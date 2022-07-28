ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Team confirms COVID pandemic started in Wuhan market

By Daniel Stolte-Arizona
Futurity
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.futurity.org

Comments / 4

Minion's Sidekick
4d ago

To be clear, the researchers here relied upon WHO data for the basis of their research. And how did WHO obtain said data? From Chinese officials authorized to release it. Knowing China's history of obfuscation, willful misdirection and outright fabrication, it SHOULD be patently obvious that ANY information coming out of Beijing (or given its blessing) MUST be held suspect until rigorously corroborated.

Reply
4
Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...

Comments / 0

