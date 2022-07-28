Report: Panama City shooting was over $10 worth of marijuana

www.wdhn.com
Florida woman found slain in south Alabama home; suspect jailed
A Florida woman was found slain in a south Alabama home Sunday. Hartford police responded about 8:30 a.m. to a home on Highway 167 North, near Geneva County Road 45. When they arrived, they found Angel Nicole Stout dead. Authorities have not said how Stout was killed. The 25-year-old victim...
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. man charged with murder in Hartford killing
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Hartford police have formally charged a man in the Sunday killing of a Florida woman. Brandon Waddell, of Hartford, has now been charged with the murder of Angel Nicole Stout, 25, from Graceville, Florida, according to Hartford Police Chief Annie Ward. Stout was found dead...
niceville.com
Fort Walton Beach senior citizen charged with trafficking in opiates, oxycodone
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A 65-year-old Fort Walton Beach woman has been charged with trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has announced. According to its statement, the OCSO arrested Kathryn Booker, 65, following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect being held for questioning in Hartford homicide investigation
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — This morning a male suspect is being held at the Geneva County Jail regarding a homicide investigation. Geneva County Chief Deputy Larry Staley confirmed to WDHN that the suspect is being held for questioning and more information may be released today by Hartford Police or the SBI.
niceville.com
Two arrested following search of home in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Bonifay woman charged with murder of missing Dothan couple
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a couple who went missing in Dothan in early July. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, Sheena Marie Thurman, 35, of Bonifay is facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend Damien Bell.
Arrest made in apparent double murder investigation
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — An arrest has been made in connection to an apparent double murder being investigated by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Dothan Police Department. According to our sister station, WDHN, two bodies were recovered in near Bonifay off Long Round Bay Road on Friday. Authorities arrested 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman […]
navarrenewspaper.com
CONVICTED FELON CHARGED WITH NARCOTICS DISTRIBUTION
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Fort Walton Beach woman following the execution of a narcotics search warrant at a residence on McFarlan Avenue. 65-year old Kathryn Booker was arrested after Investigators with the Special Investigations Section located over 60-grams of Dilaudid, over 110-grams of Oxycodone, over 20-grams of marijuana, Xanax tablets, and Glock handgun inside of her residence.
wtvy.com
Murder charges now filed in case of missing Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Bonifay woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of a Dothan couple reported missing earlier this month. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sheena Marie Thurman of Bonifay has been arrested and charged. She’s facing one count of murder in Holmes County and one count of murder in Dothan for the deaths of Shauna Terry and her boyfriend, Damien Bell.
Dothan Police launch joint investigation into possible double murder
Dothan Police Department alongside Holmes County Florida Sheriff’s Office believe they have recovered the bodies of two missing Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell. According to Dothan Police, authorities say Terry and Bell were last located July 8 leaving a motel on Montgomery Highway in Dothan late that...
holmescounty.news
One arrested in double homicide, more arrests expected
A Bonifay woman has been arrested and charged with first degree murder in the double homicide that is currently under investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office and the Dothan Police Department. On July 11, the Dothan Police Department received a missing persons report for Shauna Terry and her boyfriend,...
Suspected dealer arrested in Northwest Florida, admitted to selling drugs to help mother: arrest report
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested one woman after she was found with several drugs, including 100 grams of meth and fentanyl pills. Amanda Walker, 43, was arrested Thursday, July 28 after deputies searched a home off Bradford Drive in Fort Walton Beach. Deputies found 100 grams of meth, 24 rounds […]
washingtoncounty.news
Alabama man arrested for meth
An Alabama man is behind bars on methamphetamine charges after a traffic stop by a Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy. The deputy initiated the stop on Pate Pond Road near Church Avenue on July 29 where a department issued K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics during the stop. A search of the vehicle was conducted during which methamphetamine was found..
Two people killed in car accident
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people have died as a result of a two-car crash in Calhoun County on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, at 3:05 p.m. an SUV was heading north on State Road 73. At the same time a pickup truck was heading south on State Road 73. Troopers said […]
Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat in Florida
A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office.
WEAR
1 dead, another injured after crash on Miracle Strip Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead and another is injured after a crash overnight Saturday in Fort Walton Beach. According to Fort Walton Beach police, Joel Burton, 42, was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Miracle Strip Parkway. Burton was pronounced dead at the scene. Another...
WJHG-TV
Bicyclist dead after getting hit by multiple cars
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead after being hit by multiple cars in Calhoun County, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report they responded to a traffic incident on State Road 20, just east of SW Bob May Lane at around 10 p.m. Thursday. They said a 74-year-old bicyclist was found lying in the road unresponsive.
