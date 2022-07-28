Chiefs signing DE Carlos Dunlap to one-year deal

(610 Sports) – The Kansas City Chiefs are addressing their need for depth at the defensive end position.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, veteran DE Carlos Dunlap is signing a one-year deal worth up to $8 million with Kansas City.

Dunlap was in town visiting the team on Wednesday and the visit apparently went well.

“It’s been a whirlwind trip,” Dunlap told Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. “I met with coaches last night and started looking at film around midnight. It’s an exciting time for me and a long time coming.”

Dunlap spent the first 10 plus years of his career in Cincinnati, the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2010 draft. The Bengals traded Dunlap midway through the 2020 season to the Seattle Seahawks, who subsequently released the veteran DE before resigning him to a two-year deal. Seattle ended up releasing Dunlap again in March.

Playing a rotational role in Seattle's defense last season, Dunlap recorded 8.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits. He also recorded seven passes defensed and a forced fumble while playing 38 percent of the snaps.

For his career, Dunlap has registered 96.0 sacks, 117 tackles for loss, and 255 quarterback hits in his 13 seasons, while earning two Pro-Bowl nods in 2015 and 2016.

Dunlap will most likely play a similar rotational role in Kansas City alongside Frank Clark and rookie George Karlaftis, who the Chiefs selected in the first-round of this year's NFL Draft.