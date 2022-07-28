Ely artist uses light and space in her oversized works

www.boreal.org
Related
Ely Echo
City Hall scrap investigated
A city employee is on paid leave and law enforcement are investigating after a physical altercation earlier this month at Ely’s City Hall. David Huberty, the city’s zoning administrator, has been placed on leave in connection with the July 20 incident. An Ely property owner claims that Huberty...
boreal.org
Sheriff: Train derailment north of Cook, Minnesota
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said more than a dozen rail cars derailed in a swampy area north of Cook on Saturday night. The Canadian National Railway reported the incident around 7:45 p.m. after a train traveling northbound with 123 rail cars had 14 rail cars near the back derail. Some of the rail cars tipped over on their side.
cbs3duluth.com
4 law enforcement officers injured during Iron Range standoff
VIRGINIA, MN -- Four law enforcement officers suffered minor injuries during a standoff in Virginia Friday. According to Virginia Police, it happened just before 10 a.m. on the 300 block of 1st St. North. A resident reported a man they didn’t know broke into their home and barricaded themselves in...
boreal.org
Police say man arrested after burglary and barricade situation in Virginia
Police in Virginia said they arrested a man after a burglary call on Friday morning. They responded to a home on the 300 block of 1st Street North around 10am. The reporting party told dispatch that an unknown person was barricaded in the basement and garage area. Law enforcement said the suspect would not come out. They used less than lethal munitions, and other methods like a taser and a K-9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputy, three officers injured after suspect barricades self into basement
A standoff between police and a suspect who had barricaded himself in a basement resulted in injuries on Friday morning. The Virginia Police Department says it was called to a burglary in process on the 300 block of 1st Street in Virginia just before 10 a.m. Friday, with the 911 caller reporting the suspect had barricaded himself in the basement/garage area.
cbs3duluth.com
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
VIRGINIA, MN-- The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home.
Comments / 0