Oscar Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay – 15 Years After ‘Away From Her,’ Has Sarah Polley’s Oscar Moment Finally Arrived?

LAST UPDATED : Sept. 15, 2022

2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Adapted Screenplay

Taylor Russell (left) as Maren and Timothée Chalamet (right) as Lee in BONES AND ALL, directed by Luca Guadagnino, a Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. © 2022 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

CATEGORY COMMENTARY : Sarah Polley was a surprise on Oscar morning 15 years ago when she received an Oscar nom in adapted screenplay for “Away from Her” (2007), which came along with the lead actress mention for Julie Christie. After being egregiously snubbed in documentary feature for “Stories We Tell” (2012), the actress-turned-filmmaker will have plenty of support on the circuit for “Women Talking,” receiving glowing notices from Telluride. She’ll battle with the return of Rian Johnson’s incredible detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) in “Glass Onion,” outdoing its predecessor in nearly every way. We’ll also wait to see if the Writer’s Branch goes back to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller (“The Son”) after rewarding them two years ago for “The Father” (2020) and if they will bite for populist films like “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” or “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?”

And The Predicted Nominees Are: Rank Film Writer(s) and source material Distributor 1 “Women Talking” Sarah Polley (based on the novel by Miriam Toews) MGM/United Artists Releasing A group of women in an isolated religious colony as they struggle to reconcile their faith with a string of sexual assaults committed by the colony’s men. 2 “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Rian Johnson (based on characters written by Johnson) Netflix Famed Southern detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for his latest case. 3 “The Son” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (based on the play by Florian Zeller) Sony Pictures Classics Peter as his busy life with new partner Emma and their baby is thrown into disarray when his ex-wife Kate turns up with their teenage son, Nicholas. 4 “The Whale” Samuel D. Hunter (based on the play by Hunter) A24 A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption. 5 “Top Gun: Maverick” Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.) Paramount Pictures After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Next in Line 6 “Bones & All” David Kajganich (based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis) MGM/United Artists Releasing Maren, a young woman, learns how to survive on the margins of society. 7 “White Noise” Noah Baumbach (based on the novel by Don DeLillo) Netflix “White Noise” dramatizes a contemporary American family’s attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. 8 “ She Said ” Rebecca Lenkiewicz (based on the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey) Universal Pictures New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation — a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement and shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood.

9 “Living” Kazuo Ishiguro (based on “Ikiru” by Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni) Sony Pictures Classics An English-language adaptation of the script of “Ikiru” (1952), set in London in the 1950s. 10 “The Wonder” Alice Birch, Sebastián Lelio (based on the novel by Emma Donoghue) Netflix A tale of two strangers who transform each other’s lives, a psychological thriller, and a story of love pitted against evil. Other Top-Tier Contenders 11 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole (based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby) Marvel Studios 12 “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins, Gris Grimly, Patrick Hale (based on the characters and novel by Carlo Collodi) Netflix 13 “A Man Called Otto” David Magee (based on the novel by Fredrik Backman) Sony Pictures 14 “Catherine Called Birdy” Lena Dunham (based on the novel by Karen Cushman) Amazon Studios 15 “Avatar: The Way of Water” James Cameron, Josh Friedman (based on characters created by Cameron) 20th Century Studios 16 “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage (based on the book by Michael Ausiello) Focus Features 17 “Happening” Marcia Romano, Audrey Diwan (based on the novel by Annie Ernaux) IFC Films 18 “The Silent Twins” Andrea Seigel (based on the book by Marjorie Wallace) Focus Features 19 “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer-Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Nick Paley (based on the short videos) A24 Also In Contention “My Policeman” Ron Nyswaner (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) Amazon Studios 17 “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” David Magee (based on the novel by D.H. Lawrence) Netflix 21 “All Quiet on the Western Front” Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque) Netflix 22 “Three Thousand Years of Longing” George Miller, August Gore (based on “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt) MGM/United Artists Releasing 24 “Allelujah” Heidi Thomas (based on the play by Alan Bennett) No U.S. Distribution 25 “The Pale Blue Eye” Scott Cooper (based on the novel by Louis Bayard) Netflix 26 “Both Sides of the Blade” Christine Angot, Claire Denis (based on the novel by Christine Angot) IFC Films 27 “After Yang” Kogonada (based on the short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang” by Alexander Weinstein) A24 28 “The Phantom of the Open” Simon Farnaby (based on the book by Scott Murray) Sony Pictures Classics 29 “Butcher’s Crossing” Gabe Polsky, Liam Satre-Meloy (based on the novel by John Williams) Saban Films 30 “The Batman” Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, (based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger) Warner Bros. All Contenders Listed (Unranked-Alphabetical) — “A Man Called Otto” David Magee (based on the novel by Fredrik Backman) Sony Pictures — “After Yang” Kogonada (based on the short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang” by Alexander Weinstein) A24 — “All Quiet on the Western Front” Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell (based on the novel by Erich Maria Remarque) Netflix — “Allelujah” Heidi Thomas (based on the play by Alan Bennett) No U.S. Distribution — “Ambulance” Chris Fedak (based on the film “Ambulancen” by Laurits Munch-Petersen and Lara Andreas Pedersen) Universal Pictures — “Avatar: The Way of Water” James Cameron, Josh Friedman (based on characters created by Cameron) 20th Century Studios — “Black Adam” Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani (based on the characters from DC Comics) Warner Bros — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole (based on the comics by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby) Marvel Studios — “Blonde” Andrew Dominik (based on the novel by Joyce Carol Oates) Netflix — “Bones & All” David Kajganich (based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis) MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Both Sides of the Blade” Christine Angot, Claire Denis (based on the novel by Christine Angot) IFC Films — “Brother” Clement Virgo (based on the novel by David Chariaridy) No U.S. Distribution — “Butcher’s Crossing” Gabe Polsky, Liam Satre-Meloy (based on the novel by John Williams) Saban Films — “Catherine Called Birdy” Lena Dunham (based on the novel by Karen Cushman) Amazon Studios — “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Rian Johnson (based on characters written by Johnson) Netflix — “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” Guillermo del Toro, Matthew Robbins, Gris Grimly, Patrick Hale (based on the characters and novel by Carlo Collodi) Netflix — “Happening” Marcia Romano, Audrey Diwan (based on the novel by Annie Ernaux) IFC Films — “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” David Magee (based on the novel by D.H. Lawrence) Netflix — “Lightyear” Angus MacLane, Matthew Aldrich, Jason Headley (based on the characters of “Toy Story”) Pixar — “Living” Kazuo Ishiguro (based on “Ikiru” by Akira Kurosawa, Shinobu Hashimoto and Hideo Oguni) Sony Pictures Classics — “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Dean Fleischer-Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Nick Paley (based on the short videos) A24 — “My Father’s Dragon” Meg LeFauve (based on the book by Ruth Stiles Gannett) Netflix — “My Policeman” Ron Nyswaner (based on the novel by Bethan Roberts) Amazon Studios — “Persuasion” Ron Bass, Alice Victoria Winslow (based on the novel by Jane Austen) Netflix — “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” Paul Fisher (based on characters from “Shrek” and the fairytale by Giovanni Francesco) DreamWorks Animation — “She Said” Rebecca Lenkiewicz (based on the book by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey) Universal Pictures — “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies” David Marshall Grant, Dan Savage (based on the book by Michael Ausiello) Focus Features — “The Bad Guys” To be added Universal Pictures — “The Batman” Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, (based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger) Warner Bros. — “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” To be added 20th Century Studios — “The Good House” Thomas Bezucha, Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky (based on the novel by Ann Leary) Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions — “The Pale Blue Eye” Scott Cooper (based on the novel by Louis Bayard) Netflix — “The Phantom of the Open” Simon Farnaby (based on the book by Scott Murray) Sony Pictures Classics — “The Silent Twins” Andrea Seigel (based on the book by Marjorie Wallace) Focus Features — “The Son” Christopher Hampton (based on the play by Florian Zeller) Sony Pictures Classics — “The Stranger” To be added Transmission Films — “The Whale” Samuel D. Hunter (based on the play by Hunter) A24 — “The Wonder” Alice Birch, Sebastián Lelio (based on the novel by Emma Donoghue) Netflix — “Thirteen Lives” William Nicholson, Don MacPherson Amazon Studios/MGM — “Thor: Love and Thunder” Taika Waititi, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (based on the comics by Stan Lee, Jason Aaron) Marvel Studios — “Three Thousand Years of Longing” George Miller, August Gore (based on “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt) MGM/United Artists Releasing — “Top Gun: Maverick” Peter Craig, Justin Marks, Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, Christopher McQuarrie (based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr.) Paramount Pictures — “White Noise” Noah Baumbach (based on the novel by Don DeLillo) Netflix — “Women Talking” Sarah Polley (based on the novel by Miriam Toews) MGM/United Artists Releasing

The 95th Oscars ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and televised live on Sunday, March 12, 2022, on ABC.

2022 category winner : "CODA" (Apple Original Films) - Siân Heder

