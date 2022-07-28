ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Sue L. Robinson? What to know about retired judge making Deshaun Watson NFL suspension decision

Popculture

Houston Texans Make Big Move Against Accusers Alleging Misconduct Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans have made a big move against the 30 women who made or intended to make claims against the team related to Deshaun Watson's alleged sexual misconduct. According to Tony Buzbee, the attorney who represents all 30 women, the Texans have settled all claims and intended claims against them. Watson was sued by 24 women who accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions in 2020 and early 2021 when he played for the Texans. One of the women sued the Texans alleging the team enabled his behavior. That lawsuit is now settled along with the 29 lawsuits that had not been filed against the team, per USA Today.
thecomeback.com

Former NFL player indicted on murder charge

Kevin Ware has been indicted on murder and tampering with evidence charges in the death of his girlfriend, Taylor Pomanski. Ware (seen at left above in an April 2021 mugshot), 41, is a former NFL tight end who played for Washington and San Francisco. Pomanski (seen at right above), his 29-year-old girlfriend, was last seen at a party at her home in the Houston suburb of Spring last April 25; remains were found in a Houston-area search last December, and identified as her remains this April. Now, Ware has been charged with murder and with tampering with evidence, with the latter charge being specifically about tampering with Pomanski’s corpse.
The US Sun

Is Deshaun Watson banned from playing in the NFL this season?

DESHAUN WATSON has been suspended for six NFL games. The Cleveland Browns quarterback learned his fate on Monday morning. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke the news on Monday morning. Judge Sue Robinson recommended the discipline and determined Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. The retired judge was tasked with...
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Graphic Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

In the wake of the U.S. Senate not voting to pass a bill that would help military veterans, a graphic featuring Colin Kaepernick has gone viral. Kaepernick, of course, kneeled for the national anthem in 2016. He was called out by many for doing so, especially those who claimed he was disrespecting the military.
Yardbarker

NFL reviewing Deshaun Watson suspension, determining next steps

On Monday morning, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson confirmed that she ruled Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games after she determined he violated the league's personal conduct policy regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. The NFL has three business days to file...
