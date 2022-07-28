3 victims of St. Stephen’s shooting remembered

vestaviavoice.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
2 inmates found dead within a day of each other at Bessemer prison
held at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer are dead after being found unresponsive in the prison infirmary last Friday and Saturday.
Sunday-morning gunfire leaves 1 seriously injured in Birmingham’s Collegeville community
A shooting in a Birmingham public housing community Sunday morning left one man seriously injured. The gunfire erupted just before 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of 31st Avenue North in Collegeville. Police arrived to find the victim unresponsive in a courtyard of the complex, said Officer Truman Fitzgerald. He...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck, killed in Birmingham Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning August 1 in west Birmingham. The crash happened around 1:32 a.m. in the 1500 block of 3rd Avenue West. The unidentified man was taken to UAB where he died a short time later. The circumstances...
2 teens killed in north Alabama crash
Two teenagers were killed in a car crash near Holly Pond in Cullman County early Monday morning.
wbrc.com
Humane Society of West Ala. looking for person who dropped off pet
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama are looking for the people who dropped off a pet outside the shelter. HSWA posted this on Facebook: If you recognize this person or this vehicle, please call us immediately at 205-554-0011 or email humaneswa@yahoo.com. Humane Society of...
21-year-old drowns in Tuscaloosa County
State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
Man shot, killed inside hotel room in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a Birmingham man dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to 424 Commons Drive at the Intown Suites just before 9 p.m. and discovered Bill Brown Jr., 26, of Birmingham shot inside a room. He was pronounced dead at the […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham PD investigating homicide at hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide at 424 Commons Drive. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. Officers say they were dispatched to the location and when they arrived on scene, they found a male victim shot in his hotel room. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced the victim dead on scene according to BPD.
wvtm13.com
Man found dead outside Birmingham apartment building early Sunday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide. Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Birmingham Police Department says officers responded to a person shot call at about 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North. Officers arrived at an apartment complex and...
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
wbrc.com
Birmingham neighborhoods are alarmed following a string of homicides
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a number of homicides that all happened within a week. One of which happened in the Druid Hills Neighborhood. Officers found a teenager shot to death outside of an apartment complex parking lot. Charlie Williams is the president of the Druid Hills...
Handyman running service scam jailed in Chilton County
On Wednesday, News 19 informed viewers about a contractor, Eller’s Odds 'n' Ends Handyman Service and Construction, that has no known business address – but is known to leave many jobs unfinished after taking thousands of dollars from customers.
3 people shot in Birmingham, 1 in critical condition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police were called to the scene of a shooting that left three people injured Thursday evening. BPD received a call at around 7:37 p.m. of a shooting at a Texaco gas station on 59th Street North and 1st Avenue North. At least eight patrol vehicles were stationed at the scene. […]
37-year-old ID’d as victim found shot to death in east Birmingham home
Authorities have released the name of a man shot dead in an east Birmingham home on Thursday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Friday identified the victim as Martez Demon Brown. He was 37 and lived in Adamsville. Just before 7 a.m., East Precinct officers were dispatched to the...
Lawsuit Blames DCH for Wrongful Death of Tuscaloosa Icon Bill Buchanan
A wrongful death lawsuit filed Friday afternoon blames negligence at Tuscaloosa's DCH Regional Medical Center for the death of Bill Buchanan, an area icon who died suddenly last December. Buchanan, 67, was best known as the Director of Community Development for Tuscaloosa Tourism & Sports but was active all over...
wvtm13.com
Homicide on Old Springville Rd.
Birmingham, AL — Police are working the scene of a homicide on Old Springville Road at Frazier Circle. First reports of the incident came in around 7am. No word on the circumstances of the incident. More details to come.
48-year-old killed in St. Clair County crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Friday night in St. Clair County has left a 48-year-old man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jefferey Brown, of Steele was injured when his Acura left the road and hit a utility pole and a rock embankment. The crash occurred around 10:21 p.m. on […]
Pinson teen charged in killing of 18-year-old
A Pinson teen is facing a charge of capital murder after an 18-year-old was killed on July 25.
WSFA
At least 13 Alabama college campuses targeted with bomb threats Wednesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement following more than a dozen bomb threats that were called in to various colleges across the state on Wednesday. ALEA’s statement reads:. “The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is aware of the most recent bomb threats...
