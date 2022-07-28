ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
L'Oréal Second-Quarter Results Beat Analyst Expectations

By Jennifer Weil
PARIS — L’Oréal’s results in the second quarter of 2022 made analysts’ heads spin — in a good way.

“L’Oréal has delivered another quarter of gravity-defying growth, well ahead of consensus,” wrote Jeffries analyst Molly Wylenzek in a research note.

She added the world’s largest beauty company deftly navigated through important disruption to its business in China, which generates 20 percent of overall group sales.

By June, company sales in mainland China had returned to double-digit increases.

In the three months ended June 30, L’Oréal’s sales reached 9.31 billion euros, up 22.7 percent in reported terms and 13.4 percent organically.

“L’Oréal did it again: a decent beat on high expectations,” wrote Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at AB Bernstein.

L’Oréal’s second-quarter like-for-like sales gains broadly beat analysts’ consensus of 9.7 percent. Impressive beats were noted by Monteyne in the L’Oréal Luxe and Active Cosmetics divisions.

L’Oréal Luxe, with brands such as Kiehl’s, Yves Saint Laurent and Biotherm, posted sales of 3.41 billion euros, an increase of 26.1 percent in reported terms and 15.3 percent on an organic basis. L’Oréal said in a statement released Thursday after the close of the Paris bourse that the division outperformed in all three of its categories — skin care, fragrance and makeup — and its business was balanced across geographic zones in the first half.

The Active Cosmetics division, which comprises brands such as CeraVe, La Roche-Posay and Vichy Laboratories, registered second-quarter sales of 1.28 billion euros, a rise of 33.9 percent in reported numbers and 23.8 percent on a constant basis. L’Oréal said the division in the first six months of 2022 grew much faster than the total dermo cosmetics market and posted double-digit advances in all geographies.

The Professional Products division’s second-quarter sales of 1.12 billion euros were up 20.7 percent on a reported basis and 11.3 percent in like-for-like terms. The division, boasting brands including L’Oréal Professional, Kérastase and Redken, notched first-half gains in every market, with “outstanding performance” in India, mainland China, North America and Germany, according to L’Oréal.

Meanwhile, sales at the Consumer Products division, with the L’Oréal Paris, Garnier and NYX Professional Makeup brands, reached 3.49 billion euros, 16.8 percent growth on a reported basis and 9.1 percent in like-for-like terms. L’Oréal said the division outpaced a robust global makeup market.

In the first half of 2022, L’Oréal’s sales rose 20.9 percent in reported terms and 13.5 percent on a like-for-like basis to 18.36 billion euros.

“After two years of the pandemic, consumers confirm their desire to socialize and indulge themselves with innovative and superior beauty products, which in turn is fueling the growth of the beauty market,” said Nicolas Hieronimus, L’Oréal chief executive officer, in the statement. “L’Oréal grew twice as fast as the market and has strengthened its position as the world’s number-one beauty company.”

In the half, the group’s net profit reached 3.22 billion euros, a 36.4 percent gain, as its operating margin came in at 19.7 percent, against 19.1 percent the prior quarter.

Hieronimus said L’Oréal’s performance is increasingly balanced on many levels: between volume and value growth, and between brick-and-mortar and e-commerce, which continues registering double-digit increases.

Further, there was an equilibrium noted between geographic regions, which posted double-digit rises. Hieronimus highlighted the strong performance in emerging markets of the South Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa [or SAPMENA-SSA] zone and Latin America. He said the performance in mainland China was “outstanding” in a highly challenging context, thanks to the group’s e-commerce expertise.

Each of L’Oréal’s three selective divisions posted double-digit growth, while the Consumer Products division ’s business accelerated significantly in the second quarter.

Hieronimus pointed out each major product category also achieved double-digit gains.

He said the group’s ability to valorize its portfolio through innovation and cost control allowed L’Oréal to counterbalance the negative impact of higher raw material costs, allay supply chain pressures and continue to invest efficiently in its brands, while the company improved its profitability and created sustainable value.

“We remain optimistic about the outlook for the global beauty market and confident in our ability to outperform in 2022 and achieve another year of growth in sales and profits,” said Hieronimus.

WWD

Procter & Gamble Reports Mixed Bag Fourth-quarter Results

Click here to read the full article. Procter & Gamble’s fourth-quarter results were a mixed bag as the company warned of yet more headwinds on the horizon. Net sales came in at $19.5 billion in the fourth quarter, up 3 percent, beating Wall Street estimates of $19.4 billion. But net income for the final three months of the fiscal year was $3.05 billion, or earnings per share of $1.21. While this marked an increase from $2.9 billion, or $1.13 per share, in 2021, it was below analysts’ estimates of $1.22 per share.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond...
BUSINESS
WWD

Keke Palmer Wears Feathered Valentino Dress at ‘Nope’ U.K. Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Keke Palmer’s winning red carpet streak is continuing with her latest appearance. The actress attended the latest premiere for her horror film “Nope” Thursday night in London, wearing a green lace dress with feathered embellishments from Valentino’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Her look was styled by her styling team, duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald.More from WWDInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's Relationship'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. Premiere Palmer posed on the red carpet alongside costar Daniel Kaluuya, who wore a fitted brown suit. This...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

True Botanicals Plots Next Growth Phase

Click here to read the full article. True Botanicals is starting a new chapter. Fresh on the heels of a rebrand and a slew of new products coming to market, one of natural beauty’s early modern entrants is capitalizing on pandemic-era momentum.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Hillary Peterson, True Botanicals’ founder, said the brand revamp started with the hiring of its new chief marketing officer, Rebecca Boston. “For every founder, it’s a dream to have the resources and expertise behind your brand...
RETAIL
WWD

Female Founder Collective and Cisco Launch ‘The North’ Platform With Grant Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Rebecca Minkoff and Alison Wyatt, cofounders of the Female Founder Collective, have launched The North, a new platform in partnership with Cisco that facilitates mentorship sessions with female thought leaders and experts in their field. In addition, FFC and Cisco have started a joint business grant initiative for female entrepreneurs that will culminate with a virtual event and opportunity to receive a $20,000 grant from FFC Foundation. Both the virtual mentorship sessions and the grant event will be hosted on Webex by Cisco.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary...
BUSINESS
WWD

Here’s How 5 Fashion and Beauty Brands Owned by People of Color Are Dealing With Inflation

Click here to read the full article. Small businesses, and particularly those owned by people of color, have been facing a multitude of challenges since the onset of the pandemic and its resulting impact on store closures, supply chain tie-ups and altered consumer demand. And with the impact of inflation, those challenges aren’t letting up.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos The latest U.S. inflation rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in June, was 9.1 percent, higher than it’s been since the early ’80s. A...
BUSINESS
WWD

Caterpillar’s WWR Line Targets Streetwear Market

Click here to read the full article. Caterpillar, the world’s largest construction equipment-maker, is pushing further into work-inspired streetwear. The company has annual sales of $53 billion and a history that dates to 1904. And while it may be best known for its backhoes and bulldozers, it also has a large international apparel and footwear business that spans a variety of categories, from workwear to streetwear.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos Since 2006, that apparel business has been handled by Bozeman, Mont.-based Summit Resource International,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Tiffany & Co. Launches NFTiff Service to Turn NFTs Into Wearable Jewelry

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany & Co. is coming for crypto bros. On Monday, the jeweler will unveil a new bespoke program for owners of Cryptopunk NFTs called NFTiff. The initiative was spearheaded by Cryptopunk owner and Tiffany executive vice president for product and communication Alexandre Arnault. In April he was surprised by an outpouring of interest when he posted a photo of a bespoke Tiffany pendant made to look like his Cryptopunk #3167. Now up to 250 fellow Cryptopunk owners will be able to have a similar pendant made in their avatar’s likeness.More from WWDFirst Look at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Mary McCartney Captures Mother of Pearl Sustainable Capsule With Tencel

Click here to read the full article. British fashion label Mother of Pearl, worn by celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Saoirse Ronan, is launching a sustainable summer capsule, “Naturally Beautiful,” that features some of the brand’s signature styles made with the wood-based and biodegradable fiber brand Tencel. The launch of the collection coincides with the 30th anniversary of Tencel.More from WWDPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet PhotosA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion Shoot The collection is accompanied by a series of images shot by Mary McCartney and is inspired by her book “The...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
