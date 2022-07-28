Etsy's Growth Surge Hides an Ugly Secret -- Should You Sell The Stock?

www.fool.com
Related
Motley Fool
2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August
American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending
Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Tech stocks have gone from hero to dud as the market cycled away from former high fliers. Finding tech companies with long-term competitive advantages is key to market-beating returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
This Beaten-Down Stock Looks Like a Great Value Now
GE Aviation is the company's most significant business, and it's well on track in 2022. Management lowered profit expectations for GE Healthcare in 2022 by some $200 million. GE Power is doing fine, and management is taking action to improve GE Renewable Energy. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Marqeta Stock Rocked the Market Today
He's also maintaining his equivalent of a buy recommendation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Roku Stock Just Popped
It's rebounding hard on Monday -- possibly due to short-sellers closing their short positions. Valuation-wise, Roku stock is hard to love, as the company is not expected to turn a profit again before 2026. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip
Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday
Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?
The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Suze Orman Says to Take These 4 Steps Before Buying a Home With a Low Down Payment
Don't let a low down payment hurt your overall financial picture. Ideally, homeowners will make a 20% down payment to avoid private mortgage insurance costs. Not every home buyer has 20% to put down. Suze Orman says it can be OK to put down less, but only if you take...
Motley Fool
Sure, We're in a "Recession," but There's a Far Greater Concern for Wall Street
U.S. gross domestic product has declined for two consecutive quarters, which most investors would say indicates a recession. The parameters that define a recession are actually much more complex. One telltale data point stands out as far more worrisome for Wall Street than the debate over whether we're in a...
Motley Fool
My Top Stock to Buy If We're in a Recession
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is already up big this year while the overall market has plunged. The stock meets all the criteria you'd want in a stock to buy during a recession. Vertex's main risk is the potential for a clinical setback but otherwise doesn't have any weak links. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Got a Gift Card to Spend? Here's Why You Should Use It ASAP
The clock is ticking on those unused gift cards. Last year, Americans reported having $15 billion in unused gift cards. Inflation is impacting the buying power of those cards. If you can't use the card yourself, try to sell it or trade it with someone. Have you cleaned out your...
Motley Fool
Suze Orman Says a Diverse Portfolio Is Important. Here's an Easy Way to Achieve One
The right brokerage account could be your ticket to a well-balanced investment mix. A diversified portfolio can help you grow wealth and protect you from losses. One key brokerage account feature makes it easy to build a diverse mix of investments. These days, many investors are reeling due to losses...
Motley Fool
Why Shopify, Pinterest, and Block Stocks Rallied on Monday
Investors are bidding up shares of some stocks that have been beaten down too far. While the economy may technically be in a recession, other data disputes that assertion. From a historical perspective, these three disruptors are bargains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Genius Brands Stock Jumped 7% Today
Genius Brands signed a licensing deal with Marvel Studios for the name and likeness of Stan Lee earlier this year. The company posts second-quarter earnings on Aug. 15. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Climbed 10.4% on Monday
A study on a competitor's drug may have indirectly helped MannKind. It specializes in therapies to treat endocrine and orphan lung diseases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Marqeta Surged In July
The market started to believe that inflation may have peaked or soon will. The market also started to price in a potentially less hawkish Federal Reserve. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Apple is a giant in technology and a cash flow machine that's too good to pass up. Verizon doesn't get much love from investors, but it has a big dividend and a growing broadband business. Oil isn't popular, but it's profitable and Exxon Mobil is swimming in cash as a...
Motley Fool
Why Energy Stocks Dropped on Monday
Oil is down about 5% in trading on Monday, and that hasn't helped energy stocks. If a manufacturing reading is correct, the manufacturing industry may be in for a contraction period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Comments / 0