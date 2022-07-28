Pete Nance Boys and Girls Club presents 2nd annual Evening with Art

The following vehicle(s) have been impounded at Quick Drop Impounding, Towing, and Recovery (2481 Old Covington Hwy SW Conyers GA 30012) and will be deemed abandoned if not redeemed within one week from this ad's date. 2011 Chrysler 200 Blue (Dk) TAG# RLW 3721 GA V.I.N. # 1C3BC4FBXBN557900 removed from 3859 FLATSHOALS PKWAY, DECATUR GA 30034. 2008 Lincoln MKX Tan TAG# CHF9946 V.I.N. # 2LMDU88C48BJ37102 removed from 2481 OLD COVINGTON HWY SW, CONYERS GA 30012. 2012 Dodge JOURNEY Red TAG# CMY3773 GA V.I.N. # 3C4PDCAB2CT361256 removed from 3841 Kesington Rd Decatur GA 30032. 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe Tan TAG# V.I.N. # 1GNEC13T6YJ117507 removed from 2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. 2012 Nissan Sentra Silver TAG# RSX3868 GA V.I.N. # 3N1AB6AP3CL725874 removed from 3613 SHEPHERDS PATH DECATUR 30032. 2012 BMW 5-Series White TAG# RTT2730 GA V.I.N. # WBAFR7C50CC810941 removed from 3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 2013 Infiniti JX 35 Green (Lt) TAG# CNY1633 GA V.I.N. # 5N1AL0MN0DC323272 removed from 60 Paschal Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30314. 2011 Ford Mustang Silver TAG# GA V.I.N. # 1ZVBP8AM5B5166375 removed from 1875 E Pleasant Hill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349. 2008 Dodge Charger Blue (Dk) TAG# RUC1421 GA V.I.N. # 2B3KA43R48H115670 removed from 4373 Glenwood Rd, Decatur, GA 30032. 2009 Chevrolet IMPALA White TAG# RVD0019 GA V.I.N. # 2G1WB57N691100052 removed from 100 Walden Brook Dr, Stonecrest, GA 30038. 2003 GMC Yukon Brown (Dk) TAG# V.I.N. # 1GKFK16Z13J247580 removed from 4946 Snapfinger Woods Decatur GA 30035. 2008 Nissan VERSA Black TAG# RYB5447 GA V.I.N. # 3N1BC11E98L428246 removed from 3073 Washington Rd, East Point, GA 30344. 2005 Nissan Murano White TAG# V.I.N. # JN8AZ08W75W434329 removed from 3901 CAMPBELLTON RD . 2006 Nissan Pathfinder White TAG# 3BH8949 AL V.I.N. # 5N1AR18U46C603642 removed from 4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA 30349. 2018 Hyundai Elantra White TAG# CMY4326 GA V.I.N. # KMHH35LE0JU058078 removed from 4634 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA 30058. 2003 GMC Savana White TAG# BDU1898 GA V.I.N. # 1GTFG25T031210424 removed from 4607 Peachtree Pl Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA 30360. 2007 Dodge Charger Gray TAG# RVZ4524 GA V.I.N. # 2B3KA43GX7H867323 removed from 2530 S. HAIRSTON RD.. 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt Silver TAG# RUL8797 GA V.I.N. # 1G1AK15F077312637 removed from 7290 Southlake Pkwy, Morrow, GA 30260. 2003 GMC Yukon Tan TAG# PZK4480 GA V.I.N. # 1GKEC16Z43R169516 removed from 100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA 30058. 2006 Ford Mustang Blue (Lt) TAG# V.I.N. # 1ZVFT80N465176800 removed from 2968 N DECATUR RD SUITE E, DECATUR GA 30033. 2003 Honda Civic Tan TAG# V.I.N. # JHMES96623S006244 removed from 1310 Wood Bend Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083. 2008 Ford Focus Blue (Dk) TAG# OP69F9 TN V.I.N. # 1FAHP33N28W225767 removed from 740 McDonough Pkwy, McDonough, GA 30253. 2008 Chrysler Town & Country Silver TAG# PA V.I.N. # 2A8HR54P48R141144 removed from 1000 Lake Ridge Pkwy, Riverdale, GA 30296. 2007 GMC Envoy Silver TAG# PZP6380 GA V.I.N. # 1GKDT13S572214464 removed from 3718 M.L.K. Jr Dr SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. 2008 Chevrolet IMPALA Gray TAG# V.I.N. # 2G1WT58K889175515 removed from 3859 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034. 929-77060 7/31 8/7/2022.

CONYERS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO