Google Reviews Of SE Minnesota Rest Areas Are Excellent

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota
Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
Check Out The Top 8 Most Overrated Attractions In Minnesota
The state of Minnesota has a bunch of amazing places to visit! In fact, we've got a bucket list of 50 places you MUST visit at least once below that you can use as road trip ideas for your vacation days. Unfortunately, not ALL of the places on that bucket list are on everyone's favorite list. In fact, below are 8 "attractions" that are considered "overrated" by several Minnesotans.
Most Amazing Corn On The Cob Hack Everyone in Minnesota Will Love
Just a heads up, if corn on the cob puts a smile on your face, the trucks are out and selling throughout Southeast Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois. And yes, those trucks have been spotted in Rochester! (And if you need some fries and ranch dressing as a side with your corn, I've got the best of both in Rochester below too!)
Minnesota Native Leaves Judges in Awe on ‘America’s Got Talent’ (WATCH)
A Minnesota native was just on the national TV show 'America's Got Talent' and completely wowed the judges in the process! Debbii Dawson is a name we will want to remember. Debbii is from Hutchinson, Minnesota, according to Bring Me the News, but now lives in Los Angeles. Her history with music is pretty amazing. She explained on the show that music is a big tradition in her family. In India, her grandfather taught himself how to play the organ by drawing the keys on the concrete and practicing. Her grandfather then taught her dad and her dad taught her. Also, when her dad immigrated to the US he went to college where he met Debbii's mom... while she was playing the piano. So yeah, music is pretty important in Debbii's family!
Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
How To Appeal Your Frontline Worker Bonus Pay Rejection In Minnesota
The window to apply for Minnesota's frontline worker bonus pay closed on Friday. But what should you do if the state says you're not eligible and rejects your application? There is a way you can appeal!. The Minnesota legislature passed an order which was signed by Governor Walz back in...
More Lane Closures Coming Friday On Highway 52 In Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just announced more lane closures and a traffic shift set to start later this week, part of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just...
Minnesota Dog Missing in Boundary Waters for a Month Reunited with Family
I can't imagine having one of your pets go missing. Thankfully I've never personally experienced it before (and I hope I never have to!) but plenty of people have had a pet go missing, including this Minnesota family who was up visiting the Boundary Waters Canoe Area about a month ago.
Rochester Area Storm Suspected of Producing Three Tornadoes
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service suspects three tornadoes formed during Saturday's severe weather outbreak in Rochester and across southeast Minnesota, northern Iowa and western Wisconsin. Meteorologists so far have confirmed one twister, an EF-0 that touched down in Houston County, just north of Houston around 3 p.m....
Here’s How To Score A $250 McDonald’s Arch Card And Help Kids By Eating Fries
Eating french fries in Rochester, Minnesota is STRONGLY encouraged this week. And it isn't just because McDonald's french fries are basically the best. You should go find the nearest McDonald's because eating fries is actually helping kids and schools in our area with school supplies. (BONUS! Look below to see how you could score a $250 McDonald's Arch Card and pay for fries.)
Latest Update On Highway-52 Construction Project in Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) just posted an update about the progress of that major Highway-52 road construction project north of Rochester. If you've driven along Highway-52 north of Rochester since this spring, you know there are more than just a couple of construction projects underway. They're all part of MnDOT's three-year plan that will replace several bridges and intersections as well as rebuild major sections of that busy highway.
Man’s Body Pulled from Minnesota Lake
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Deputies recovered the body of a St. Paul man from Lake Como Thursday morning. A news release says the sheriff’s office responded to a check welfare call at Como Regional Park around 2:30 Wednesday morning. Deputies, St. Paul Police Officers, St. Paul Firefighters and the Ramsey County Dive Team searched the area and recovered the 31-year-old man’s body shortly after 7a.m. Thursday.
Popular Minnesota Store Added to List for Baked Good Recall
We used to hear a lot about produce recalls due to nasty diarrhea-causing E. Coli or things like listeria. I remember thinking that cupcakes and cookies never have this issue. Well, baked goods seem to be the topic of a lot of recalls in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois lately and one recall was just expanded and includes...yep, you guessed it...cookies.
What’s Up with the Strange Half Wall in this Minnesota Bar?
Have you ever seen anything weird at a bar or restaurant in Rochester, MN? Not someone doing something weird, like a weird design. For example, I know there's a secret button in the women's bathroom at The Tap House West End. There's a bar in Duluth that also has a weird design: a half wall. What the heck is that doing there?
Huge Minnesota Property for Sale with Indoor Pool and 1950s Malt Shop
I found this massive property for sale in Minnesota and can't believe that this wasn't a resort before. This place is so big and has so many crazy amenities that it totally should be turned into a resort!. It's for sale in Garfield, Minnesota, which is about two hours northwest...
Wisconsin Man Crashes Motorcycle Near La Crescent
La Crescent, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Wisconsin man was brought to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle between La Crosse and La Crescent Sunday evening. The State Patrol crash report indicates 27-year-old Johnathan Gonzalez was traveling north on Hwy. 61 in Minnesota when he left the roadway and entered the ditch shortly before 5 p.m. Gonzalez was transported to a La Crosse hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Birds Blamed For Large Power Outage in SE Minnesota
Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News)- Turkey vultures are being blamed for knocking out the power for hundreds of customers in southeast Minnesota Monday. A representative from People’s Energy Cooperative says roughly 1,300 customers in the Chatfield area lost power when the birds flew into a substation. The outage reports came in shortly before 9:30 a.m.
Three Minnesota Resorts Just Named as 10 Best In Midwest
If you're looking to spend time at some of the best resorts in the Midwest, you don't even have to leave Minnesota. Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes (actually, it's 11,482 lakes, but who's counting) it's not a shock that there are also a lot of resorts that are located here, especially up north and along Minnesota's North Shore of Lake Superior.
The Two Most Stolen Cars in Minnesota in June Will Surprise You
The numbers are in from June when it comes to car thefts in Minnesota, and the two makes of cars that are stolen the most are surprising. It's not a surprise that parts of Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, are experiencing an increase in crime. And vehicle theft has been one of those categories of crime that seems to be increasing the most. In fact, according to this Fox-9 story, the metro area has seen an 'epidemic' of vehicle thefts, as the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office called it. Car thefts have been 'exploding' since last December, the story said.
Why Minnesota Is Actually NOT The Land Of 10,000 Lakes
It's one of our state slogans, it's right there on our license plates, but Minnesota is actually NOT the Land of 10,000 Lakes. That's the word, anyway, from a new story by John A. Dowling, a limnologist (that'd be a scientist who studies lakes and rivers) at the University of Minnesota - Duluth. He's a native Minnesotan who, like many of us growing up, took pride in the Land of 10,000 Lakes being, as he said, the most 'lakey' state in the country.
