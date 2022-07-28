What Manchin and Schumer's 'transformative' climate deal means for tech

www.protocol.com
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Pelosi expected to visit Taiwan, Taiwanese and US officials say
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to visit Taiwan as part of her tour of Asia, according to a senior Taiwanese government official and a US official, despite warnings from Biden administration officials, who are worried about China's response to such a high-profile visit.
Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in U.S. drone strike in downtown Kabul
KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a "precision" strike in the centre of Kabul, the Afghanistan capital, President Joe Biden said, the biggest blow to the militant group since its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.
China releases video flexing the capabilities of its navy, army, and air force amid threats of military action over Nancy Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip
"Ready in formation, listening for battle orders," says a roughly-translated slogan in the video showcasing fighter jets and missile launches.
Primaries in 5 states, Mckinney Fire rages, more storms to hit Kentucky: 5 things to know Tuesday
Five states will hold primary elections, firefighters in California continue to battle the McKinney Fire and more news to start your Tuesday.
UN chief Antonio Guterres says world is ‘one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation’
Antonio Guterres has said that the word is "one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation" while speaking at an international conference in New York. "The clouds that parted at the end of the Cold War are gathering once more. We have been extraordinarily lucky so far, but luck is not a strategy", the secretary-general of the UN urged. While speaking at the opening of a Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) conference, Guterres issued words of warning over the war in Ukraine and nuclear threats in Asia and the Middle East.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Oil prices slip as weak factory data fuels global demand concerns
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as investors absorbed a bleak outlook for fuel demand with data pointing to a global manufacturing downturn just as major crude producers meet this week to determine whether to increase supply.
Why Matthew Prince thinks AWS is Cloudflare's biggest security rival
As Cloudflare seeks to become a leading vendor in the fast-growing zero-trust security market, it's increasingly going head-to-head with major industry players such as Palo Alto Networks and Zscaler. “But really, who we think we're competing with over the long-term is AWS,” Cloudflare co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince told Protocol...
NuScale’s small modular reactor design to get the regulatory thumbs-up
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission is about to do something it hasn’t done in years: certify the design for a brand new reactor. The agency has directed staff to sign off on NuScale's small modular reactor design, saying it "meets the agency’s applicable safety requirements." The reactor could be the first of a coming wave of advanced reactors angling for the regulatory green light.
Yes, you can short a startup
Startup valuations have shot sky-high in recent years. Now they’re taking a breather — but there hasn’t been a way to bet on startups getting less valuable the way you can with publicly traded companies. That’s because shorting a company typically requires borrowing the stock, selling it,...
Energy bills in Great Britain ‘could hit £3,600 a year this winter’
Government’s £400 discount not enough to offset soaring bills and households may need more help, says analyst
Coinbase and the SEC are squaring off
An effusive hello there, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Monday: Coinbase gets ready to rumble, Biden’s getting a blockchain buddy and Binance keeps growing. The White House is hiring a blockchain expert. A provision in the Chips and Science Act directs the director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy to “establish or designate a blockchain and cryptocurrencies advisory specialist position.” Haun Ventures’ Tomicah Tillemann credited Rep. Darren Soto with getting that language in the bill. So who’s going to bend President Biden’s ear about bitcoin?
Pelosi lands in Malaysia as China rages over Taiwan
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, Malaysian state media reported, her second stop in an Asian tour that has sparked rage in Beijing over a possible visit to Taiwan. Pelosi landed at a Malaysian air force base ahead of meetings with the prime minister and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, state news agency Bernama reported.
News you can trust?
Good morning! Most people aren’t going to TikTok to get their news. But a growing number of people are, and TikTok is quickly learning that misinformation isn’t just a Facebook problem. All the news that’s fit to TikTok. Misinformation — which was once thought of as a...
Get out your floaties: It’s time to work from the pool
Welcome back to our Workplace newsletter. Happy end of July! Today: what it really means when your company has a work-from-anywhere policy, how layoffs impact company reputation, and rising worker costs. The limits of work from anywhere. Earlier this summer, I decided to put my laptop on a massive watermelon...
Big Tech lends its support in Harvard affirmative action case
Big Tech is trying to save college affirmative action. A slew of tech companies, including Meta, Google and Apple, filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday signaling support for affirmative action programs at Harvard. Students for Fair Admissions is alleging that Harvard's race-conscious admissions process discriminates against...
