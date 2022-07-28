Meet Cynthia Stinson, the incredible woman behind the Mentone Inn

www.thisisalabama.org
15 essential Huntsville restaurants and local food recommendations
There’s never been a better time to be a mouth in Huntsville. Over the last decade, the city’s food-scene zoomed forward light-years. Huntsville food options are now way more diverse, imaginative and excellent than they’ve ever been. And it keeps snowballing. Since I typed that last sentence, three more new restaurants have probably opened already.
Gift Shop Features Handmade, Unique Items
FORT PAYNE, ALA. – Bleu River is a home accent and candle bar gift shop located at 204 Gault Ave. N. Owner Jeannee Gannuch is a wildlife and nature photographer, she enhances her photos with her artistic ability both by hand and digitally. The shop showcases her artwork as well as other artisans and crafters from locals and out-of-state vendors.
A Huntsville Home with Victorian Charm
Lacy carved corbels and a beautiful rose garden intrigue the senses outside this Huntsville, Alabama, showplace with Victorian charm. But the true masterstroke is that it’s also a comfortable, livable home for the family that dwells within. The homeowners turned to interior designer Beverly Farrington of Accents of the South to blend old possessions with new, bringing out the best of each space.
Biergarten returns to U.S. Space and Rocket Center
After a two-year pandemic hiatus, Thursday night Biergarten is returning to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center.
Ginger Harper of First Horizon appointed to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) Foundation Board
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA – First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN or “First Horizon”) is proud to announce Ginger Harper, Senior Vice President, Private Client Group Manager, has been appointed to the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE) Foundation Board. Ginger Harper, Senior Vice President, Private Banking and...
Tom Madden of Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs Voices Support of Calhoun County Commission
Calhoun County, AL – During the July 28th Commission Meeting, resident Tom Madden, spoke during the public comments section. Mr. Madden was a co-founder of Encore Enrichment Center for Shelter Dogs and has been affiliated as a volunteer with many animal groups locally. In response to his comments Jane Cunningham, Board President of Cheaha Regional Humane Society, Oxford Mayor Alton Craft, Oxford Chief of Police, Bill Partridge, and Charles Turner, attorney for Cheaha Regional Humane Society responded.
Alabama Original: Bob Baron
He's a familiar face and voice to many across North Alabama and middle southern Tennessee. And although he's been off the airwaves for more than 20 years, former WAAY 31 Chief Meteorologist Bob Baron is still impacting the weather world. "I came here to Huntsville in 1975," Baron said. "They...
DeSoto State Park drowning victim identified
Update: DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson identified the victim as 31-year-old Riley Dean Pearce of LaGrange, Georgia. Wilson said Pearce drowned. From earlier: One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in...
Concerts on the Green canceled
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that Saturday’s Concerts on the Green have been canceled due to inclement weather. According to a press release sent from the city, the concert that was scheduled to take place Saturday night at S.R. Butler Green at Campus 805 has been canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.
VIDEO: Black bear spotted in north Alabama
FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — “It was basically in my driveway!” That’s what one woman said about a large black bear she captured on video near her home in Fort Payne. Amanda Fortner Mitchell, a woman living in the Lookout Mountain area of Fort Payne, said the bear showed up while she was doing yard work and taking grass clippings over to her garbage can. She said her cat was making strange noises, which alerted her to the bear’s presence.
7 injured, 3 hospitalized after car loses control, runs into crowd at north Georgia car auction
DALTON, Ga. — Seven people were injured and three sent to a nearby hospital after a car lost control at a car auction, hitting several people. It happened just before 2 p.m. during festivities at the Mountain Moonshine Cruiz-In at the Dalton Convention Center. Emergency officials said a car...
One Killed and One Seriously Hurt in Three-Motorcycle Wreck on Sunday Morning
One person was killed, one seriously hurt – and three others managed to avoid injury in a three-motorcycle wreck taking place Sunday in DeKalb County. That tragic accident took place on Alabama Highway 35 near Little River Canyon, just after 10:00am. Jerome Banks, age 46 of Huntsville, driving a...
$700 million in road projects planned for Huntsville metro
Nearly 50 road projects totaling about $700 million are in the planning stages in the Huntsville metropolitan area. But many of the projects listed by the Huntsville Area Metropolitan Planning Organization are still decades away from construction. That includes the most expensive project on the list, a more than $121...
Huntsville Hospital ranked no. 2 hospital in Alabama, according to U.S. News & World Report
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Hospital is the second-best hospital in the state of Alabama, according to a new ranking from U.S. News and World Report. According to the ranking, the top four hospitals in the state were the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital, Huntsville Hospital, St. Vincent’s in Birmingham, and DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa. A total of 117 hospitals were listed.
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
Decatur-Morgan County housing market on the rise, nearby cities continue to fill
Decatur is becoming a hotspot for house hunters as Huntsville and Madison County continue to fill up.
3-year-old drowns at Hampton Cove pool
A three-year-old boy drowned in a Hampton Cove pool on Friday evening.
Boomtown: Exploring West Huntsville
This July, WAAY 31 showed you different areas within Madison County that are booming with growth. Our final "boomtown" area is in West Huntsville, where it is not just one but several developers making this area a destination. "They're individual developments, but as it grows, it feels like a corridor,"...
Harbin Clinic Husband and Wife Physicians lead “Walk and Talk”
Harbin Clinic husband and wife physicians, pulmonologist Dr. Harsha Banavasi and internal medicine physician Dr. Anandita Arora, are excited to lead the upcoming TRED of Rome/Floyd County’s Walk & Talk on Saturday, July 30th. The scenic walk begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Truist Bank parking lot on 100 East Second Ave., Rome, GA. The event is free and open to the public.
Scottsboro’s Economy Looks Promising For The Future
By Sherri BlevinsThings are looking up in Scottsboro and Jackson County in terms of economic growth for the future. Dylan […]. Things are looking up in Scottsboro and Jackson County in terms of economic growth for the future. Dylan Smith with Yellowhammer News interviewed Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Roden and State Senator Steve Livingston about this growth.
