Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Was Killed Last Night & Fans Are Mourning For His Young Son

By Maeve Browne
 4 days ago
JayDaYoungan, an up-and-coming rapper, died last night after being shot outside of his Louisiana home.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The 24-year-old was rushed to the hospital on July 27 and passed away later in the evening after being in critical condition.

The Bogalusa Police Department confirmed that a double shooting happened around 5:50 p.m., and took the life of the artist born Javorius Tykies Scott. The second victim is another family member named Kenyatta Scott Sr.

"Kenyatta Scott Sr. has been transported to another facility and we have been told he is in stable condition," wrote the local authorities on Facebook a little before midnight.

They added that detectives are currently interviewing people to learn more about the incident and pursuing leads. No arrest seems to have been made at this time.

The police department also mentioned another shooting took place around 7 p.m. that night and that events may be linked.

Fans flooded JayDaYoungan's social media comment section to express their feelings on the situation.

The artist's most recent Instagram post from less than a day before his death shows him lip-syncing and spending time at home with his toddler son, born in June 2020.

"This really hurt me man 💔🤦♂️" one user commented.

"My heart just dropped 😢 y'all have taken fathers away from [their] sons and daughters! Kings & brothers! Sons & uncles! Grandsons and for some families foundation!" another follower grieved.

JayDaYoungan is the most recent example of a young rapper losing their life to gun violence.

Rapper Rollie Bands was killed outside of his Florida apartment last week and Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed in an Atlanta apartment complex during a domestic dispute in June.

During his short-lived music career, JayDaYoungan signed a deal with Atlantic Records in 2017, amassed 2.7 million followers on Instagram, and landed on Billboard charts with his mixtapes like "Forever 23" and Baby23."

Cheryl E Preston

Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts say Bishop Whitehead robbery may have been staged

The Steve Harvey Morning Show hosts are suggesting that Bishop Lamor Whitehead’s livestreamed robbery might have been staged. Whitehead who is referred to as the "Bling bling" pastor was delivering a sermon at his Brooklyn church when three armed masked men robbed him of one million dollars in gold jewelry including his wedding ring and Bishop's ring. They also stole his wife's wedding ring. No members of the congregation were robbed and the pastor believes he and his wife were specifically targeted.
BROOKLYN, NY
Stereogum

Louisiana Rapper JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At 24

Yesterday, the ascendant rapper JayDaYoungan was fatally shot in his hometown of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Jay, whose real name was Javorius Scott, was shot yesterday afternoon outside a Bogalusa home, and he died at an area hospital. Another person was also wounded in the shooting, and TMZ describes the other victim as “a relative of the rapper, potentially his father.” That other victim is now in stable condition. JayDaYoungan was 24.
BOGALUSA, LA
HipHopDX.com

Yungeen Ace Speaks On Passing Of JayDaYoungan: 'I Love You Foreva'

JayDaYoungan was tragically shot and killed in his home state of Louisiana on Wednesday (July 27). While the Hip Hop world is in mourning following the 24-year-old’s death, his frequent collaborator Yungeen Ace took to Instagram on Thursday (July 28) to pay tribute to his fallen friend. Ace’s relationship...
LOUISIANA STATE
