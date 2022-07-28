Dominic Purcell, Nick Stahl, Kate Bosworth & Mel Gibson Lead Thriller ‘Informant’

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Dominic Purcell (DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow ), Nick Stahl ( Let The Right One In ), Kate Bosworth ( Superman Returns ), and Mel Gibson ( Braveheart ) are set to lead thriller Informant .

In the film, which is currently in production, a police detective dying of cancer makes a deal with an informant to get killed in the line of duty so that his family will be taken care of with bureau benefits. His best friend and partner helps him cover it up.

Directed by Michael Oblowitz, and written by Michael Kaycheck, Oblowitz and Brooke Nasser, the film is produced by Daniel Cummings and Oblowitz, and executive-produced by Matthew Helderman, Tyler Gould and Luke Taylor of BondIt Media Capital, who handled packaging and financing.

World sales are being handled by Red Sea Media. Red Sea Media’s Roman Kopelevich and Roman Viaris are also EP’s.

Purcell is best known for roles in Fox’s Prison Break , the CW’s The Flash as well as Blade: Trinity . He has most recently been seen in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow . Stahl is best known for roles in Terminator 3 , the HBO series Carnivale , Sin City , and In The Bedroom . He recently wrapped filming a lead role in the Showtime series Let The Right One In as well as Knights Of The Zodiac for Sony International.

Bosworth is best known for roles in Superman Returns , 21 and Blue Crush . She most recently has been seen in Along For The Ride on Netflix and Wild Indian. Oscar-winner Gibson is best known for roles in the Lethal Weapon and Mad Max franchises, and won the Oscar for Best Director for Braveheart . He most recently starred in Father Stu .

“We’re looking forward to bringing Michael Oblowitiz’s powerful and timely story to audiences with this phenomenal cast, ” said BondIt CEO and Co-Founder Matthew Helderman.

Purcell is repped by UTA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Linsten Management. Stahl is repped by APA and LINK Entertainment. Bosworth is repped by APA. Gibson is repped by APA.