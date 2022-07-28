ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Beyoncé Announces New Album Is Part Of A 'Three Act Project'

By Ali Condon
Tyla
Tyla
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tyla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

Beyonce Releases Heartfelt Statement To Fans After Album Leak

Beyoncé has shared a heartfelt with her fans after her new album Renaissance leaked online earlier this week. The music icon's new album officially dropped on streaming services and stores on Friday (29 July) however, the 16-track collection was uploaded to file sharing websites two days early on Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Sends [SPOILER] Home After He Compares Her To His Ex

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey chose which men they want to individually pursue on The Bachelorette, but that didn’t mean the drama was over for season 19. During the show’s Aug. 1 episode, one of Rachel’s guys, Hayden Markowitz, was under fire for his actions. Hayden already began rubbing people the wrong way on the July 25 episode when he called Gabby “rough around the edges,” and this week, he was at the center of controversy once again.
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

'My Dad Built Me A Princess Castle'

We've all heard the saying 'Daddy's little princess', but one dad went further than most for his princess by building her a literal castle. Yes, you read that right, a doting dad built his daughter a princess castle and the whole thing is off the scale impressive! Watch below:. Christina...
WOODSTOCK, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumi
Tyla

Woman Travels 4,000 Miles To Marry Her Prison Pen Pal

A woman has revealed why she decided to marry her prison pen pal despite the fact that he is serving a 24-year sentence for double homicide. Naomi Oquendo, 27, befriended Victor Oquendo, 31, during lockdown, when he was halfway through his sentence. She later married him over Zoom before they had even met. Watch below:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Tyla

Penn Badgley Spotted Filming Season Four Of Netflix's You In The UK

As if we weren't already excited enough for the fourth season of Netflix's You to drop, fans have spotted star Penn Badgley filming for the drama series in London. TikToker Vanessa Cabal (@vanesssacabal2) was looking out the window of her London apartment when she spotted a film crew working on her street.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renaissance
Tyla

Lioness Jill Scott Shares 'Yellow Card' Inside Joke With Prince William

Lioness Jill Scott has shared her inside joke with Prince William as football fans across the country celebrate England winning the Euro 2022 final. The Duke of Cambridge, 40, who is the President of the Football Association, was beaming with joy during the game and made his way down to the pitch to celebrate with the ladies as soon as the final goal was scored.
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

Luca Bish's Family Respond As He's Criticised For Fight With Gemma

Luca Bish was not happy with Gemma Owen in last night's episode of Love Island, which saw the islanders get their sexy on for the Mile High Club challenge. Despite being challenged to be sexy as part of the game, Luca took umbrage with how much effort Gemma put into her sexy flight attendant dance for the boys, and he made his feelings known. Watch below:
CELEBRITIES
Tyla

It's Official: Big Brother Is Coming Back

ITV has confirmed that Big Brother, one of the biggest and most significant reality competition series from the 2000s, will be back next year. The network confirmed the series' return with a short sneak peak featuring the iconic eye logo and theme music during the Love Island 2022 finale. Big...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Tyla

Love Island's Luca Bish Spotted On Another Reality TV Show

One of the most talked-about contestants on Love Island is 23-year-old Luca Bish, and now fans have spotted him on another reality show. Namely, the Channel 4 policing show Night Coppers, which aired on Tuesday (26 July) and featured him walking around in an elf costume. Night Coppers takes a...
TV SHOWS
Tyla

Love Island Fans 'In Tears' Over Andrew's Comment To Baby

Love Island viewers are in tears over Andrew discussing Tasha's 'super power' during Wednesday (27 July) evening's episode. Wednesday's ep saw the return of the baby challenge, which sees the couples each given a toy baby to look after for the day. As part of the challenge, the girls headed...
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

Tyla

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy