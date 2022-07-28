Lyra McKee: Man who stored gun denied bail

www.bbc.co.uk
Jurors See Snapchat Footage of Murder Defendant Flashing Gun He Allegedly Used to Kill Police Sergeant
Jurors saw social media video of a murder defendant talking after he allegedly fatally shot a Houston police sergeant. Robert Soliz, 25, flashed a handgun in Snapchat footage, according to Houston ABC affiliate KTRK. After an encounter on the North Freeway, he and Sgt. Sean Rios, 47, got into a shootout outside a plant nursery, where the law enforcement officer was fatally struck.
BBC
Cookstown: Man charged with murdering mother granted bail
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been granted bail. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address after moving from England earlier this year to care for her, was arrested at the scene.
Met officers in Couzens group joked about assaulting women, court told
Prosecutor reads out messages allegedly shared by three defendants in WhatsApp chat in 2019
BBC
Missing Madison Wright: Man charged with murder
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old woman who disappeared 10 days ago. Madison Wright, from Basildon, in Essex, was last seen on 22 July. A body was discovered at Wat Tyler Country Park on Saturday. Formal identification has yet to take place but police said Ms Wright's family had been informed .
BBC
Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been remanded in custody after an appeal by prosecution lawyers. Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June. Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address, was arrested...
'My Black Son Was Chased and Stabbed. His White Killer Could Serve Just Two Years'
The verdict makes me think my son's life didn't matter. I'm still waiting for justice.
Cops hunt man accused of nasty attack outside a McDonald’s that left victim with a shattered cheek
Victoria Police are on the hunt for a man following an alleged unprovoked assault outside a McDonald's restaurant in Melbourne that left another man with a shattered cheek. A 49-year-old Keilor man was randomly attacked outside the Keilor Park Drive McDonald’s just after midnight on July 8, police allege.
The Man Who Allegedly Shot And Killed A Woman Pushing A Stroller Has Been Charged With Murder
Authorities said the suspect ambushed Azsia Johnson, shooting her in the head as she pushed her 3-month-old child, who survived.
Complex
Man Shot in Face by Off-Duty Cop Sues NYPD for $35 Million
A Long Island man who was shot in the face by an off-duty officer has sued the NYPD for $35 million. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit stems from a March 5 incident in which the plaintiff, Rinaldo Laviolette, tried to enter a detective’s home. Laviolette told authorities he attended a house party that night and accidentally left with someone else’s wallet and phone. The 27-year-old, who admitted to being intoxicated at the time, said he decided to go back to the residence to return the items, but ended up going to the wrong home.
BBC
Mountjoy prisoner in critical condition after assault
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Mountjoy Prison in County Dublin. The inmate, who is in his 30s, was attacked on Friday evening. He is receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital. Gardaí (Irish police) and the prison authorities confirmed...
BBC
Birmingham man charged after multiple shootings
A man has been charged after a series of shootings in Birmingham this week. Sameer Khan, 26, of Highfield Road, is accused of opening fire at properties in the Alum Rock area of the city almost every day between Sunday and Thursday. No-one was hurt in the shootings, West Midlands...
BET
NYPD: 2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Attacking White Woman On Bus
Two Black teen girls have reportedly been charged after they allegedly made “anti-White” statements and attacked a white woman on a bus in New York City. According to a Tuesday (July 26) press release from the NYPD, the incident took place on July 9 at around 6:50 p.m. while on an MTA bus in Queens. Three girls and the alleged victim, a 57-year-old white woman, got into a “verbal dispute” with one of the girls yelling, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
BBC
Sekou Doucoure: Second person charged with murder
A second person has been charged with murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death in Birmingham. Sekou Doucoure, 16, died at the scene after being attacked on Nursery Road, near Burbury Street in Lozells, at about 18:30 BST on 12 July. Pierre Thomas, 18, has been charged with his...
BBC
Hereford river path rape investigated
A woman was raped as she walked along a river path in Hereford. The 20-year-old was attacked on a stretch opposite the rowing club between The Old Bridge and Great Western Way. It happened on Sunday, between midnight and 01:30 BST. The attacker fled in the direction of Luard Walk...
BBC
Aaron Matthew: Leicester man who stabbed mother to death jailed
A 19-year-old man who killed his mother in Leicester has been jailed for life. A trial at Leicester Crown Court heard Aaron Matthew inflicted 82 injuries on his mother Ingrid, who was found with multiple stab wounds in Lincoln Street on 11 September. Matthew - who had been suffering from...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Drains and gardens searched as police quiz suspect
Police have been searching drains and back gardens near where a nine-year-old girl was fatally stabbed as a suspect continues to be held for her murder. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. A 22-year-old man was arrested in Boston on...
BBC
Lilia Valutyte: Man accused of murdering girl, 9, appears in court
A man has made his first appearance at crown court charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was stabbed to death in a town centre. Lilia Valutyte was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. Deividas Skebas, 22, appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on...
BBC
Jesse Richards: Plea for 'closure' 13 years after murder
Police have renewed their appeal for information on the 13th anniversary of a man's murder. Jesse Richards, 40, is thought to have been killed over a drugs debt in Evesham, Worcestershire, in 2009. Despite five men being jailed over his death in 2012 and a £10,000 reward for information about...
BBC
Boston: Girl, 9, dies after suspected town centre stabbing
A murder investigation is under way after a nine-year-old girl died from suspected stab wounds. Lincolnshire Police said the incident happened on Fountain Lane in Boston, at 18:20 BST on Thursday. A large area of the town centre has been cordoned off. No further information about the girl's death has...
BBC
Wood Green shooting: Eight arrested after man killed in street
Eight people have been arrested over the killing of a man who was shot dead on a north London street. Camilo Palacio, 23, was attacked on High Road in Wood Green on 24 July at about 21:30 BST - the second fatal shooting in the area within 24 hours. He...
