Pete Nance Boys and Girls Club presents 2nd annual Evening with Art

jacksonprogress-argus.com
ON THE MARKET: Farmhouse nestled on 5.17 acres in Jackson
This home in Jackson has room for the whole family with four large bedrooms, two of which are master suites, and 3 full baths. The main owner’s suite has a sitting room, cozy fireplace and its own private deck. You’ll have space galore to host the family Thanksgiving dinner...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
gwinnettprepsports.com
Peachtree Ridge two-sport star Kennedy Harp is one of state's most dynamic softball players
SUWANEE — There was plenty for former Winder-Barrow softball coach Jordan Najafi to be excited about when she accepted an offer to fill the opening at Peachtree Ridge during the offseason. Perhaps the most exciting perk of her new job was being able to coach one of most dynamic...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Gwinnett Place Mall to become ‘global village,’ officials say
Details of a game plan to revive the moribund Gwinnett Place Mall have been revealed by county officials. The Gwinnett Place To Be project will turn the whole area into a “high-density, mixed use regional activity center rooted in global cultures, diversity and opportunity,” its website states. The...
CBS 46
Smaller Mega Millions prizes claimed at several metro Atlanta businesses
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, officials say the education system benefited and several smaller prize winners in metro Atlanta were recorded, including in Lithonia, Marietta, Stone Mountain and Tucker. According to Georgia Lottery officials, since the jackpot...
Gwinnett County officials to swimmers: Stop swimming in dangerous river
Gwinnett County police have seen enough. Over the past few weeks they said they’ve caught several people swimming – where they shouldn’t be – in the dangerous currents of the Yellow River in Stone Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million tickets purchased in Georgia in Mega Millions drawing
ATLANTA — The big $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not, unfortunately, won by anybody in Georgia on Friday night. But at least a couple people in the Peach State still had life-changing winnings. According to Mega Millions, there were 26 people around the country who matched all five...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding
The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding, Towing, and Recovery (2481 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers GA 30012) and will be deemed abandoned if not redeemed within one week from this ad's date.
74-year-old man says teen attacked him near Ga. high school, recorded it for social media
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a teenager who punched a senior citizen in the face and filmed the assault on his phone. Al Westmoreland’s bruises are still serious nearly a week after he was brutally attacked by a teen riding on a bike near Jefferson High School.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 18-year old critically injured in single vehicle crash vs tree Saturday morning
WALTON COUNTY, GA (July 30, 2022) Walton County Fire Rescue responded to a crash involving a single vehicle and a tree at 8 a.m. this morning. The crash was at Bold Springs Road near White Columns. “The driver of the car had critical injuries and had to be extricated from...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Body found in vehicle off Tom Hill Sr. Blvd identified
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones reports that body has been found in a vehicle on Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. Jones headed to the scene around 1:20 p.m. on Friday, July 29th, 2022. Stay with 41NBC for more updates as they come.
Tragic player death brings added incentive for Oregon football
ATHENS — Oregon will take the field against Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with thoughts of a fallen teammate in mind. Coach Dan Lanning explained the Ducks, 17-point underdogs to the reigning champion Bulldogs, will have former tight end Spencer Webb on their minds all season. Webb...
Man sentenced to life for 2018 shooting
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: the video in this article is from previous coverage of this case. Almost 4 years ago, 42-year-old Annie Jones and 23-year-old Seller Bell were arrested for the murder of Larry Harden Sr. On Saturday, Bell was convicted and sentenced to life without parole. In...
accesswdun.com
Barrow County man found dead in home; son arrested
A Barrow County man was found dead in a home on Sandy court in Bethlehem with multiple gunshot wounds late Thursday night. 61-year-old Alan Matthew Blashaw of Bethlehem was found in a bedroom by Barrow County deputies according to a press release from the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. Upon further...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Explosions heard during Thursday night residential fire in Buford
Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire in Buford on Thursday night, July 28, after a resident called 911 to report that his home was on fire and that he had heard explosions. At 11:07 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2800...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 25 to Aug. 1, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Thorne Cole Anderson♦ , 22, Higgins...
wgxa.tv
Traffic stop for speeding leads to arrest of wanted murder suspect in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A murder suspect wanted by police in Atlanta was arrested in Monroe County. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a deputy spotted a vehicle speeding down I-75 at 95 miles per hour on Friday. The vehicle also had a window tint violation, deputies said. Deputies...
‘It’s a federal felony’: 4 men charged for shining lasers at police helicopters, officials say
ATLANTA — Four men have been charged for aiming laser pointers at police helicopters in metro Atlanta. Daniel Maloney, Fredy Contreras, Timothy Wilson and Theodore Rowe now face federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury on July 13. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Brianna Grier's death | Bodycamera video sheds new light around her arrest
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released law enforcement body camera video relating to the death of Brianna Grier. The Georgia woman fell out of a moving patrol car following her arrest on July 15. Grier, 28, died at an Atlanta hospital days later, according to authorities.
