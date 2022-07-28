Village Tackles Speeding by Planting Thousands of Flowers Because Drivers Slow Down as They Pass By

Passengers travelling back from Stansted Airport have filmed the moment they were made to walk across the railway tracks as trains were evacuated because of the heatwave.The incident took place on the hottest day of the year (19 July), when temperatures were almost 39 degrees at 6 pm. Those on board dragged luggage across the tracks near Broxbourne station, where they took taxis.Greater Anglia has confirmed that the problem was due to electrical supply caused by the extreme weather, and that they had warned people not to travel.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Train catches fire near Boston amid heatwaveSadiq Khan says if Olympics return to London they would be 'greenest ever'Flaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning

