Bloomfield, IN

Sickness forces early end to kids camp at Shawnee Theater

By Brandyn Benter
 4 days ago

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Kids hoping to perform a show they had been working on during a two-week camp won’t get that opportunity after sickness forced an early end to the program.

In a post on Facebook , The Shawnee Summer Theater announced that “Unfortunately, due to sickness our Shawnee Kids Camp and upcoming performances have been canceled. We appreciate all of our kiddos and the hard work they put in!”

Officials with the Shawnee Theater in Bloomfield, Indiana say there is still a chance for a possible make-up performance in the future, but currently, nothing is set in stone.

The Kids Camp at the long-running Shawnee Summer Theater was set to be a return from Covid-related modifications and cancellations with this year’s program, however, a key staff member tested positive forcing the early end. The 2021 performance was reportedly done virtually via Zoom.

That’s according to the Theater Board President Jack Terrell.

Pacers and Fever visit Clay County YMCA for basketball clinic

The camp consists of two age groups. The younger group, consisting of kids ages 6-12, had been planning to perform a “fractured fairy tale” written by staff. The older group, consisting of kids aged 13 to outgoing Seniors, had been on track to write, perform and produce a completely original show.

Terrell said it’s a decision that wasn’t made lightly and that they know the kids were very excited about the planned performance. Terrell added that a possible make-up date remains in discussion, but with the start of school coming soon and with other programs coming to the theater, it makes it a hard thing to do.

The camp is described as a program in which kids get to learn about all aspects of a theater production from trained professionals. Kids write, practice, produce from behind the scenes, and perform an original show by the end of the two weeks. This year’s camp began on July 18 and was scheduled to perform the end-of-program shows on July 29, 30, and 31.

For more information regarding the theater and its upcoming programs as well as a potential make-up date, visit their website here .

