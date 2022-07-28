ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Police: Woman shoots Clayton County officer before being shot by Atlanta police

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXZuF_0gwHcH4x00
Clayton County Officer Demika Lloyd (Clayton County Police Department)

Both a Clayton County officer and a suspect are in critical condition after after two officer-involved shootings overnight, police say.

According to Clayton County police, 25-year-old Aiyanah Pryor called 911 saying she was suicidal at 9:40 p.m. on Newbury Drive. Pryor’s mother called 911 just after 10 p.m. and a third call was made at 11 p.m.

Moments after Officer Demika Lloyd arrived on the scene, police say Pryor pulled out a gun and shot Officer Lloyd twice.

Other officers found the injured officer in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she is currently in surgery, but still listed in critical condition.

Clayton County police say Pryor then got into a black Jeep and drove north on I-75 and into the city of Atlanta.

Atlanta officers received a call of a car matching the suspect’s vehicle description being spotted on Macon Dr. and Polar Rock Rd. SW. As officers approached the car, the suspect fired at least one shot and APD officers returned fire, hitting her multiple times.

The suspect was also taken to Atlanta Medical Center where she is listed in critical condition, but is stable.

No Atlanta police officers were injured in this second officer-involved shooting.

A Clayton County police spokesperson says Lloyd has been with their department for approximately a year-and-a-half.

According to records from the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Lloyd received two hours of suicide prevention training in May 2022.

“What you see here tonight is a demonstration of law enforcement’s dedication across this region and the quality of the men and women that wear the badge for their respective communities and I’m proud of the actions of the Atlanta Police Department this morning as they acted on behalf of this community,” Atlanta Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said Thursday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say they are continuing their investigation.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
fox5atlanta.com

1 dead, 1 injured in 'targeted' shooting outside SW Atlanta recording studio

ATLANTA - Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning. Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened before 3:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Executive Office Park on the 2900 block of Stone Hogan Connector SW.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clayton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Clayton County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Atlanta Medical Center#Violent Crime#Grady Memorial Hospital#Jeep#Training Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Clayton News Daily

Code blitz results in 41 violations at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale

RIVERDALE — A video filmed at Pinebrooke Apartments in Riverdale showing people making threats to kill others while brandishing weapons and cash spurred a task force to come together to investigate the property and perform a code blitz. According to Commissioner Felicia Franklin the film, which since has been...
RIVERDALE, GA
CBS 46

Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A deputy who served in Spalding County has died after a tree fell onto his car. A spokesperson for the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that one of its own, Deputy Sheriff Jamie Reynolds was killed in the incident. According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Agents recover $2.8-million drug stash in Hall County, charge Gainesville man

A Gainesville man faces drug trafficking and distribution charges after a multi-million-dollar stash was discovered in the northwestern part of the county. “This particular investigation involves one suspect and that is Jason Mark Ayers – he’s 38, he’s from Gainesville,” said Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams. “The investigation actually involved members of the Homeland Security Investigation’s Task Force, the FBI, the DEA, and then also the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.”
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
41K+
Followers
84K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy