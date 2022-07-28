Village Tackles Speeding by Planting Thousands of Flowers Because Drivers Slow Down as They Pass By

www.goodnewsnetwork.org
ROMM3LN54
4d ago
Sweet so now the people who stay on their phones the entire time they're driving will have more things to distract them. I'm out on the roads all day and the amount of people who do not look up at the road is out of control. Speeding isn't the issue so mush as it is distracted driving.
Reply(2)
9
eh no thanks
4d ago
Great idea for speeders. Bad idea for the wildlife lead to road for food, by the people who don't slow down..
Reply(3)
15
Bob Ruth
4d ago
They slow down because they're gawking, which means they're probably not really paying attention to the road.
Reply
14
Related
Family are slapped with a $283 parking fine for moving their car onto a median strip as their home went underwater during the floods
A young family has been slapped with a parking fine after moving their car to higher ground as their home was being swallowed by raging flood waters. Amber Evans' said her husband moved his ute onto a median strip as water crept towards their Cessnock property, in the devastated Hunter Valley region inundated by massive rainfall last week.
Truck drivers say employers pressured them to drive for longer than they were legally allowed to after changing their electronic log times
Truckers told 11Alive Investigates they were pressured to drive for longer than legally allowed. They said their employers changed logging devices, despite the legal driving limit being 11 hours a day. One driver told 11Alive his employer would erase his e-log and give him another 11 hours to drive.
Train passengers forced to walk down tracks as heatwave prompts evacuation
Passengers travelling back from Stansted Airport have filmed the moment they were made to walk across the railway tracks as trains were evacuated because of the heatwave.The incident took place on the hottest day of the year (19 July), when temperatures were almost 39 degrees at 6 pm. Those on board dragged luggage across the tracks near Broxbourne station, where they took taxis.Greater Anglia has confirmed that the problem was due to electrical supply caused by the extreme weather, and that they had warned people not to travel.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Train catches fire near Boston amid heatwaveSadiq Khan says if Olympics return to London they would be 'greenest ever'Flaming wind turbine falls to pieces after being struck by lightning
Watch as angry car driver is flashed by a speed camera while squeezing past cyclist – everybody thinks the same thing
A CYCLIST has uploaded a video that shows the hilarious moment a car forces their way past. The video, uploaded to Twitter, shows a Toyota Yaris making a very close pass after becoming impatient. Twitter user @ohbee07 said in the tweet: "Cyclists of Twitter! Would you like something to warm...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Indiana
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Indiana offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Hoosier State has to offer along the scenic French Lick Railway.
When a Truck Driver Flashes Lights What Does It Mean?
Big rig drivers often have an advantage over the average driver. They sit higher and have a higher perspective than others, which gives them a better view of the surrounding conditions. Truckers also communicate with others through the citizen’s band radio and are almost always aware of things around the corner. Chances are you probably share the road with trucks nearly every day, and you’ve noticed them flashing lights. So what does it mean when a truck driver flashes lights?
Horror moment TikTok star, 31, plunges to her death as giant 40ft crane topples over in high winds
THIS is the horror moment a TikTok star was killed as the giant 40ft she was operating toppled over in high winds. Mum-of-two Elvira Demidova, 31, bravely battled to keep control of the huge winch as it charged through the major oil hub she was working at in Tyumen, Russia.
Lori Leadfoot! Chicago mayor is condemned as it's revealed her official SUVs have racked up at least eight tickets - NONE of them paid - for speeding and running red lights with footage capturing their brazen bad driving
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's motorcade has been busted for multiple speeding and traffic offenses - despite the lawmaker pushing for harsher punishments for drivers who go too fast. Lightfoot's SUVs have since February 2020 been involved in at least eight incidents, and since May 2021 received three speed camera tickets...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'We're dying out here:' After death of 24-year-old UPS worker in his truck, family members, other workers renew calls for AC in trucks, warehouses
The death of 24-year-old Esteban Chavez Jr. has renewed calls from some employees for air conditioning on UPS trucks. Other delivery companies — like Amazon and USPS — have air conditioned vehicles, says driver. UPS encourages drivers to speak up if they feel their health is at risk,...
Hunter Is Shocked When He Finds Out The 20-Point Buck He Killed Was Actually A Doe
Wow, you don’t see this every day. According to Field and Stream, Steven Johnston, a 46-year-old general contractor from Portsmouth, Virginia, was going on a hunt last year when he saw a whitetail deer walking below his stand. He was gonna let it pass, until he noticed one obscure...
Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind
An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
Woman Pulls Pesky Groundhog Out Of Her Car And Flings It Across A Field
Not everybody is willing to grab onto a rodent with a set of pliers. These groundhogs can be a huge pest. They reproduce quickly and tend to have huge populations if there aren’t many predators around to keep them at bay. They love to make dens in anything that...
Injured Grizzly Bear Charges Yellowstone Park Ranger Who Fires Rubber Bullets To Fend It Off
We’ve all gone on a hike or went into the woods with the fear in the back of your mind of getting charged at or attacked by a massive bear…. And if you haven’t, you’ve probably never been in the woods, or you’re lying. Needless to...
This Part Fox, Part Wolf, Part Deer Creature Dubbed The “Maned Wolf,” Isn’t Apart Of Any Of Those Families
This kinda reminds me of that good ol’ fashioned dad joke from Dumb & Dumber, when Harry says:. “I once cross-bred a bulldog and a Shih Tzu… I called it a ‘bull shit.'”. However, all dad jokes aside, this is a real life situation, and it’s pretty...
My neighbour uses pegs to stop me parking on the grass outside his home but I pull them all out, it’s ridiculous
A RESIDENT has told how his neighbour keeps trying to stop him from parking on a grass verge by stabbing pegs in the ground. Defiant Steven Riley, 59, claims he has no choice but to yank the pegs out and park over them due to a lack of parking space on their street.
CARS・
"I'm safer in the water": Woman jumps from burning Orange Line train into river
SOMERVILLE -- Of the roughly 200 passengers who escaped a burning MBTA Orange Line train Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River, one woman actually jumped off the train and into the water.According the MBTA, the flames and smoke started pouring out of the first car of the train around 6:45 a.m. while it was heading towards Assembly station in Somerville. Passengers described hearing a loud explosion or loud bang and then smoke filled the train car. People then tried prying doors open and punching the glass out of windows in order to get out on the train...
The most dangerous lake in the U.S. is known for its deadly currents
Lake MichiganPhoto by Nwbeeson; CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. Lake Michigan is considered to be one of the deadliest lakes in the world. According to The Travel , Lake Michigan is also the most dangerous lake in the United States. The biggest reason for this is due to its swift currents. The lake's shoreline configuration is thought to increase the risk of deadly currents.
travelawaits.com
Residents Of Small Arizona Town Asked To Stop Yelling At Tourists
When there’s an issue, call the authorities. That’s the message police are sending to residents in a small Arizona town after conflicts bubbled up about parking. More than a million people visit Jerome every year. The small town in Central Arizona between Flagstaff and Prescott was once known as the “wickedest town in the West.” It’s now home to about 450 people and The Mine Museum, which explores its copper mining history. It’s a hot spot for artists, tourists, and gift shop owners.
WATCH: Hoover Dam Rocked by Major Explosion
As drought and high temperatures plague the region, the Hoover Dam experienced a very unfortunate event earlier today. The news came out as tourists captured the event on video as the dam was shaken by an explosion. While the fire was extinguished at the scene, it was quite a moment to catch on camera. Even with the quick handling of the situation, it is still a serious matter.
A pilot was first to flee a plane after hearing a loud explosion, leaving passengers to fend for themselves as smoke filled the cabin, report says
A Vueling pilot fled his plane after there was an explosion, abandoning the passengers. One passenger told The Sun the captain ran off as soon as the flight attendant opened the door. Most of his crew followed, while only one flight attendant was left to look after passengers.
Comments / 28