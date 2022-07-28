Peanut burrower bug poses complex problem for Georgia producers

www.news-daily.com
Georgia officials unable to determine total amount spent on school supply program for teachers
(The Center Square) — Georgia plans to give a $125 supplement to teachers in the state to offset the cost of classroom materials and ostensibly help students rebound from learning losses suffered amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Georgia officials cannot say how much money in total the state plans...
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts
The searing heat that has baked the Northwest is suspected to have led to at least 14 deaths in Oregon and three in Washington state, officials said. The most recent death in Oregon was reported Saturday. An "elderly male who died was in his home that had a non-functioning air...
Metro gas prices drop 13 cents in last week
ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue downward trend at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.77 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday's state average is 13 cents less than a week ago, 59 cents less than last month, and 81 cents more than this time last year.
