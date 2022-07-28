We Keep Our Jewelry Squeaky Clean

digg.com
Related
People
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Comfy Fashion Deals — and Prices Start at $12
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Summer is still in full swing, which means all the summer fashion staples you can't get enough of are still fair game. If you think your warm-weather wardrobe is lacking and you want to grab some new pieces to get it in shape, Amazon's outlet is packed with amazing deals right now on some of the best fashion essentials.
digg.com
Keep Your Expensive Gear Safe, Even When It's Shaped Weird
This self-sticking wrap is raising big money on Kickstarter. If you're spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on professional equipment, the last thing you want to find is a crack or ding. This self-adhering wrap from Spinn.Design aims to folds easily over irregularly-shaped objects to keep them safe while they're packed away.
I’m an Amazon super fan – my 10 must-buy items to organize your small kitchen for as little as $17
MAKING the most of a small kitchen is all about savvy storage. Amazon has a secret treasure trove of kitchen organization products, and the best items on the website sell for as little as $17. The experts at Food & Wine shared the great buys, which are part of Amazon's...
I’m a shopping pro – my $15 product adds storage space in your car’s front & stops your valuables from getting lost too
REACHING for your purse while driving is a hazard — and even if you don’t need to grab something, your purse’s contents can spill onto the floor. Luckily, a product keeps your purse secure and within arm’s reach while you drive. The Car Cache purse is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
digg.com
All Around The World, Legos Crumble For Me
This is much, much cooler than any globe I've ever owned before. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Made from 2,585 pieces, this Lego Globe actually spins. And with special glow in the dark tiles, you can see the world like you've never seen it before. It...
digg.com
Some Banana Boat Sunscreen Products Have Been Recalled After A Harmful Chemical Was Detected
Trace levels of benzene, which carries significant health risks, were found in some batches of the brand's sunscreen spray. Edgewell said in a statement that benzene is not used in the products, and its presence was caused by the propellant that distributes sunscreen in the aerosol can packaging. Products with...
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
Tips to keep your AC Running Smoothly
Though you may think that all you have to do is buy an air conditioning unit, the truth is that you have to perform maintenance. This will help it last as long as possible while performing as it should.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seniors are sitting pretty in the best power-lift recliner we can find on Amazon
Taking an afternoon snooze in this power-lift recliner from Amazon which assists with mobility as it extends and lifts with the power of a button.
Why Having Your Mirror Facing Your Bed Is Bad Feng Shui
There are many principles of feng shui you can incorporate into your home's design. This is why feng shui says you should never have a mirror facing your bed.
womenfitness.net
Women’s Plus-Size Wide Band Pull-on Straight Leg Pant with Tummy Control
Look and feel great with Slimsation. If you think it isn’t possible to look fabulous and feel comfortable at the same time think again. Slimsation offers you comfortable slimming styles with a flexible tummy control panel making you feel 10 pounds lighter in seconds. The secret is our flexible...
Students created these giant dog beds for humans and they're a cozy dream come true
Have you ever looked at your dog napping soundly in the middle of the day and secretly wished you could have a dog bed, too? Newer styles of dog beds look like soft and cozy nests that you can sink into like a cloud. Well, dreams do come true. Two...
digg.com
Would You Go On This Ride?
It is a simple question with truly scary answers. Either you want to risk your life for the thrill of it, or you hate fun. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to...
digg.com
Let's Be Honest, 'Stray' Would Have Worked Much Better With A Dog
BlueTwelve Studio certainly caught a lot of attention with its cat game, but perhaps it would have better with a dog instead. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most...
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Have a Flashlight?
The iPad is a powerful device that makes it easy to stay on top of school, work, and even gaming. Such a powerful device like this also means there are other features that come in handy. For example, many iPad models also have a flashlight. If you’re wondering how to...
Grocery coupons from nearby retailers ready to print! Check and save more on your weekly shopping
Tried saving on your weekly groceries by only choosing the best offers around? Keep scrolling to see what's been listed in your area in the past week. Find the coupons you want, and print it out before heading to your local scores.
digg.com
A Factory Line Of Terrors
TikTok's Morocco-based moderators complain of severe psychological distress. They say they were offered little help to protect their mental health. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories...
digg.com
'Elden Ring's' Malenia Used To Slice And Dice You A Whole Lot More
Anyone that's come face to face with Malenia in "Elden Ring" knows she's quite the doozy, but a recent datamine found that she used to be even tougher. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily...
animalwellnessmagazine.com
How to teach your dog or cat to accept tooth brushing
Caring for your dog or cat’s dental health is paramount, especially when you consider how common periodontal disease is. At least 80% of dogs over the age of three, and up to 90% of cats over four, have some degree of dental disease. Although these numbers are staggering, there are many things we can do to help prevent dental problems in our dogs and cats, from feeding them the correct diet, to brushing their teeth regularly between veterinary check-ups. The problem is most animals don’t like having their teeth brushed, which means most people just don’t do it. The good news is that you can train your dog or cat to accept and even enjoy tooth brushing, no matter what her age. Read on to find out how!
The Benefits Of A Bathroom Exhaust Fan
Most bathrooms are equipped with exhaust fans, whether you're renting or own a home. If yours doesn't have one, it's an investment you'll want to make.
Comments / 0