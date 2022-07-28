ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin, PA

Police arrest two suspects, seize thousands of bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl in Rankin

By Patrick Damp
 4 days ago

Police arrest 2 suspects, seize thousands of bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl in Rankin 00:23

RANKIN BOROUGH (KDKA) - A two-month investigation ended in a raid that seized approximately 4,000 bags of suspected heroin and fentanyl and a handgun.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the Palisades Plaza in Rankin.

Over the past two months, the Allegheny County District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team had been working an undercover investigation into suspected drug trafficking in and around the apartment complex in Rankin.

A rise in violence taking place in Rankin was believed to be connected to that suspected drug trafficking.

Once agents entered the complex, they seized approximately 4,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl and a loaded 40 caliber Glock.

Additionally, arrest warrants have been issued for two men.

Montell Mitchell and Durobb Johnson Jr. both have warrants out for their arrest.

Mugshot of Montell Mitchell Allegheny County
Mugshot of Durobb Johnson Jr. Allegheny County

Several agencies were part of the raid, including Swissvale, Penn Hills, North Versailles, and Rankin police departments, the DEA and state police also assisted.

Bill Shula
4d ago

It's a shame no one thought of trying to stop the drugs from coming across our open southern border.

