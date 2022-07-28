We Keep Our Jewelry Squeaky Clean

Caring for your dog or cat’s dental health is paramount, especially when you consider how common periodontal disease is. At least 80% of dogs over the age of three, and up to 90% of cats over four, have some degree of dental disease. Although these numbers are staggering, there are many things we can do to help prevent dental problems in our dogs and cats, from feeding them the correct diet, to brushing their teeth regularly between veterinary check-ups. The problem is most animals don’t like having their teeth brushed, which means most people just don’t do it. The good news is that you can train your dog or cat to accept and even enjoy tooth brushing, no matter what her age. Read on to find out how!

PETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO