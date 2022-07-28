ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eYzU7_0gwIB26D00

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Holt McCallany ( Mindhunter ) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two . He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced.

Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher McQuarrie has returned to direct from his own script, after mounting Dead Reckoning Part One . In the new film, McCallany will play Secretary of Defense Bernstein.

Cruise and McQuarrie are producing for Paramount Pictures , with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Chris Brock serving as exec producers. The release dates for both parts of Dead Reckoning have been delayed multiple times by the Covid pandemic, with Part One now set for July 14, 2023 and Part Two set for June 28, 2024.

McCallany is perhaps best known for his role as FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated drama series Mindhunter , examining the early days of criminal profiling. He stars opposite Courtney B. Vance on AMC’s legal drama 61st Street , which has been renewed for a second season, and has also been seen on Lights Out , among many other series.

The actor was most recently seen on the film side in Guillermo del Toro’s Searchlight feature Nightmare Alley , opposite Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, also appearing opposite Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man . He is repped by Buchwald, Atlas Artists and attorney Rick Genow.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Drago’ Scripted By Robert Lawton In Works At MGM

Click here to read the full article. A new Creed spinoff titled Drago, from screenwriter Robert Lawton, is in development at MGM, we can confirm. When contacted by Deadline, the studio had no comment. Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under lock and key. But we hear that it will center on the Russian boxer of the same name, portrayed by Dolph Lundgren—previously seen in 1985’s Rocky IV and 2018’s Creed II—as well as his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), previously seen only in Creed II. The Creed franchise launched in 2015 is a spinoff to Sylvester Stallone’s sports...
NFL
Deadline

Tony Dow Dies: ‘Leave It To Beaver” Actor’s Passing Confirmed Following Earlier Confusion

Click here to read the full article. Tony Dow, the actor who personified the role of America’s big brother as the elder sibling Wally Cleaver on the TV classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, died today. He was 77, and had been battling cancer. His death comes a day after his passing was mistakenly reported by his management team and his wife. A statement on his Facebook page now reads: We have received confirmation from Christopher, Tony’s son, that Tony passed away earlier this morning, with his loving family at his side to see him through this journey. We know that the world...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Whigham
Person
Pom Klementieff
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
Hayley Atwell
Person
Guy Ritchie
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Dana Goldberg
Person
Jason Statham
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Chris Brock
Person
Christopher Mcquarrie
Person
David Ellison
Person
Holt Mccallany
digitalspy.com

Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie

Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix's The Gray Man: Audiences Disagree With Critics on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's The Gray Man is a hit with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. It would seem the viewing public disagrees with the professional impressions of the most expensive movie the streamer's ever made. At the time of writing, the audience score sits at 90% freshness. On the other side, the critics score is all the way down at 50%. That's a pretty big gulf, but also similar to other big blockbuster movies that haven't fared well with critics over time. Audiences just love these big spectacle action movies in a way that's hard to quantify. It will be interesting to see how the project fares on streaming and in theaters as things move along.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Reckoning#Fbi Special Agent#Film Star#Impossible Missions Force#Cruise#Paramount Pictures#Fbi#Amc
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Distractify

Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story

Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Selfie With Husband in Croatia Ahead of Season 23

Everyone needs a little break sometimes and Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay went to Croatia with her husband, Peter Hermann. If he looks familiar, then know he’s also appeared on the show as Trevor Langan. Yet this moment was not about acting, show business, or anything else other than fun. Wouldn’t you be happy on vacation ahead of Season 23 of your TV show? There’s plenty to smile about when seeing Hargitay and Hermann together.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Tony Sirico Dies: ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Shares Touching Tribute to Late ‘The Sopranos’ Actor

Blue Bloods actor Steve Schirripa offered some tender words on Friday after news spread about the death of Tony Sirico. If you recall, Schirripa played Bobby Baccalieri on The Sopranos opposite Sirico’s Paulie Walnuts. Bobby would be a top aide to Corrado “Junior” Soprano on the HBO series. Well, Schirripa shared a sweet photo of him and Sirico in an appearance on Sesame Street. In the picture, you can see Sirico sharing eyebrows with Bert while Schirripa is behind Ernie.
CELEBRITIES
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

110K+
Followers
33K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy