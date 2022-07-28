Report: Panama City shooting was over $10 worth of marijuana
PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A shooting that sent one person to the hospital and another to jail on attempted murder charges was over $10 worth of marijuana, court records show.
The shooting happened at the Relax Inn on Harrison Avenue Wednesday morning. According to a Panama City police report, a witness told officers that the two men were arguing about one of them being shorted $10 on a marijuana purchase.11-year-old previously seen kissing alleged 42-year-old kidnapper: ECSO
The victim was shot multiple times and rushed to a hospital. The report states that his injuries are not life-threatening.
The suspected shooter, Christopher Hatcher, 45, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to appear before a judge for the first time Thursday afternoon.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 1