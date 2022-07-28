Chamber Sues SEC to Reinstate Trump Proxy Firm Restrictions (1)

news.bloomberglaw.com
Punching In: High Court Signals Coming Curbs on Agency Deference
Monday morning musings for workplace watchers. Rebecca Rainey: Recent rulings from the US Supreme Court reining in executive agencies’ regulatory authority signal that the high court’s conservative majority could take aim at the legal framework used to determine judicial review, known as the Chevron doctrine next, attorneys say.
Climate Ruling Offers Opening to Challenge USDA Antitrust Role
The Senate’s top agriculture Republican is challenging the Biden administration’s authority to impose new rules on chicken farmers in his home state, and looking to a recent Supreme Court decision to buttress his case. Proposed regulations to boost competition in the meat and poultry industries “arguably carry substantial...
Amazon Hires Senior GOP Aide With Antitrust Bill in Play (1)
Amazon.com Inc . hired a senior Republican congressional aide, bolstering its efforts to stymie a new antitrust bill aimed at US technology companies, according to two people familiar with the hire. Judd Smith was the. Senate Judiciary Committee. ’s counsel as the panel wrote and approved a bill that would...
What’s Next After West Virginia v. EPA?
The US Supreme Court’s decision in West Virginia v. EPA was a setback for the Environmental Protection Agency, but it leaves plenty of room for the Biden administration to prepare a new proposal this year to reduce power plant emissions. In a 6-3 decision, the high court said that...
US Watchdog Says Chinese Firms Exiting Won’t Stop Audit Demands
The US’s top auditor watchdog is throwing cold water on a workaround that’s been floated as a way to avoid the delisting of nearly 200 Chinese companies from American stock exchanges. A company’s decision to leave the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq voluntarily might not keep the...
Biden Administration Defends Ending Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan
The US Department of the Interior should be allowed to escape a lawsuit by a conservation group that says the agency illegally ended a proposal to restore the grizzly bear population in part of Washington state, according to a filing in a Washington, D.C., federal court. There is no federal...
Georgia Offers Dependent Exemption for Unborn Children (1)
Taxpayers in Georgia can claim a dependent personal exemption for unborn children on their state income tax returns under the state’s “fetal heartbeat law,” the state Department of Revenue said Monday. The department issued guidance under the Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act (H.B. 481), which specified...
Ex-IBM Manager’s Bias Firing Win Upheld, ‘Excessive’ Damages Cut
Reasonable jury could find wrongful firing, worker win stands. International Business Machines Corp. failed to completely undo a former manager’s win in an employment discrimination suit, but the lower court needs to correct a “shockingly excessive” damages award, the Ninth Circuit said Monday. Scott Kingston, an ex-IBM...
Boeing Beats ERISA Appeal Over Stock Drop After 737 MAX Crashes
Boeing Co. defeated an appeal by employees who said they lost money in their 401(k) accounts when the company’s stock price fell following two recent crashes of the 737 MAX airliner, according to a Seventh Circuit ruling issued Monday. A Boeing committee’s decision to tap an outside fiduciary to...
Musk Sued by Twitter Investor Over Busted $44 Billion Deal (1)
A Twitter Inc. shareholder hit Elon Musk with a proposed class action, effectively joining the tech giant’s bid to block the world’s richest man from backing out of his pledge to pay $44 billion to acquire the influential social networking platform. The lawsuit was filed in Delaware Chancery...
Wake Up Call: A&P’s New Amsterdam Office Has Life Sciences Focus
In today’s column, corporate legal departments haven’t made much progress on sending work to diverse outside counsel; fines levied by the UK’s legal profession watchdog are up six-fold in five years; DLA Piper was the top firm for lateral hires in 2022’s first half, new data show.
Giuliani’s 2020 Election Lies Merit Revising Attorney Ethics Rules
We find ourselves in a precarious moment in our democracy. The 2020 elections highlighted how vulnerable our nation’s election officials and workers are to harassment and abuse. These threats were spawned by baseless conspiracy theories and came not only from political operatives, but also from lawyers with a duty to abide by strict ethics standards.
Deutsche Bank Pays $5 Million to Exit Libor Antitrust Lawsuit
Deutsche Bank AG will pay $5 million to resolve antitrust litigation over its alleged role in a scheme by top global banks to manipulate the Sterling Libor, a key interest benchmark for financial instruments denominated in British pounds, according to federal court filings in Manhattan. Derivative traders leading the lawsuit...
Tillis Floats Patent Eligibility Fix After Supreme Court Refusal
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) will introduce legislation attempting to give practitioners and judges guidance on the muddled standards for patent eligibility. The bill would follow the US Supreme Court’s refusal in June to revisit its divisive test for when an invention is eligible for a patent. American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. had asked the justices to overrule a “bitterly divided” US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which found that its method for manufacturing driveshafts to reduce vibrations was ineligible.
Cision, Sales Reps Win Court Nod for Deal Ending Overtime Suit
Cision US Inc. and sales representatives who say it deliberately cheated them out of overtime pay can settle their wage-and-hour dispute for $325,000 after a federal judge in New York signed off on the deal. The public relations software firm allegedly ran afoul of federal and state wage laws by...
Orrick Lawyers Must Answer Summons in Jones Day Arbitration (1)
Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and two of its top attorneys must comply with a summons requiring them to appear at an international arbitration hearing in which Jones Day is also a party, the Ninth Circuit ruled on Monday. Jones Day filed the petition to compel compliance with a summons...
