Granite Falls three-vehicle crash kills one

Highway Patrol: 1 person dead after tractor-trailer collides with man
STATESVILLE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol said one person has died after a tractor-trailer collided with a worker at a processing plant. According to a release sent Monday, troopers responded to a call Friday evening at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant on Sheffield Road in Iredell County.
1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
One person killed in I-77 crash that closed northbound lanes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash on I-77 that left multiple lanes closed, Medic says. The crash took place sometime around 2 p.m. at I-77 northbound near Gilead Road. Lanes northbound at Exit 23 were closed but reopened around 3 p.m. Medic says one person...
Shots fired between two cars chasing each other through Salisbury and on I-85
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident that began on Saturday night just after 7:00 p.m. ended after two cars chased each other with one occupant firing at the other through Salisbury, onto I-85, and back into Salisbury. According to the police report, a 19-year-old man had stopped his car on...
Man’s vehicle shot at in Rock Hill road rage incident: Police
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man’s vehicle was shot five times early Sunday morning in an apparent road rage incident in Rock Hill, according to police. The violent incident occurred at 3:18 a.m. Sunday, July 31, near Montclair Drive in Rock Hill. BE THE FIRST...
Two arrested, multiple cited after CMPD operation targeting dangerous bike groups
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested two people in connection with an operation targeting dangerous bike groups. Police say the operation targeted groups of individuals behaving erratically on bicycles and motorized vehicles and participated in organized rides with dozens of participants at a time. On July...
Backups, delays still seen on parts of I-85 South near I-77 due to overnight construction
CHARLOTTE, NC. (WBTV) – Overnight construction that hadn’t wrapped up at 6 a.m. is still causing delays and backups on parts of Interstate 85 South in Charlotte. Three of the four lanes of I-85 had been closed between Statesville Avenue up to Sugar Creek Road, causing delays. Construction...
3 teens injured in wreck, NC store clerk charged in ALE investigation
HICKORY, N.C. (WJZY) – A Hickory convenience store clerk has been charged after three teenagers were hospitalized in an alcohol-related collision, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety announced Saturday. Hickory resident Tricia Orr, 34, faces charges including selling alcohol to a person less than 21 years of age. The North Carolina State highway Patrol […]
Multiple cars being broken into at Ballantyne gym
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working. CATS buses are missing out on money, possibly millions of dollars, because of broken and malfunctioning fareboxes. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Lancaster School board member...
Ballantyne woman wants more security patrols; car broken into at the gym
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ballantyne woman wants others to see the photos of her car following a break-in. Her back window was smashed in just minutes after she went inside her local YMCA. This isn’t the first time this gym has been targeted by criminals going after your cars....
Friends offering $1K reward for arrest, conviction in murder of Rowan County man
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Friends of a murdered Rowan County man say they are offering a $1,000 reward for information that would lead to an arrest and conviction in the case. A friend found David Land in his Poole Road shop on Monday, July 22. Deputies with the Rowan...
Deputies' use of deadly force in fatal Boone standoff, ambush was 'justified', DA says
BOONE, N.C. — A welfare check in Boone on April 28, 2021, turned into a deadly day for the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, after two of their own died in the line of duty. Officials said two other victims and the suspect were also found dead. (Warning: Story contains...
Hidden Camera investigation: Half of fareboxes on Charlotte buses not working
CLT airport sees significant decrease in flight delays, cancelations on Monday compared to Sunday. Twenty-four hours made a world of difference for travelers flying into and out of the CLT Airport. Lancaster School board member exonerated after being investigated for hostile work environment complaint. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Lancaster...
CMPD investigating homicide after man shot and killed in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in north Charlotte. Just before 7 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 8300 block of Old Statesville Road. When officers arrived, James Brooks, 28, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the...
Hickory gas station clerk arrested for selling alcohol to minor before teen crashes
ROLLINS, N.C. — A store clerk in Catawba County has been charged after a investigation found she sold a teen alcohol who then got into a crash, according to the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agency. An ALE investigation began after a law enforcement officials suspected a 16-year-old who...
Family displaced after tree falls on west Charlotte home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A family in west Charlotte had to leave their home after a tree fell on it, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tree fell on a home on Rocklake Drive. Firefighters said six people were displaced and were getting assistance from...
Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
