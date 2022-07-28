Police: Woman shoots Clayton County officer before being shot by Atlanta police

Clayton County Officer Demika Lloyd (Clayton County Police Department)

Both a Clayton County officer and a suspect are in critical condition after after two officer-involved shootings overnight, police say.

According to Clayton County police, 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor called 911 saying she was suicidal at 9:40 p.m. on Newbury Drive. Pryor’s mother called 911 just after 10 p.m. and a third call was made at 11 p.m.

Moments after Officer Demika Lloyd arrived on the scene, police say Pryor pulled out a gun and shot Officer Lloyd twice.

Other officers found the injured officer in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is currently in surgery, but still listed in critical condition.

Clayton County police say Pryor then got into a black Jeep and drove north on I-75 and into the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta officers received a call of a car matching the suspect’s vehicle description being spotted on Macon Dr. and Polar Rock Rd. SW. As officers approached the car, the suspect fired at least one shot and APD officers returned fire, hitting her multiple times.

The suspect was also taken to Atlanta Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition, but is stable.

No Atlanta police officers were injured in this second officer-involved shooting.

A Clayton County police spokesperson says Lloyd has been with their department for approximately a year-and-a-half.

According to records from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Lloyd received two hours of suicide prevention training in May 2022.

“What you see here tonight is a demonstration of law enforcement’s dedication across this region and the quality of the men and women that wear the badge for their respective communities and I’m proud of the actions of the Atlanta Police Department this morning as they acted on behalf of this community,” Atlanta Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Thursday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they are continuing their investigation.

