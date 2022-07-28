Lyra McKee: Man who stored gun denied bail

A Long Island man who was shot in the face by an off-duty officer has sued the NYPD for $35 million. According to the New York Post, the lawsuit stems from a March 5 incident in which the plaintiff, Rinaldo Laviolette, tried to enter a detective’s home. Laviolette told authorities he attended a house party that night and accidentally left with someone else’s wallet and phone. The 27-year-old, who admitted to being intoxicated at the time, said he decided to go back to the residence to return the items, but ended up going to the wrong home.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO