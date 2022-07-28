UPDATE: Severe Thunderstorm Watch no longer in effect

www.mytwintiers.com
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
Strong storms Tuesday
The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) for Southern Kentucky and portions of Middle Tennessee for early Tuesday morning.
news3lv.com
Flash Flood Warnings in effect on Sunday as rain, thunderstorms continue in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Rain showers and thunderstorms are set to continue in the Las Vegas valley through Sunday as a flash flood warning was issued through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, several parts of Clark County will see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the area. Communities across the valley have already seen showers pop up early Sunday morning.
cbs17
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
WETM
Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (8/1/22)
Waking up to a dry Monday with a few passing clouds. Staying mostly dry this morning thanks to high pressure in the region. Mostly sunny this afternoon with warmer and more humid conditions due to southerly winds. A few pop-up showers may be possible because of the humidity. Highs reach the upper 80’s. Overnight, a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms due to a warm front slowly moving towards the region. Lows in the mid 60’s.
foxla.com
Flash Flood Watch in effect for parts of SoCal
A flash flood watch was in effect until this evening for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys, where forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at...
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
KTAR.com
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
Tornado packing 115 mph winds hits northwestern New York
JAVA, N.Y. (AP) — A tornado packing winds of about 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) touched down in upstate New York on Thursday, leaving downed trees and power lines and a destroyed barn in its wake. The National Weather Service said it struck the town of Java, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Buffalo, at about 10:40 a.m. and moved about 10 miles eastward on the ground for 15 minutes before petering out. The funnel’s maximum width reached 200 yards (meters), according to the weather service. The tornado hurled some trees onto residences and a barn suffered extensive damage, with a portion displaced by about 30 yards. Photos posted online showed a barn with most of its upper portion gone and the rest barely standing. Its owner, Sam Marlett, said cows and horses were in the barn at the time but weren’t harmed as the wind and rain passed through.
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California Could See Heavy Rain and Flooding This Weekend
Forecasters are predicting a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, especially in the mountains of LA and Ventura counties and the Antelope, Santa Clarita and San Gabriel valleys, where a flood watch was in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday. Some heavy downpours are possible, according to the National Weather...
WRIC TV
Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect across Central Virginia, tornado warning no longer in effect
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A number of counties across Central Virginia are on alert for severe thunderstorm warnings after an expired tornado warning. The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:45 p.m. for:. Western Chesterfield County in central Virginia. Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia. Amelia County in...
Fox5 KVVU
Flood channel in Henderson causes damage to neighboring homes during severe thunderstorms
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Wednesday night storm saw some minor flooding in parts of the Las Vegas valley, but one neighborhood in Henderson was likely hit harder than anywhere else. Rising Star Drive, near Whitney Mesa and Galleria, looked like a river Wednesday night. Neighbors captured video showing...
WETM
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Damage to critical infrastructure and the arrival of more heavy rains hampered efforts Sunday to help Kentucky residents hit by recent massive flooding, Gov. Andy Beshear said. As residents in Appalachia tried to slowly piece their lives back together, flash flood warnings were issued for...
classiccountry1070.com
Storms bring strong winds, damage to north central Kansas
Damage is reported in north central Kansas after strong thunderstorms brought high winds to the area early Thursday. The winds brought down trees and power lines in Minneapolis, in Ottawa County, with damage reported to homes and outbuildings. Power was knocked out to the community and some streets were impassable because of downed trees. No injuries were reported.
News On 6
Showers, Storms Leave Behind Damage Across Parts Of Green Country
Some much-needed rain fell across parts of Green Country on Wednesday bringing heavy winds, hail and lightening with it. Some power lines near the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor were damaged. GRDA's crews were out there making repairs on Wednesday evenign. The storms also damaged some trees in Jenks along...
WLWT 5
Aerial video shows catastrophic flooding across eastern Kentucky
BUCKHORN, Ky. — Residents throughout eastern Kentucky are picking up the pieces as they prepare for more rain after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across the region. Watch aerial video of areas impacting by flooding in the player above. There were reports of flash flooding, mudslides and...
Update: flooding again in Kentucky Wednesday night
UPDATE 10:10 p.m. Wednesday night: Flash Flood Warnings are in effect until at least 1:15 a.m. Thursday for parts of Floyd and Pike counties which have already been hit hard this week with flooding. (WOWK) — Half way through the work week and heavy rain is once again set to move into the region. The […]
Making it rain in Las Vegas! Flash floods flow down iconic Strip leaving multiple casinos including Circa Resort and Linq Hotel deluged with water and gamblers soaked as storms batter Sin City
Casinos and hotels are semi-underwater in flash flooding in Las Vegas while children are feared dead in Kentucky after the state was hit with its worst deluge in history. Chaotic weather systems are battering states across the US, including torrential flooding and danger-to-life thunderstorms in Kentucky, Missouri, and intense downpours in Nevada.
news9.com
Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Northeast Oklahoma
Severe storms rolled through on the eastern side of the Tulsa Metro with hail, wind, heavy rain and lightning. Storms were moving east with more cells developing back to the west.
