ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joey King believes every woman should shave their head ‘at least once in their life’

By Chrissy Callahan
TODAY.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

The View’s Joy Behar & Sunny Hostin blast ‘new host’ Alyssa Farah Griffin for ‘giving away a major interview’ to rival

THE View's Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin have blasted guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin for not putting the talk show ahead of its rivals during Friday’s broadcast. The 33-year-old has reportedly been hired as a new full-time host on The View, but the current cast members don’t think she’s giving the show the proper respect with her recent antics.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey King
Person
Gypsy Rose Blanchard
TODAY.com

Kevin Bacon talks ‘They/Them’ thriller, lasting effect of ‘Footloose’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Kevin Bacon joins Willie Geist to discuss his return to the slasher genre with “They/Them,” and the lasting effect of his iconic ’80s movie “Footloose.” Bacon shares why he decided to stay in New York early in his career and his feelings around the popular game “Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon.”July 31, 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Ramona And Beezus
TODAY.com

Watch Kim Kardashian transform into a minion with makeup

Kim Kardashian has revealed her best makeover yet after transforming into a minion. On Sunday, the reality television star posted a TikTok video of her face being covered in yellow makeup to resemble the lovable creatures from the animated movie “Minions: Rise of Gru.”. The 15-second clip also included...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TODAY.com

Katy Perry throws pizza to her fans during a nightclub appearance

Pizza slices were flying everywhere during Katy Perry's nightclub appearance in Las Vegas. A video of the "Roar" singer throwing slices went viral and people are demanding she continue doing this for them. One specific video shows Perry rocking a printed pink outfit and dancing along to “In da Getto”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Marilyn Monroe estate issues statement after Netflix’s Blonde accused of ‘exploiting’ Hollywood icon

Marilyn Monroe’s estate has defended Ana De Armas’s casting as the Hollywood icon in Netflix’s forthcoming Blonde. Fan reactions to the trailer for the film – released on 28 July – were critical, with many complaining about Spanish-Cuban actor De Armas’s accent in the scenes shown. “Am I the only one not surprised that Ana De Armas sounds bad in the Blonde trailer?” one person wrote. “Her accent is very heavy, it was going to take a lot for her to convincingly sound like Marilyn.”Another person wrote: “I think Ana De Armas is a fantastic actress and looks...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy