Monsters of the reef: for anglers seeking big musky, there’s been plenty of action this summer

Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
'Like medicine from God': Wisconsin cherry orchard offers taste of home for immigrant families
Max Ganshyn, 25, of Blaine, picks cherries with his family at Maple Leaf Orchard in Spring Valley, Wis. on July 22. Ganshyn's family, who are Ukrainian, have been in MN for seven years. Many Ukrainians use the cherries to make a traditional liqueur and raviolis. Photo: Caroline Yang for MPR News.
stcroix360.com
High-speed driving course proposed next to Kinnickinnic River
Developer faces stiff opposition at first meeting about plans for five-mile performance car track in River Falls. A Minnesota developer is proposing a new 500-acre “driving country club” on either side of the South Fork of the Kinnickinnic River, a trout stream tributary of the St. Croix. The “River Falls Autobahn” project would include an approximately five-mile track for car enthusiasts to drive specialized vehicles at high speeds.
Minnesota teen dead, 4 others critical after Apple River stabbing in Somerset, Wisconsin
A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others suffered critical injuries after a stabbing attack on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin. The four other victims, all believed to be aged in their early 20s, are from unknown locations. Three are men and one is a woman. All four were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, including two who were airlifted for treatment.
Apple River tubing closed Sunday as investigation into fatal stabbing continues
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Tubing on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin is closed Sunday following a stabbing incident that left a teenager dead and several other people injured.On Sunday morning, River's Edge, which offers tubing on the river, called the stabbing a "senseless act" and the incident "difficult and tragic."A 17-year-old Minnesota boy was stabbed and killed in the afternoon. One woman and three men are critically hurt and being treated at Regions Hospital. All were stabbed while tubing. A 52-year-old Minnesota man is under arrest in the St. Croix County Jail."No amount of preparation can predict or plan for random acts of violence like this, but due to the concerted efforts of all involved, the situation was fully addressed and under control in a short time," River's Edge said in a Facebook post. River's Edge says that tubing will be closed Sunday as investigators continue to work both in and outside of the river. Tubing is expected to resume Monday.
Volume One
Devil’s Punchbowl: Landmark Gem Gets an Update
The Devil’s Punchbowl, officially established as a landmark more than 50 years ago in 1961, is an isolated and unmatched geological gem in the Menomonie area. Carved by water over the course of thousands of years, the landmark’s name is fitting and allows for the cascading water that falls down into its sandstone hollow.
mspmag.com
Taking a Leap with Skydive Twin Cities
Around 3,000 feet from the deck, Nick Huber realized there was something wrong with his parachute. He looked up—the lines were twisted. His canopy was “kind of flying in reverse.”. “Oh, I can’t land this,” he thought. So, he made the decision every skydiver hopes they...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
fox9.com
Minnesota cat, dog rescues desperately need foster, adoptive families
(FOX 9) - For anyone who’s ever considered adopting or fostering a pet, there’s no time like the present. Rescue organizations all over Minnesota desperately need help. They have more cats and dogs coming in than they can handle, and not enough families are willing to bring these animals into their homes.
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
Teenager dead, 4 others injured in stabbing on Apple River in Wisconsin
SOMERSET, Wis. -- A 17-year-old Minnesota boy is dead and four others are seriously injured after a stabbing on the Apple River near the Minnesota-Wisconsin border on Saturday.St. Croix County dispatch received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. The victims were tubing on the river when the incident took place. One woman and three men, all in their early twenties, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their wounds, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said.The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, initially ran off but is now in custody. Police say he was with another group that was tubing. He did not have a knife when officers arrested him.It is unclear if the stabbing was random, the sheriff's office said, stressing it is still early in the investigation.
millcitytimes.com
8/1/07: The 35W Bridge Collapse
Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. August 1st, 2007, 5:30pm. A twelve-year-old Michael, along with his family and friends, just sat down to enjoy their last meal at the original location of Totino's Italian Kitchen at 523 Central Avenue NE before the popular restaurant moved to Mounds View. I ordered the usual, mostaccioli with a meatball and a pizza for the table to share, the best pizza I've ever had, I might add. We were reminiscing about the many good memories that have taken place here at the restaurant over the last fifty-six years, from family holiday parties to picking up a couple meatball subs on the way home from work.
Blaine native becomes newest anchor at KARE 11
Morgan Wolfe is the newest anchor at Twin Cities NBC affiliate KARE 11. Wolfe is a native of Blaine and went to the University of Minnesota. And this isn't her first stop at KARE. She previously interned at the TV station before getting her start as a multimedia journalist at NBC 15 in Madison, Wisconsin, and then worked as a reporter and anchor at KSL-TV in Salt Lake City, Utah.
KAAL-TV
2 winning $1M Mega Millions tickets sold in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) - The third largest lottery prize ever was won last Friday night. One lucky person beat the odds and won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The winning ticket was sold at a Speedway gas station and convenience store in Des Plaines, IL, a suburb of Chicago.
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: Teen dead, 4 others hurt in St. Croix County stabbings
TOWN OF SOMERSET, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota is dead and four other people are hurt after stabbings in Somerset Saturday. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on the Apple River. The victims’ conditions range from serious to critical. The Sheriff said...
fox9.com
Minnesota man crashes homemade airplane in Wisconsin
PRESCOTT, Wis. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota man was injured when the homemade aircraft he was flying crashed near Prescott, Wisconsin, Friday morning. The Pierce County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said Friday a 69-year-old Inver Grove Heights man was operating a "homemade experimental ‘Sonex’ aircraft" when he lost engine power.
Family of 17-year-old killed in Apple River stabbing speaks out
SOMERSET, Wisconsin — Family members have identified the 17-year-old boy stabbed to death Saturday along the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin as Isaac Schuman, a Stillwater High School honor roll student on the cusp of undertaking his senior year. KARE 11 received a statement from the family Sunday evening,...
willmarradio.com
Minnesota Man Drowns In Missouri’s Table Rock Lake
(Branson, MO) -- A Minnesota man is the victim of a weekend drowning on Table Rock Lake near Branson in southwest Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 79-year-old Eugene Nelson from Eden Prairie began to struggle while swimming Saturday afternoon, went underwater, and never resurfaced. Search crews recovered Nelson's body the next day. The report says he was not wearing a life jacket.
