and parts of Antioch; Black citizens make up a plurality.

The forum provided a great chance for you to hear from the candidates before early voting ends and before Election Day.

Here are the candidates in the Democratic primary election:

The forum featured Oliver and Maynard. Wallace had confirmed, but did not join when the forum had started.

In a strange twist, Turner endorsed Oliver in a video recently. The deadline to withdraw has passed, so Turner's name will still be on the ballot.

Pime Hernandez, a Republican, is unopposed in the primary and will compete in the Nov. 8 general election against the winner of the Democratic primary.

The forum focused on issues such as equity, homelessness, affordable housing, economic development and criminal justice reform.

LeBron Hill is an opinion columnist for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee and the curator of the Black Tennessee Voices newsletter. Feel free to contact him at LHill@gannett.com or 615-390-3874. Find him on Twitter at @hill_bron or Instagram at @antioniohill12.

