22 states join lawsuit led by Attorney General, Todd Rokita

Kat Phish
3d ago
Mainly this is about Theodore Rokita. He is a show off who doesn't really care. He just wants to run for governor. or maybe (God Help us) Potus.
3d ago
Lol at all the red states crying about potentially losing federal handouts. These states should pull themselves up by their bootstraps and stop wanting to sponge off the federal government. Isn’t that socialism?
Dave Warner
3d ago
LMAO! So we're in a Recession, Inflation is terrible, on the brink of WW3, Gas prices are outrageous and the BiDems want to mess with school lunches. Classic. 🤣🤣
