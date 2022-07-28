UPDATE: Greenwood Woman Killed In Three Vehicle Crash Near Greenwood

www.kfornow.com
klkntv.com
Crash near Fremont kills one, injures several others
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. (KLKN) — The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a four-vehicle crash near Fremont that killed one woman and injured at least four others. Authorities say it happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday near Fremont on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River...
1011now.com
SCSO: One dead, several hurt in multi-vehicle crash on Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One woman is dead and several other people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in northern Saunders County on Sunday afternoon. In a press release, the sheriff’s office says it happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge.
One dead, multiple injured after Sunday afternoon crash in Saunders County
Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor and seatbelts were used. The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released yet.
kfornow.com
Fatal Crash Sunday in Saunders County
(KFOR NEWS August 1, 2022) A woman died Sunday afternoon in a 4 vehicle crash on Highway 77 between Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. A press release from the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office:. “[The] preliminary investigation shows that a northbound, silver 2020 Mazda and a southbound, black...
thebestmix1055.com
Woman dies following 4-vehicle crash
A woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a four-vehicle accident at 1:36 Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River Bridge. Multiple people needed extrication from their vehicles and were taken to medical facilities. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Department said...
1011now.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Lincoln Friday
Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Updated: 5 hours ago.
klin.com
Arrest Made In Two Stolen Vehicles
An arrest is made in the theft of two vehicles and tools from two different locations in July. On July 19th, Lincoln Police were called to 7600 Old Post Road after employees of Wellington Greens Homeowners Association reported one of the shop doors was found open. A 2006 Chevy Silverado and landscaping tools were missing. The total loss was $16,800.
klkntv.com
Lincoln company faces $100,000 in damage after leaving keys in vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Over $100,000 in damage was done to a Lincoln construction company’s equipment after keys were left in their vehicle, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., an employee of Bauer Underground and Construction reported damage to several pieces of equipment near 40th & Rokeby Road.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify victim who was critically injured in Monday shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — One person was found critically injured at the scene of a shooting early Monday morning. Omaha police arrived at the scene near 60th and Spaulding streets shortly after 5 a.m. Shortly after that, officers closed 60th Street from Spaulding to Ruggles streets for the investigations. Police...
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
iheart.com
Omaha Police identify woman shot Monday morning
(Omaha, NE) -- A woman shot in north Omaha Monday morning is identified. Omaha Police say around 5:00 Monday morning, officers were called to the area of 60th and Spaulding after several shots were fired at a home. Police say once on the scene, officers located 18 year old Lavon Thompson, who was inside the home when she was hit by gunfire. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine with non-life threatening injuries.
WOWT
1 killed, 2 injured in Omaha shooting early Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people are injured and another is dead after an overnight shooting. Police responded to a shooting near 22nd and Lake where multiple people were injured around 2:36 a.m. Sunday. Omaha Police says officers found three people in the area with gunshot wounds. One of the...
klkntv.com
Crash southeast of Lincoln sends two to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two people were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening following a two-vehicle crash south of Bennet Thursday evening. Around 10:04 p.m. units from Bennet and Hickman were called to the area of south 162nd Street and Roca Road on an injury accident.
kjan.com
Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Firefighters in Red Oak were called to a structure fire early this (Sunday) morning, in Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hamman reports crews were dispatched a little after 1:10-a.m. to the Bunge Corporation at 2049 Fernwood Ave., for a reported fire within the structure of the building.
News Channel Nebraska
Search of Wymore home ends with arrest of forgery suspect
BEATRICE - Law officers have made an arrest in Wymore, as part of an investigation into forgery. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputies and Wymore Police served a search warrant on a Wymore home in the five-hundred block of E Street, after investigating a report of forged checks and unauthorized bank transactions.
UPDATE: Omaha police identify victims in Sunday morning homicide
Omaha police are investigating an early morning homicide that took place on Sunday at 2225 Lake Street.
klkntv.com
Two held captive in Lincoln warehouse where they were ‘beaten, burned,’ police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man was tortured and branded and one other person was sexually assaulted in a Lincoln warehouse, according to an arrest affidavit. A 26-year-old told Lincoln Police he was beaten, burned and branded with the word “Thief” after he was kidnapped by two men Thursday night, according to court records.
WOWT
Motorcyclist killed in Sarpy County crash with truck
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County authorities confirmed Friday morning that one person was killed in a crash involving a truck and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 6:40 a.m. on Platteview Road just west of 36th Street. Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford F-350 traveling west and...
klin.com
Arrest Made After Disturbance Saturday At 13th & P
A disturbance sent Lincoln Police to 13th and P around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses called about a man throwing tables and chairs in the commons area. Officers then received updated information that the suspect was assaulting another man in the area. Officers located and took 25 year old Jerry Laue...
kfornow.com
2 men in custody for kidnapping, torture incident
30 year old Tanner Danielson was arrested Monday afternoon in Rapid City, South Dakota. Lincoln, NE (August 1, 2022) Lincoln Police have arrested one man, and another is custody in Rapid City, South Dakota, in a case involving a kidnapping and assault of a man and a woman. 26 year old Austin Widhalm has been charged with 1st Degree Assault, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony and 1st Degree False Imprisonment. 30 year old Tanner Danielson faces charges including 1st Degree False Imprisonment, 1st Degree Assault, 1st Degree False Imprisonment and 1st Degree Sexual Assault.
