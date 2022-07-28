ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing market demand continues to tumble even as mortgage rates dip, says Freddie Mac

By Brian Evans
Markets Insider
For sale signs stand on a medium strip in a housing development Mark Wilson/Getty Images
  • Housing market demand continues to tumble even as mortgage rates have dipped, Freddie Mac said.
  • The 30-year fixed rate fell to 5.30% for the week ending Thursday from 5.54%.
  • "We are seeing a period of deflated sales activity until the market normalizes," Freddie Mac's chief economist said.

The housing market is still seeing demand crumble even as borrow costs have eased recently, according to Freddie Mac.

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage slipped to 5.30% for the week ending July 28 from 5.54% last week. The 15-year fixed rate fell to 4.58% form 4.75%. The declines follow a dip in Treasury yields, which have pulled back amid growing fears of a recession.

"Purchase demand continues to tumble as the cumulative impact of higher rates, elevated home prices, increased recession risk, and declining consumer confidence take a toll on homebuyers," said Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater.

"It's clear that over the past two years, the combination of the pandemic, record low mortgage rates, and the opportunity to work remotely spurred greater demand. Now, as the market adjusts to a higher rate environment, we are seeing a period of deflated sales activity until the market normalizes."

Meanwhile, mortgage applications fell 1.8 % last week from the prior week to the lowest level in 22 years, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association on Wednesday.

Fed chair Jerome Powell also acknowledged on Wednesday that activity in the housing sector has weakened, while the central bank raised interest rates another 75 basis points.

Pantheon Macroeconomics warned investors in a note last week that demand would "crater" because most single-family home prices are still bloated.

24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Definitely A Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is with Tellurian Inc. TELL. Cramer said Altria Group Inc MO is a very good company, but it’s not for him. When asked about The Mosaic Company MOS, he said, "If you want to be in that group, you should be in Deere & Company DE, because that’s been able to come back regardless of the cycle of fertilizer."
STOCKS
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitcoin Has 14 Hours to Return to $22,000 Price Range or Market Will Face Problems

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

