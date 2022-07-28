Website Claims Must Have Food Item Illinois Residents Love Most

khmoradio.com
Five restaurants in Illinois that are considered the best places to eat for 2022
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on going out to eat in Illinois but aren't sure where to go, you might want to consider the following restaurants.
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great romantic places to eat in Missouri, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following restaurants.
5 great burger places in Illinois
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Illinois that you should visit if you want to see what a really good burger tastes like.
SNAP Schedule: Illinois Link Card Food Assistance Benefits for August 2022
The Department of Human Services administers SNAP in Illinois, which helps low-income households purchase the food they need for good health. Illinois SNAP recipients can expect their benefit payments...
This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service
One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments. Despite […]
Restaurant inspection update: Cockroaches, dead mice, rancid meat, moldy fruit
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy fruit, rodent infestations and unsanitary conditions. One restaurant agreed to halt food service while it underwent a deep cleaning, while others were cited for mouse poison scattered throughout...
New stimulus check coming your way in Illinois
photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for many Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
Another popular grocery store closing in Illinois this month after 50 years
After nearly five decades of selling fresh food and other household goods, this independent grocery store in Illinois will be shutting down for good. It came as a shock to many when Island Foods, an independent grocery store in Island Lake, announced on a social media post that it would be closing by the end of the summer.
Thrillist
The Absolute Best Seafood in Chicago
As oceanic as it may look, Lake Michigan is in fact not an ocean. But Chicago doesn’t let its lack of salt water hinder its proclivity for world-class fish and seafood. Despite the fact that the Midwest city is nowhere near any place where fresh lobster, mussels, and oysters naturally exist, you can find all of those things in abundance anyway—from high-end surf & turf temples to low-key classics slinging smoked sable and shrimp ceviche tostadas. Be it grilled, skewered, fried, or piled high on a luxe seafood tower like some sort of bivalve Jenga, there’s so much fresh fish here you’d think you were in Boston or Ibiza. So the next time you’d like to trick your taste buds into thinking you’re on a yacht in Spain, these are the 13 best seafood restaurants in Chicago that’ll scratch that nautical itch.
Suburb won't do parade this Labor Day weekend
While the parade at this September’s Buffalo Grove Days festival has been canceled, village leaders have found other ways for the community to gather and celebrate the Labor Day weekend.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Returns To Iowa Hometown in Wake of Frank Fritz’s Stroke
Four days after former “American Pickers” star Frank Fritz suffered a terrifying stroke, Mike Wolfe is back at work in Iowa. After news broke last week that Fritz had some harrowing health problems, Wolfe is now returning to everyday life. On Monday, the relic rescuer posted a snap of a riverboat on the Mississippi River in his hometown of Leclaire, Iowa.
Haunted Illinois Mental Hospital from Early 1900's to Reopen for Public Tours
Various areas of supposedly haunted hospital grounds which housed a mental facility dating back to the early 1900's can now be toured by those interested with a guide. Illinois is not short on sites that are said to be haunted. There are organized tours of some of the state’s most famous haunted locations which have tales of paranormal activities and ghost sightings. In the city of Galena there is a ghost walk where participants visit what were once buildings where mortuary preparation was provided.
Chicago Heights makes water delivery deal with suburban neighbors
Chicago Heights Mayor David Gonzalez says a new 25-year deal between suburban neighbors will culminate in 100 percent water delivery by mid-September or early October.
Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Pierogi Fest kicks off Friday in Whiting, Indiana.The festival celebrates Eastern Europe with pierogis along with other Polish treats and music all day. Gates open at 11 a.m.More than 300,000 people are expected to fill the downtown area. There will beover 70 booths, cooking shows, performances and live contents all day and night. Pierogis are fried dough filled with cheese, meat, potato and other ingredients. "It's a celebration of the ethnic heritage," Pierogi Fest Chairman Tom Dabertin said. "Over the years, Pierogi Fest has become a celebration of all ethnicities and all cultures. We are so honored to have all the people that show up."The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. CBS 2's Marissa Parra met up with some of the buscias in Whiting, Indiana. They are excited to celebrate this weekend. You can find a full schedule of events here.
What are the 10 best diners in Chicago according to Yelp?
Whether your craving is for an omelet, a Reuben sandwich, or maybe some fluffy pancakes, Yelp has you covered. (CHICAGO) Chicago may be known internationally for its diverse restaurant scene with its trendy new spots and fine dining, but what if all you really want is a greasy cheeseburger, fries, and a milkshake?
