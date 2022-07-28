‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Holt McCallany ( Mindhunter ) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two . He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced.

Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher McQuarrie has returned to direct from his own script, after mounting Dead Reckoning Part One . In the new film, McCallany will play Secretary of Defense Bernstein.

Cruise and McQuarrie are producing for Paramount Pictures , with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger and Chris Brock serving as exec producers. The release dates for both parts of Dead Reckoning have been delayed multiple times by the Covid pandemic, with Part One now set for July 14, 2023 and Part Two set for June 28, 2024.

McCallany is perhaps best known for his role as FBI Special Agent Bill Tench on Netflix’s Emmy-nominated drama series Mindhunter , examining the early days of criminal profiling. He stars opposite Courtney B. Vance on AMC’s legal drama 61st Street , which has been renewed for a second season, and has also been seen on Lights Out , among many other series.

The actor was most recently seen on the film side in Guillermo del Toro’s Searchlight feature Nightmare Alley , opposite Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, also appearing opposite Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s Wrath of Man . He is repped by Buchwald, Atlas Artists and attorney Rick Genow.