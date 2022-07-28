ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Etsy's Growth Surge Hides an Ugly Secret -- Should You Sell The Stock?

By Danny Vena
Motley Fool
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These Beaten-Down Stocks Could Reap Monster Returns From Strong Consumer Spending

Ruth's Hospitality is enjoying an uptick in "just because" and "special occasion" dining. Texas Roadhouse's namesake chain and Bubba's 33 concept are both seeing revenue increase. Callaway Golf's Topgolf has plenty of room to run as consumers spend on new experiences. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Tech stocks have gone from hero to dud as the market cycled away from former high fliers. Finding tech companies with long-term competitive advantages is key to market-beating returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

This Beaten-Down Stock Looks Like a Great Value Now

GE Aviation is the company's most significant business, and it's well on track in 2022. Management lowered profit expectations for GE Healthcare in 2022 by some $200 million. GE Power is doing fine, and management is taking action to improve GE Renewable Energy. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Surge#Stock#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Motley Fool

Why Marqeta Stock Rocked the Market Today

He's also maintaining his equivalent of a buy recommendation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Roku Stock Just Popped

It's rebounding hard on Monday -- possibly due to short-sellers closing their short positions. Valuation-wise, Roku stock is hard to love, as the company is not expected to turn a profit again before 2026. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

Alphabet stock is down 22% this year, and trades at a discount compared to the broader tech sector. Google Cloud was a bright spot in a modest second quarter for the rest of the company. YouTube boasts incredible potential for the rest of 2022 and beyond. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday

Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?

The economy continues to slow, but we're not in a recession just yet. A recession could be looming, though, so it's best to start preparing now. There are a few strategies that can protect your retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

My Top Stock to Buy If We're in a Recession

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is already up big this year while the overall market has plunged. The stock meets all the criteria you'd want in a stock to buy during a recession. Vertex's main risk is the potential for a clinical setback but otherwise doesn't have any weak links. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Got a Gift Card to Spend? Here's Why You Should Use It ASAP

The clock is ticking on those unused gift cards. Last year, Americans reported having $15 billion in unused gift cards. Inflation is impacting the buying power of those cards. If you can't use the card yourself, try to sell it or trade it with someone. Have you cleaned out your...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Shopify, Pinterest, and Block Stocks Rallied on Monday

Investors are bidding up shares of some stocks that have been beaten down too far. While the economy may technically be in a recession, other data disputes that assertion. From a historical perspective, these three disruptors are bargains. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Genius Brands Stock Jumped 7% Today

Genius Brands signed a licensing deal with Marvel Studios for the name and likeness of Stan Lee earlier this year. The company posts second-quarter earnings on Aug. 15. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Climbed 10.4% on Monday

A study on a competitor's drug may have indirectly helped MannKind. It specializes in therapies to treat endocrine and orphan lung diseases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Marqeta Surged In July

The market started to believe that inflation may have peaked or soon will. The market also started to price in a potentially less hawkish Federal Reserve. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Apple is a giant in technology and a cash flow machine that's too good to pass up. Verizon doesn't get much love from investors, but it has a big dividend and a growing broadband business. Oil isn't popular, but it's profitable and Exxon Mobil is swimming in cash as a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Energy Stocks Dropped on Monday

Oil is down about 5% in trading on Monday, and that hasn't helped energy stocks. If a manufacturing reading is correct, the manufacturing industry may be in for a contraction period. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy