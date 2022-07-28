Who is Sue L. Robinson? What to know about retired judge making Deshaun Watson NFL suspension decision

www.sportingnews.com
Deshaun Watson Settles Three of Four Remaining Lawsuits
In the waking hours of Monday morning, Tony Buzbee announced settlements with three of the four remaining women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and misconduct.
Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?
DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
Watson settles 3 lawsuits very early Monday, 1 remains
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson looks to be wrapping up as much as possible related to the allegations made against him. What started as over 20 lawsuits became just four when many were settled almost two months ago. Monday, Judge Sue Robinson is expected to make her decision known after...
Report: Punishment for Browns' Deshaun Watson expected to be announced Monday
The Cleveland Browns are still unsure how long they will be without Deshaun Watson, although there's little doubt that a suspension is on the way for the quarterback. The team will get its answer to that question soon, as Jonathan Jones of CBS says a punishment from retired judge Sue L. Robinson is expected to be announced Monday.
Former Federal Judge Announces Outcome of Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s Disciplinary Hearing
Based on the recommendation of NFL and NFLPA jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for six games during the 2022 season. The ruling comes over a month after a hearing – where the league and Watson’s legal team presented evidence and arguments – concluded.
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games for violating NFL's personal-conduct policy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended six games for violating the NFL's personal-conduct policy, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled on Monday. There will be no additional fine accompanying the suspension, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. In her 16-page report, which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport obtained...
AP sources: NFL suspends Browns QB Deshaun Watson 6 games
The NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games on Monday for violating its personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision...
NFL reviewing Deshaun Watson suspension, determining next steps
On Monday morning, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson confirmed that she ruled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games after she determined he violated the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The NFL has three business days to file...
Sources: Deshaun Watson ruling expected Monday as QB reportedly settles with 3 more accusers
The NFL and NFL Players Association are expected to receive a written disciplinary ruling in the Deshaun Watson personal conduct arbitration on Monday, two sources familiar with the proceedings have told Yahoo Sports. The sources said representatives for the league and union have been notified that former federal judge Sue...
