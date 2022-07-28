Joey King believes every woman should shave their head ‘at least once in their life’

www.today.com
The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival
THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter is attending Spelman College — and celebrates with the electric slide
Angelina Jolie is so excited daughter Zahara is heading to college that she can’t keep still. On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor posted a photo on Instagram featuring 17-year-old Zahara, who was born in Ethiopia, with other new students at Spelman College, while revealing her daughter will be attending the historically Black college this year.
Hoda shares new family photo with her daughters, mom and sister: ‘Gangs all here’
Talk about a fun girls day! Hoda Kotb and her daughters, Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, snuck in some family bonding over the weekend, and it looks like they had a great time. On Monday, the TODAY co-anchor shared a photo of her girls enjoying a meal with their mom, Aunt Hala and grandmother Sami — and everyone was all smiles.
Pat Carroll — the villainous voice of Ursula in Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' — dies at 95
Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her...
'Cosby Show' star Geoffrey Owens is 'speechless' about son Jordyn's acting debut
Jordyn Owens is following in his dad's footsteps. "The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens, 61, accompanied his son on the red carpet last week for the Netflix show "Uncoupled," which features Jordyn Owens as the character Trey. “I’m beyond words proud,” he told Page Six. “I’m speechless.”...
Chris Sullivan and his son had a delightful surprise reunion with a ‘This Is Us’ co-star
Once a Pearson, always a Pearson. Over the weekend, former “This Is Us” star Chris Sullivan (who wasn’t technically a Pearson on the hit NBC show) posted a video of him and former co-star Susan Kelechi Watson reuniting on a merry-go-round while Sullivan was out with his son, Bear, 2.
Kevin Bacon talks ‘They/Them’ thriller, lasting effect of ‘Footloose’
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Kevin Bacon joins Willie Geist to discuss his return to the slasher genre with “They/Them,” and the lasting effect of his iconic ’80s movie “Footloose.” Bacon shares why he decided to stay in New York early in his career and his feelings around the popular game “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.”July 31, 2022.
Neil Patrick Harris shares his 11-year-old daughter’s surprising reaction to ‘The Shining’
Neil Patrick Harris’ 11-year-old daughter had a different opinion than her father about the level of horror in “The Shining.”. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” which aired on July 27, Harris said that his daughter, Harper, made a bombastic claim on the 1980 horror classic based on the novel by Stephen King.
Jennifer Garner tells younger generation to ‘be cautious’ about cosmetic injectables
Beauty trends come and go, but Jennifer Garner's style advice has long remained consistent. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar on July 27, Garner shared some of the best beauty tricks that she’s relied on throughout the years, including to spend less time looking in the mirror. “Look...
Watch Kim Kardashian transform into a minion with makeup
Kim Kardashian has revealed her best makeover yet after transforming into a minion. On Sunday, the reality television star posted a TikTok video of her face being covered in yellow makeup to resemble the lovable creatures from the animated movie “Minions: Rise of Gru.”. The 15-second clip also included...
Dylan Dreyer shares relatable pic of chaotic vacation morning with 3 boys
Dylan Dreyer is no stranger to sharing a relatable parenting moment. On Thursday, July 28, the TODAY meteorologist shared a series of photos on Instagram that documented the hectic nature of early morning hours with young children while on vacation. The photos captured her three sons, who she shares with...
Dylan Dreyer's husband shares perfect hack for navigating the airport with a toddler
Navigating the airport alone is difficult, let alone with three young children. After returning to New York City from their family vacation, Dylan Dreyer’s husband Brian Fichera had to get crafty when it came to transporting his kids around the terminal. In a photo shared on Instagram, Fichera showed...
Ne-Yo's wife slams singer in scathing post: 'To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane'
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, has accused the singer of being unfaithful for eight years, wishing him "nothing but the best" in a scathing social media post shared Saturday night. Smith, 35, who has been married to Ne-Yo, 42, for six years, detailed the cheating allegations in a pointed Instagram post...
Hayden Markowitz responds to 'Bachelorette' behavior: 'My absolute worst and lowest moment'
"Bachelorette" contestant Hayden Markowitz is speaking out following the episode in which he was eliminated from the show. "For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment," Markowitz wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption posted after the episode aired on Aug. 1.
Kaitlyn Bristowe tells us why she ‘hates’ watching two leads on ‘The Bachelorette’
When Kaitlyn Bristowe heard the news that Season 19 of "The Bachelorette" would feature two leads, her reaction was visceral and immediate. "I think I said, 'Not again,'" Bristowe recalled to TODAY. Like Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, Bristowe was also one of two Bachelorettes chosen simultaneously. She and Britt...
Katy Perry throws pizza to her fans during a nightclub appearance
Pizza slices were flying everywhere during Katy Perry's nightclub appearance in Las Vegas. A video of the "Roar" singer throwing slices went viral and people are demanding she continue doing this for them. One specific video shows Perry rocking a printed pink outfit and dancing along to “In da Getto”...
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi swoon over baby Legendary in sweet new family pics
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are swooning over their baby. On Friday, the model, 31, shared a few photos of herself and Cannon, 41, holding their new baby, Legendary Love, and playing with his tiny feet. "It's still so surreal to me that we MADE this angel," Tiesi wrote on...
Sophia Grace of ‘Ellen’ fame addresses whether or not she’s had plastic surgery
Sophia Grace Brownlee is setting the record straight. The 19-year-old influencer, who rose to fame for her childhood appearances on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” says that despite what some have speculated online, she has never had plastic surgery. “No, I don’t have any plastic surgery,” she said in...
Marilyn Monroe estate issues statement after Netflix’s Blonde accused of ‘exploiting’ Hollywood icon
Marilyn Monroe’s estate has defended Ana De Armas’s casting as the Hollywood icon in Netflix’s forthcoming Blonde. Fan reactions to the trailer for the film – released on 28 July – were critical, with many complaining about Spanish-Cuban actor De Armas’s accent in the scenes shown. “Am I the only one not surprised that Ana De Armas sounds bad in the Blonde trailer?” one person wrote. “Her accent is very heavy, it was going to take a lot for her to convincingly sound like Marilyn.”Another person wrote: “I think Ana De Armas is a fantastic actress and looks...
