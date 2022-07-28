Kane Brown’s ‘Grand’ Music Video Is a Futuristic Trip [Watch]

theboot.com
Watch Carrie Underwood Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic: ‘One of My All-Time Favorite Songs’
Carrie Underwood is leaning more into her rock influences lately. The country superstar has just released a scorching Ozzy Osbourne cover via Apple Music, revealing that the rock classic is a favorite that she's wanted to put her own spin on for a long time. As Good Morning America reports,...
Kane Brown Announces ‘Different Man’ Album
Kane Brown announced his third studio album Different Man on Monday (July 18). He also shared the project's release date and cover art. The news comes three days after Brown signaled that he'll attempt to cross into pop music with a song called "Grand." That's the track you hear below in an album announcement reel on Instagram.
Jake Owen Puts Life’s Treasures on Full Display in ‘1×1′ Video [Watch]
Jake Owen's song, "1x1," is about a bachelor-turned-husband-and-father -- and it's all because of one person who changed his life. Suddenly, his world is filled with irreplaceable treasures. Owen showcases those treasures in the song's music video. The video opens with the country singer seated strumming on his guitar. One...
Sam Hunt Enjoys Simple Pleasures in ‘Water Under the Bridge’ Video [Watch]
Summertime is all about long, slow days — preferably by a body of water — and good times with people you love. Sam Hunt captures that perfect summer day in his music video for "Water Under the Bridge." The video finds Hunt soaking up a day of fishing...
Post Malone’s ‘I’m Gonna Miss Her’ Cover Is So Good Brad Paisley Says It Beats His Version [Watch]
Post Malone may not be a country singer by definition, but if he ever decided to cross genres, he already has a fan in Brad Paisley. The popular rapper, known for songs like “Sunflower” and “Congratulations,” dabbled into the country music sphere back in 2021 while participating in the We’re Texas live-streamed benefit concert, organized by award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey.
‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41
Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
Everything We Know About the Judds’ ‘Final Tour’
At the start of 2022, it seemed as though this year would mark a historic comeback for the beloved country music duo the Judds. On April 1, it was announced that Wynonna and Naomi Judd would reunite for a highly-anticipated performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.
Watch Michael Bublé Get Emotional During His 8-Year-Old Son's Surprise Piano Concert
Watch: Michael Buble Talks Fatherhood After Welcoming Baby No. 2. Michael Bublé's son Noah has already inherited dad's love of music. The singer shared a video of his 8-year-old playing his song "I'll Never Not Love You" on the piano to Instagram July 28. "Noah surprised me after I...
Carrie Underwood Pops Up at Dollywood [Pictures]
Carrie Underwood is having a fun summer before kicking off her Denim and Rhinestones Tour. The country superstar was spotted in Dollywood on Tuesday (July 19), according to a few fan posts on Twitter. A fellow park-goer posted a few photos of Underwood at the park, writing, "Carrie Underwood sightings...
Brett Eldredge Goes to the Extreme to Forget an Ex in ‘Songs About You’ Video
Alfred Lord Tennyson once said, "'Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all." Brett Eldredge captures that wisdom perfectly in the "Songs About You" music video. Just like the lyrics describe, we find Eldredge lost in a mess of memories about his ex lover....
Lainey Wilson Cancels Shows, Asks for Prayers Amid ‘Family Emergency’
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for prayers as the singer has been forced to cancel two upcoming shows in Iowa due to what she terms a "family emergency." The country singer and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to share the news with fans, writing, "Due to a family emergency, I’m unable to play this weekend’s shows in Maquoketa, IA and Arnold Park, IA. I’m so sorry to cancel last minute, but please trust I would not be backing out if it weren’t critical."
A Revealing New Shania Twain Documentary Is Coming to Netflix [Watch]
Shania Twain's incredible journey from humble beginnings to country music superstardom is at the center of a new documentary. Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl, directed by accomplished film producer Joss Crowley, will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning July 26. The film will take fans through all...
Kacey Musgraves’ Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Few country music careers have evolved as quickly in size, style, shape and scope as that of Kacey Musgraves. From meticulously-produced stage shows to more intimate and stripped-down affairs, Musgraves has proved time and time again she knows how to entertain a crowd. Before selling out stadiums and reaching critical...
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko released her second studio album, Panorama, on Friday. "MY SOPHOMORE ALBUM IS OUT NOW!!!" Kiyoko said on Twitter. "GO LISTEN!! STREAM!! BLAST IT ON THE ROOFTOPS & IN YOUR CAR!! I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH!!" "LET THE NEW ERA BEGIN!!" she said.
Lainey Wilson Posts Photo of ‘My Deddy. My Cowboy,’ Asks for More Prayers After Canceling Shows
Lainey Wilson is asking fans for more prayers as her father continues to battle a "critical" health emergency that caused her to cancel two upcoming shows. The country hitmaker and Yellowstone actor turned to social media on Wednesday morning (July 27) to reveal that two concerts scheduled for the weekend could not go forward as planned.
Camila Cabello Reflects on Fifth Harmony's 'Wild Ride' After 10th Anniversary with Throwback Photo
Camila Cabello is reminiscing on her time as a member of Fifth Harmony. On Thursday — one day after the former girl group celebrated the 10th anniversary of their July 27, 2012 formation on The X Factor — Cabello paid tribute to her former bandmates on social media and wished them "love and happiness."
Kevin Bacon Sings About Wife Kyra Sedgwick in New Bacon Brothers Music Video Featuring Family Videos
Thirty-three years after their wedding, Kevin Bacon still has the sweetest words for wife Kyra Sedgwick — and he's putting them into a song. PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the music video for "Dark Chocolate Eyes," the single from the Bacon Brothers' (Kevin, 64, and brother Michael) newest EP, Erato.
Kelsea Ballerini Announces 2022 ‘Heartfirst’ Tour
Kelsea Ballerini will celebrate the release of her new Subject to Change album in New York City as she begins her 2022 Heartfirst Tour. On Friday (July 22), the "Heartfirst" singer announced a 10-date headlining tour in major cities across America. The new tour begins on Sept. 24 at Radio...
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Reveals Son Jackson’s Lip Bee Sting During ‘West Coast’ Trip: ‘Like a Champ’
He’s a trooper. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed her son Jackson got a bee sting on his lip during their vacation. “Bee sting #36284739,” the reality star, 31, captioned a photo she shared via her Instagram Stories on Friday, July 29, featuring her 5-year-old pouting. “Poor Jackson. Handled this one like a champ and the lip is already back to normal.”
