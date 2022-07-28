Sux 6: The Best Things to Do in Siouxland

siouxcityjournal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sioux City Journal
Sioux Center brothers topple over competition in TV domino-building show
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Sometimes, it's good to be a nerd. Alex and Derek Koops, along with teammate Lyle Broughton, of Hopkinson, Massachusetts, were named America's first-ever "Domino Masters" in the Fox television series of the same name. Representing Team Dominerds, the trio competed against 15 other domino-builders during...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Johnnie Bolin reflects on his late brother Tommy Bolin and their Hall of Fame induction
SIOUX CITY — The late Tommy Bolin, a legendary musician from such groups as Zephyr, the James Gang and Deep Purple, earned a posthumous spot on the Iowa Rock 'n Roll Music Association (IRRMA) Hall of Fame, based on his work as a teenager in a band called A Patch of Blue.
Sioux City Journal
Joann Weber
Joann Weber of South Sioux City will celebrate her 80th birthday on Saturday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bob Roe's Point After, 2320 Transit Ave., Sioux City. Cards may be sent to 1903 5th Ave., South Sioux City, NE 68776. Joann was born on Aug....
Sioux City Journal
Lawton, Iowa novelist receives two prestigious awards
LAWTON, Iowa -- A novel and a motivational memoir by Lawton, Iowa-based author Donna M. Young were recently awarded Firebird Book Awards from Speak Up Talk Radio. "The Daze of Grace" -- which tells the story of a girl discovering the meaning of life -- received first place in Christian fiction. "When All Else Fails" -- a chronicle of Young's recovery from a health crisis -- was awarded in the autobiographical, cancer and motivational categories.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Cone Park employees give tips on summer tubing at the year-round Sioux City destination
SIOUX CITY — Seth Hodgins described Cone Park's new summer tubing track as "the next best thing since sliced bread." "I see all the kids. They're just having a bunch of fun. They like it," said the University of South Dakota freshman, who works at the Sioux City park. "It's new. It's just awesome!"
Sioux City Journal
ISU Extension summer camps gives kids a chance to broaden their horizon
Or should we say there was a mechanical issue impeding the launch of Cole Seil's rocket. "Don't worry about it, buddy," Nathan Primrose said, reconnecting the PVC piping which was being used as a launcher for Cole's DIY cardboard spaceship. "This is an easy fix. Now, stomp on the pop bottle and watch your rocket fly."
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: North Sioux City Vietnam-era vets honored at pinning ceremony
Vietnam-era veterans receive commemorative pins from South Dakota Rep. Dusty Johnson at a pinning ceremony Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at Centennial Park in North Sioux City, South Dakota. The ceremony was held to honor local Vietnam veterans.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers split two scrimmages against Omaha at 40-man camp
SIOUX CITY – Brian Nicholas and Ben Poitras each had a good day Sunday at the Sioux City Musketeers 40-man camp at IBP Ice Center. Both skaters scored goals in a twinbill split against the Omaha Lancers. The Lancers won Game 1 4-3, while the Musketeers won the nightcap 8-1.
RELATED PEOPLE
Today is the Best Day of the Year to Buy a Blizzard at Dairy Queen
If you're craving ice cream, today (Thursday, July 28th) is the perfect day to go out and get some! It's Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen, which means that each Blizzard you buy benefits kids right here in Eastern Iowa. According to the Dairy Queen website:. "For every Blizzard® Treat...
cbs2iowa.com
Mega Millions ticket sold in Iowa wins $2 million prize
While it wasn't the jackpot prize, a Mega Millions ticket sold in Bettendorf won a $2 million prize. That ticket was sold at the Big 10 Mart at 999 Middle Road in town and matched the five white balls but missed the Mega Ball, to initially win $1 million. The player added the Megaplier option which doubled the winnings.
Hidden Gem Hot Dog Joint Is One Of The Best In Iowa
This amazing spot is one of those hidden gems everyone knows about. Anyone from Cedar Rapids most likely has heard the name "Flying Wienie" or seen the iconic plane. Yet many people have never gone inside. The name itself is amazing. This spot has been around for 23 years, and...
Sioux City Journal
Watch now: Dry for many in Iowa Monday, small chance of severe storms Tuesday
Pretty quiet across the state today. With a warm front arriving Tuesday though, a big temperature difference is expected from west to east with a better chance of rain. Get the latest information in our updated forecast video. Chief Meteorologist. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
OUR OPINION: Keep ATVs and UTVS off Sioux City's streets
A new state law allows all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles to legally travel on more roadways in Iowa. Giving ATV and UTV operators greater freedom in rural areas makes perfect sense, but we hope the Sioux City Council slams the brakes on requests to permit the recreational vehicles on city streets.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Council to vote on management agreement for Tyson, Orpheum
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to extend its current agreement with OVG360, formerly Spectra, for the management and operation of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre for a duration of five years and, potentially, another five years after that. The existing agreement with...
Sioux City Journal
Tinay-Coan
Mae Marie Tinay and Brian Lee Coan exchanged wedding vows on July 20, 2022, in Elk Point, S.D. The bride is the daughter of Shirley Simgajon and Zosimo Tinay. The groom is the son of Bernard Eugene Coan and Wanda Lee Coan.
Sioux City Journal
Western Nebraska wildfire prompts evacuations, burns homes
GERING, Neb. (AP) — A wildfire that has forced evacuations and destroyed some homes in the Nebraska Panhandle grew to about 25 square miles (65 square kilometers) Monday, but firefighters were managing to limit the spread of the fire. The blaze south of Gering, dubbed the Carter Canyon Fire,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
With universial free school lunch program ending, Sioux City officials worry about effects on program
SIOUX CITY — Thousands of students who qualified for free school lunches during the pandemic will have to start paying for their meals again, starting this fall. In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it would reimburse public schools for free breakfast and lunches for all students, regardless of income. The federal waivers allowed districts to temporarily forgo eligibility requirements for the longstanding free and reduced-price meals. The move was aimed at ensuring that all students had enough to eat amid school closings in response to the national outbreak of COVID-19.
kiwaradio.com
Four Injured In Mid-Day Friday Crash Near Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — Four people were taken to area hospitals in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center early Friday afternoon. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, the mishap occurred shortly after 1:00 Friday afternoon, five miles southwest of Sioux Center, when a 2018 Ford delivery van, driven by 25-year-old Alexis Cloud of Sioux City, was westbound on 430th Street, and a 2014 Chevrolet van, driven by 35-year-old Roman Nunez of Le Mars, was northbound on Garfield Avenue. Deputies say the two collided in the intersection.
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Support efforts to preserve monarch butterflies
It was recently announced that the International Union for the Conservation of Nature has added monarch butterflies to its red list of threatened species and is labeled as endangered because of the dwindling population in North America. Now more than ever, it's important to help support a culture of growth...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland gas prices continue to tick downward
SIOUX CITY — Siouxland residents are finally starting to see steady relief when they go to fill up. In the past month, according to figures from the American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Sioux City has fallen by 57 cents ($4.65 to $4.08). The average cost of a gallon of premium has shifted from $5.37 (a month ago) to $4.77. And diesel's dropped by more than 30 cents ($5.37 to $5.00, on average).
Comments / 0