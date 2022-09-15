ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – 15 Years After ‘Away From Her,’ Has Sarah Polley’s Oscar Moment Finally Arrived?

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTft5_0gwIBZth00

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars , Emmys , Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

LAST UPDATED : Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UFKoJ_0gwIBZth00
Taylor Russell (left) as Maren and Timothée Chalamet (right) as Lee in BONES AND ALL, directed by Luca Guadagnino, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Sarah Polley was a surprise on Oscar morning 15 years ago when she received an Oscar nom in adapted screenplay for “Away from Her” (2007), which came along with the lead actress mention for Julie Christie. After being egregiously snubbed in documentary feature for “Stories We Tell” (2012), the actress-turned-filmmaker will have plenty of support on the circuit for “Women Talking,” receiving glowing notices from Telluride. She’ll battle with the return of Rian Johnson’s incredible detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in “Glass Onion,” outdoing its predecessor in nearly every way. We’ll also wait to see if the Writer’s Branch goes back to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller (“The Son”) after rewarding them two years ago for “The Father” (2020) and if they will bite for populist films like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” or “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?”

See the latest film predictions , in all 23 categories, in one place on Variety’s Oscars Collective .

To see the ranked predictions for each individual category, visit Variety’s Oscars Hub .

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

And The Predicted Nominees Are:
Rank Film Writer(s) and source material Distributor
1 “Women Talking” Sarah Polley (based on the novel by Miriam Toews) MGM/United Artists Releasing
A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men.
2 “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Rian Johnson (based on characters written by Johnson) Netflix
Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case.
3 “The Son” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (based on the play by Florian Zeller) Sony Pictures Classics
Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas.
4 “The Whale” Samuel D. Hunter (based on the play by Hunter) A24
A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.
5 “Top Gun: Maverick” Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.) Paramount Pictures
After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him.
Next in Line
6 “Bones & All” David Kajganich (based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis) MGM/United Artists Releasing
Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society.
7 “White Noise” Noah Baumbach (based on the novel by Don DeLillo) Netflix
“White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world.
8 She Said Rebecca Lenkiewicz (based on the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey) Universal Pictures
New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.
9 “Living” Kazuo Ishiguro (based on “Ikiru” by Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni) Sony Pictures Classics
An English-language adaptation of the script of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s.
10 “The Wonder” Alice Birch, Sebastián Lelio (based on the novel by Emma Donoghue) Netflix
A tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil.
Other Top-Tier Contenders
11 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole (based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby) Marvel Studios
12 “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins, Gris Grimly, Patrick Hale (based on the characters and novel by Carlo Collodi) Netflix
13 “A Man Called Otto” David Magee (based on the novel by Fredrik Backman) Sony Pictures
14 “Catherine Called Birdy” Lena Dunham (based on the novel by Karen Cushman) Amazon Studios
15 “Avatar: The Way of Water” James Cameron, Josh Friedman (based on characters created by Cameron) 20th Century Studios
16 “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage (based on the book by Michael Ausiello) Focus Features
17 “Happening” Marcia Romano, Audrey Diwan (based on the novel by Annie Ernaux) IFC Films
18 “The Silent Twins” Andrea Seigel (based on the book by Marjorie Wallace) Focus Features
19 “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer-Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Nick Paley (based on the short videos) A24
Also In Contention
“My Policeman” Ron Nyswaner (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) Amazon Studios
17 “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” David Magee (based on the novel by D.H. Lawrence) Netflix
21 “All Quiet on the Western Front” Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque) Netflix
22 “Three Thousand Years of Longing” George Miller, August Gore (based on “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt) MGM/United Artists Releasing
24 “Allelujah” Heidi Thomas (based on the play by Alan Bennett) No U.S. Distribution
25 “The Pale Blue Eye” Scott Cooper (based on the novel by Louis Bayard) Netflix
26 “Both Sides of the Blade” Christine Angot, Claire Denis (based on the novel by Christine Angot) IFC Films
27 “After Yang” Kogonada (based on the short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang” by Alexander Weinstein) A24
28 “The Phantom of the Open” Simon Farnaby (based on the book by Scott Murray) Sony Pictures Classics
29 “Butcher’s Crossing” Gabe Polsky, Liam Satre-Meloy (based on the novel by John Williams) Saban Films
30 “The Batman” Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, (based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger) Warner Bros.
All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical)
“A Man Called Otto” David Magee (based on the novel by Fredrik Backman) Sony Pictures
“After Yang” Kogonada (based on the short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang” by Alexander Weinstein) A24
“All Quiet on the Western Front” Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque) Netflix
“Allelujah” Heidi Thomas (based on the play by Alan Bennett) No U.S. Distribution
“Ambulance” Chris Fedak (based on the film “Ambulancen” by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lara Andreas Pedersen) Universal Pictures
“Avatar: The Way of Water” James Cameron, Josh Friedman (based on characters created by Cameron) 20th Century Studios
“Black Adam” Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani (based on the characters from DC Comics) Warner Bros
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole (based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby) Marvel Studios
“Blonde” Andrew Dominik (based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates) Netflix
“Bones & All” David Kajganich (based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis) MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Both Sides of the Blade” Christine Angot, Claire Denis (based on the novel by Christine Angot) IFC Films
“Brother” Clement Virgo (based on the novel by David Chariaridy) No U.S. Distribution
“Butcher’s Crossing” Gabe Polsky, Liam Satre-Meloy (based on the novel by John Williams) Saban Films
“Catherine Called Birdy” Lena Dunham (based on the novel by Karen Cushman) Amazon Studios
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Rian Johnson (based on characters written by Johnson) Netflix
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins, Gris Grimly, Patrick Hale (based on the characters and novel by Carlo Collodi) Netflix
“Happening” Marcia Romano, Audrey Diwan (based on the novel by Annie Ernaux) IFC Films
“Lady Chatterley’s Lover” David Magee (based on the novel by D.H. Lawrence) Netflix
“Lightyear” Angus MacLane, Matthew Aldrich, Jason Headley (based on the characters of “Toy Story”) Pixar
“Living” Kazuo Ishiguro (based on “Ikiru” by Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni) Sony Pictures Classics
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer-Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Nick Paley (based on the short videos) A24
“My Father’s Dragon” Meg LeFauve (based on the book by Ruth Stiles Gannett) Netflix
“My Policeman” Ron Nyswaner (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) Amazon Studios
“Persuasion” Ron Bass, Alice Victoria Winslow (based on the novel by Jane Austen) Netflix
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Paul Fisher (based on characters from “Shrek” and the fairytale by Giovanni Francesco) DreamWorks Animation
“She Said” Rebecca Lenkiewicz (based on the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey) Universal Pictures
“Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage (based on the book by Michael Ausiello) Focus Features
“The Bad Guys” To be added Universal Pictures
“The Batman” Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, (based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger) Warner Bros.
“The Bob’s Burgers Movie” To be added 20th Century Studios
“The Good House” Thomas Bezucha, Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky (based on the novel by Ann Leary) Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions
“The Pale Blue Eye” Scott Cooper (based on the novel by Louis Bayard) Netflix
“The Phantom of the Open” Simon Farnaby (based on the book by Scott Murray) Sony Pictures Classics
“The Silent Twins” Andrea Seigel (based on the book by Marjorie Wallace) Focus Features
“The Son” Christopher Hampton (based on the play by Florian Zeller) Sony Pictures Classics
“The Stranger” To be added Transmission Films
“The Whale” Samuel D. Hunter (based on the play by Hunter) A24
“The Wonder” Alice Birch, Sebastián Lelio (based on the novel by Emma Donoghue) Netflix
“Thirteen Lives” William Nicholson, Don MacPherson Amazon Studios/MGM
“Thor: Love and Thunder” Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (based on the comics by Stan Lee, Jason Aaron) Marvel Studios
“Three Thousand Years of Longing” George Miller, August Gore (based on “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt) MGM/United Artists Releasing
“Top Gun: Maverick” Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.) Paramount Pictures
“White Noise” Noah Baumbach (based on the novel by Don DeLillo) Netflix
“Women Talking” Sarah Polley (based on the novel by Miriam Toews) MGM/United Artists Releasing

2023 Academy Awards Predictions

BEST PICTURE | DIRECTOR | ACTOR | ACTRESS | SUPPORTING ACTOR | SUPPORTING ACTRESS | ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY | ADAPTED SCREENPLAY | ANIMATED FEATURE | PRODUCTION DESIGN | CINEMATOGRAPHY | COSTUME DESIGN | FILM EDITING | MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING | SOUND | VISUAL EFFECTS | ORIGINAL SCORE | ORIGINAL SONG | DOCUMENTARY FEATURE | INTERNATIONAL FEATURE | ANIMATED SHORT | DOCUMENTARY SHORT | LIVE ACTION SHORT

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "CODA" (Apple Original Films) - Siân Heder

About Variety Awards Circuit:

Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provides inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races. In addition to predictions, the section includes -- Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders in the race; Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly series featuring interviews with the top contenders in the awards race and an expert roundtable discussion with Variety's leading editors and columnists; Awards Circuit Predictions Video Series, a deep dive into specific categories, led by the leading pundits.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award

Steven Spielberg’s autobiographical coming-of-age story “The Fabelmans” took home the Toronto International Film Festival’s people’s choice award, providing a major boost to its awards season chances. TIFF’s people’s choice award is one of the most reliable predictors of eventual Oscar success. In past years, winners such as “Green Book” and “Nomadland” went on to capture the best picture prize at the Academy Awards. Other recent recipients, including “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “La La Land” and “Jojo Rabbit,” were best picture nominees and major forces during awards season. Since the people’s choice category was created in 1978, seven recipients went on...
MOVIES
Variety

Drake, Margot Robbie and All-Star ‘Amsterdam’ Cast Praise David O. Russell at New York Premiere

There was a lingering feeling of ambiguity and anticipation on Sunday night at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, the site of 20th Century Studios’ worldwide premiere of David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam.”  Russell has not released a new film in nearly seven years — his last feature was 2015’s “Joy” with Jennifer Lawrence. Given his various controversies and 2011 sexual assault allegation, it was unclear whether Hollywood would re-embrace the director with open arms. And then Drake walked out on stage. “This is just a real moment,” Drake said. “So I am here to introduce the extremely talented, very legendary, one of the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Cinematography – Could Claudio Miranda’s Camera Work Clinch the Best Picture Nom for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Sept. 15, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Cinematography CATEGORY COMMENTARY: We’ll see if the...
MOVIES
Variety

Sarah Paulson to Play Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in ‘The Way Down’ Scripted Adaptation at HBO Max

Sarah Paulson is no stranger to playing real people: Among other roles, she won an Emmy award for her portrayal of Marcia Clark in 2016’s “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,” and was recently nominated for an Emmy for “Impeachment: American Crime Story” for playing Linda Tripp. Now, Paulson is attached to star and executive produce the scripted adaptation of “The Way Down: God, Greed, and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin,”  which HBO Max is developing from its own five-part docuseries. Michelle Dean, who was the co-creator of the 2019 Hulu limited series “The Act,” is the showrunner...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Craig
Person
Alexander Weinstein
Person
Rian Johnson
Person
Gabe Polsky
Person
Fredrik Backman
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Sarah Polley
Person
Emma Donoghue
Person
Florian Zeller
Person
Kazuo Ishiguro
Person
Claire Denis
Person
Sebastián Lelio
Person
Jodi Kantor
Variety

Academy Names Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner as Producers for 95th Oscars, Plans to Explore Streaming Options and ‘Reinvigorate’ Ceremony

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will serve as executive producers of the 95th Oscars, which will take place in March 2023. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer announced the producing duo, both of White Cherry Entertainment, on Saturday morning. Along with producing, Weiss will serve as director for the ceremony for an eighth consecutive year. The 2023 Oscars will mark Weiss’ second time and Kirshner’s first time producing the Academy Awards. The two were tapped by the Academy as part of “a focus on expertise in live television event production.” “We are thrilled to have Glenn and...
MOVIES
Variety

How to Watch Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

After lying in state in Westminster Hall for five days, the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will begin on Monday at 11 a.m. local time. World leaders have gathered ahead of the state funeral as others flock to England to pay respects to the fallen monarch, who died on Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Prince William, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II’s other grandchildren gathered for a vigil on Saturday to mourn ahead of the state funeral. The royals were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie; and Prince...
U.K.
Variety

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Online Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

Chrissy Teigen expected vicious online attacks after she announced that she had an abortion to save her life two years ago — and had a message for the trolls: “I’ve already seen you do your worst.” The model, TV personality and influencer on Thursday revealed that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend had ended in an abortion; she had previously said the pregnancy had ended with a miscarriage. Teigen said she was speaking out after the Supreme Court this summer struck down Roe v. Wade, which eliminated the constitutional right to abortion and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Oscar Predictions#Academy Awards#Center Stage#Sony Pictures Classics#Variety Awards Circuit#Oscars Predictions#Rian
Variety

Lady Gaga Halts Miami Concert Due to Lightning: ‘I Don’t Want to Put Your Life in Danger’

A tropical thunderstorm forced Lady Gaga to cut her Miami concert short just before she could sing ”Rain on Me” and her encore ”Hold My Hand.” Gaga, who has been performing to sold-out crowds on this stadium tour, was at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on the last night of the Chromatica Ball. Interrupting her show, she told the audience, “I’m sorry that we can’t finish but I don’t want to put your life in danger and I don’t want to put our life in danger.” Gaga followed up by posting an emotional video online. Through tears, she apologizes to her fans...
MIAMI, FL
Variety

Will Box Office Success Help ‘The Woman King,’ ‘Elvis’ and Other Studio Hits Stay in the Oscar Race?

It’s been proven time and time again that Academy Award attention has little to do with box office glory. Just look at recent winners like “Moonlight,” “The Hurt Locker,” or “CODA,” the first streaming movie to land the Oscar’s top prize, all of which were more beloved than seen, at least by the general public. But during a year in which several commercial movies, including “Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.44 billion globally and counting), “Elvis” ($284 million globally) “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (scheduled for Nov. 11) and “Avatar: The Way of Water” (scheduled for Dec. 16), look to find themselves in the...
MOVIES
Variety

How Sound Crew Spent 18 Months Turning Bowie’s ‘Moonage Daydream’ Into an Immersive ‘Fever Dream of Sound and Vision’

Brett Morgen’s “Moonage Daydream,” a freewheeling documentary about David Bowie, doesn’t offer a chronology of the life of the late pop icon. Rather it provides a fever dream of sound and vision, with songs torn apart, reimagined and reassembled in ways that reflect its subject’s chameleonic music and art. The doc, out now in IMAX theaters, was a labor of love for Morgen that took four years to assemble and edit. It was another 18 months constructing the ambitious soundtrack, which required the talents of the Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” team of Ventura, Calif.-based rerecording mixer Paul Massey (with David Giammarco); London-based...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Diego Luna ‘Was Shocked’ Cassian Andor Returned for ‘Star Wars’ Series

Diego Luna never expected Cassian Andor to return to “Star Wars” following the Rebel spy’s heroic sacrifice in 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” “I was shocked,” Luna told Variety at the “Andor” premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday. However, the titular star was ecstatic about the concept, saying that the show is “a beautiful journey, and an inspiring one.” “I think ‘Rogue One’ is a film about an event, but you don’t get to know much about these characters,” Luna said. “This long format [is] a great way to go deep into who they are and why they...
MOVIES
Variety

Queen Elizabeth II Receives Lavish State Funeral as Thousands Flock to London Streets to Say Goodbye

British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 on Sept. 8, after ruling for 70 years, received a lavish state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, with as many as two million people lining the streets to see her cortege. International dignitaries attending alongside the British royal family included President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden and all of the heads of the Commonwealth including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indian President Droupadi Murmu and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Joining them was President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine’s First Lady...
U.K.
Variety

New ‘The Shining’ Film Killed by Bad ‘Doctor Sleep’ Box Office, Director Says: ‘I’ll Always Regret This Didn’t Happen’

“Doctor Sleep” director Mike Flanagan confirmed on Twitter that a planned sequel to his 2019 “The Shining” sequel is officially dead. The filmmaker cited the dismal box office performance of “Doctor Sleep” as the main reason why Warner Bros. isn’t moving forward with a “The Shining” prequel film focused on the character of Dick Hallorann (played in Stanley Kubrick’s film by Scatman Crothers and in “Doctor Sleep” by Carl Lumbly. “We were so close,” Flanagan wrote on Twitter about getting the Dick Hallorann movie made. “I’ll always regret this didn’t happen.” Flanagan also shared a fan-made poster for his scrapped “The Shining”...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Star Emily Carey on Rhaenyra’s Betrayal, Queer Undertones and Her ‘Last Big Hurrah’ as Alicent

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers through Episode 5 of ‘House of the Dragon,’ which aired on HBO on Sept. 18 and is streaming on HBO Max.  Emily Carey isn’t here for any Alicent Hightower slander. The 19-year-old “House of the Dragon” star knows her character may not immediately win hearts — the idea of your best friend marrying your father is a tough pill to swallow, after all.  But Carey insists there’s much beneath the surface for the young queen, who they believe deserves more sympathy.   “Marrying Viserys is a choice. But it was never her choice to make. The choice was...
TV SERIES
Variety

Jonathan Lipnicki Reveals Why He Stopped Acting for a Long Time: It Wasn’t High School, I Just ‘Wasn’t a Very Good Actor at One Point’

Jonathan Lipnicki was one of the most beloved child actors of the late 1990s and early 2000s thanks to roles in “Jerry Maguire,” “Stuart Little” and “Like Mike,” but his acting career seemingly vanished in the 2010s. In a new interview with /Film, the 31-year-old actor got honest about his acting absence. Lipnicki starred in short films and direct-to-DVD projects for a stretch of time in the early 2010s, but his career never returned to the highs of his child stardom days. “The biggest transition for me was…I didn’t work for a long time,” Lipnicki said. “And people always frame...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Inflation Woes Hits Indie Productions Hard

As industry mavens alight on the Zurich Film Festival, escalating inflation costs and rising interest rates are hijacking dreams of a post-pandemic recovery and rebirth. Together, these financing challenges are sitting on top of unstable budgets still coping with COVID-induced costs that continue to send production budgets 10% north on average.   Observers need to go back to 1981 to find inflation rates higher than the current 9% to 10% figure across Western nations, while prime bank lending rates are now sitting at 5%-6%, matching 2008-09 financial crisis levels.     Take the rising cost of borrowing first, following a decade of extremely cheap money,...
BUSINESS
Variety

Exploring the Depths of Grief and Imagination, San Sebastian Entry ‘Daughter of Rage’ Bows Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

On the heels of a world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and ahead of its bow in New Directors competition at San Sebastian, BFF, who heads international sales, has given Variety exclusive access to the trailer for Nicaraguan director Laura Baumeister’s debut feature, “Daughter of Rage.” The film follows 11-year-old María and her mother, Lilibeth, who navigate poverty by collecting and repurposing refuse from the local landfill. A look at stifling generational debt passed on in communities that work hard to stay afloat, the film also tackles precocious familial bonds, abandonment, and the salvation of an imagination that allows the protagonist to...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

82K+
Followers
60K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy