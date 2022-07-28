New York announces 2-GW offshore wind solicitation with a focus on supply chain infrastructure

The Massachusetts Legislature on Sunday approved climate legislation that requires all new vehicle sales in the state be zero emission beginning in 2035, reduces the state’s dependence on natural gas and calls for a study on medium- and long-duration energy storage systems. The bill was passed by the state Senate and House of Representatives on Sunday, the last day the legislature was authorized to meet in the formal session, meaning lawmakers cannot override a potential veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO