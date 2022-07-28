New York announces 2-GW offshore wind solicitation with a focus on supply chain infrastructure

www.utilitydive.com
Related
utilitydive.com
Massachusetts climate bill heads to Gov. Baker’s desk after last-minute Senate, House approval
The Massachusetts Legislature on Sunday approved climate legislation that requires all new vehicle sales in the state be zero emission beginning in 2035, reduces the state’s dependence on natural gas and calls for a study on medium- and long-duration energy storage systems. The bill was passed by the state Senate and House of Representatives on Sunday, the last day the legislature was authorized to meet in the formal session, meaning lawmakers cannot override a potential veto by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.
utilitydive.com
EVs are the fastest-selling used cars in 9 major metro areas
As sales of new electric vehicles continue to grow, new data compiled by. showed that EVs topped the list of fastest-selling used cars last month in nine major metro regions. In June, used EVs sold at faster rates than gasoline-powered vehicles in Austin, Texas; Denver; Las Vegas; Miami-Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Philadelphia; Phoenix; San Diego; San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose, California; and Tampa-St. Petersburg, Florida.
Comments / 0