McDowell County authorities charge man after "horrific assault" at assisted living home

abcnews4.com
Related
Marion woman faces meth charges
The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a Marion woman with multiple drug-related crimes.
my40.tv
Marion woman faces several charges, including drug trafficking
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman from Marion is facing several drug-related charges after her car was pulled over by authorities in July. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says detectives with the Community Impact Team stopped 52-year-old Sandy Jo Pendley's car on July 15 for displaying a stolen license plate.
abcnews4.com
Suspect dead after 3 people killed in Yancey County
BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Yancey County Sheriff's Office said three people were shot and killed inside a home Monday afternoon and the suspect was killed by deputies after opening fire when they arrived. Deputies received a call just after 4:30 p.m. about shots fired inside a residence. On...
Deputies' use of deadly force in fatal Boone standoff, ambush was 'justified', DA says
BOONE, N.C. — A welfare check in Boone on April 28, 2021, turned into a deadly day for the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, after two of their own died in the line of duty. Officials said two other victims and the suspect were also found dead. (Warning: Story contains...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wataugaonline.com
Arrest made in Greenway robbery & assault case
A man wanted for attempted robbery and assault on the Boone Greenway Trail has been arrested in Lincolnton. According to the Boone Police Department, on July 31st, 2022, at 5:53 p.m., the Lincolnton Police Department arrested Artemio Jesus Nanez Perez on two counts of Attempted Robbery, two counts of Assault, and one count of Interfering with an Electronic Monitoring Device. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on the Boone Greenway Trail on July 26th, 2022. In addition to the Robbery warrants, Perez had a probation post-release warrant and had also removed his electronic monitoring device.
1 killed in Burke County crash, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Burke County Sunday. Trooper responded to the collision around 6:40 p.m. on Frank Whisnant Road near NC Highway 181. A Cadillac DeVille crossed the centerline while driving south on NC 181 and crashed...
25-year-old man dies in collision near Morganton: Troopers
A 25-year-old woman is dead following a collision over the weekend near Morganton, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Monday.
WXII 12
Statesville: Man killed at work when hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a terminal tractor-trailer, troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Statesville. This incident occurred at an industrial poultry by-product processing plant off Sheffield Road. A terminal tractor-trailer, known as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccbcharlotte.com
Police In Search Of Gastonia Theft Suspect – Cash Reward Offered
GASTONIA, N.C – The Gastonia police department is searching for a man suspected of a series of thefts. Reports have come from the Cramer Woods area in the Catawba Creek subdivisions. It was reported that during the thefts, the suspects stole a car and used it to commit other...
1 dead following shooting at birthday party in Greenville
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
1 dead after shooting at birthday party in South Carolina
One person is dead following a shooting at a birthday party early Saturday morning in Greenville.
WCSO arrest 2 after an assault on a deputy
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), a man and woman from Johnson City have been arrested after an assault on a deputy. Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton said the incident occurred on July 30 around 1:45 a.m. when a black Chevrolet pickup was seen […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
my40.tv
Barn destroyed in overnight Canton fire; investigation underway
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — An overnight fire that kept crews busy for hours early Monday is under investigation. The North Canton Fire Department confirms with News 13 that crews were dispatched to Beaverdam Street near Thompson Street Monday, Aug. 1, just before 4 a.m. Crews from Canton, Clyde, Center...
my40.tv
One person killed after fight breaks out at Upstate SC venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — One person is dead and another wounded after a fight led to shots being fired outside of a venue in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville Police Department says the fight broke out around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, outside of the Good Times establishment located at 28 Liberty Lane. They say shots were fired in the parking lot, injuring two people.
my40.tv
Pedestrian killed in US-25 hit-and-run in Arden; NC Highway Patrol seeks information
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about a deadly hit-and-run over the weekend on US-25/Hendersonville Road. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, the NCSHP was dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on US-25 at Watson Road. The pedestrian,...
WYFF4.com
Police identify suspect who they say fired shots at a Greenville officer
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting in Greenville County involving an officer. The Greenville Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning on Shaw Street at the Stratham Place Apartments. Chief Howie Thompson said officers in the...
Hickory gas station clerk arrested for selling alcohol to minor before teen crashes
ROLLINS, N.C. — A store clerk in Catawba County has been charged after a investigation found she sold a teen alcohol who then got into a crash, according to the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agency. An ALE investigation began after a law enforcement officials suspected a 16-year-old who...
wccbcharlotte.com
East Charlotte Homicide Arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A man who shot a woman in the head has been arrested and charged. According to a news release, police responded to a call at 2:23 a.m on Terrybrook Lane near Sugar Creek Road. Upon arrival, police witnessed a victim shot in the head by an...
fox5ny.com
South Carolina men arrested for 'horrific' planned and filmed attacks on homeless: police
Four men in South Carolina are facing criminal charges, including attempted murder, after videos surfaced showing them brutally beating homeless people, according to authorities. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which released the video to the public, says the four men committed the beatings over a nine-month period and discovered the...
Comments / 0