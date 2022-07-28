ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

22 states join lawsuit led by Attorney General, Todd Rokita

By Network Indiana
95.3 MNC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.953mnc.com

Comments / 25

Kat Phish
3d ago

Mainly this is about Theodore Rokita. He is a show off who doesn't really care. He just wants to run for governor. or maybe (God Help us) Potus.

Reply(1)
24
AP_001233.b9ccc7abc6c344d59ac564c1f9747c45.1434
3d ago

Lol at all the red states crying about potentially losing federal handouts. These states should pull themselves up by their bootstraps and stop wanting to sponge off the federal government. Isn’t that socialism?

Reply(3)
26
Dave Warner
3d ago

LMAO! So we're in a Recession, Inflation is terrible, on the brink of WW3, Gas prices are outrageous and the BiDems want to mess with school lunches. Classic. 🤣🤣

Reply
12
